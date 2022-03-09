A strange sound from her carport on a frigid January night woke Carmen Heard in the pre-dawn hours.
“At first I thought someone was breaking in my house, then I realized the popping noise I was hearing was a fire,” Heard related.
A volunteer firefighter with the Hurricane Fire Department, she has heard that noise a lot during her service. Immediately she sprang into action. She lived less than 100 yards from the fire station.
“I grabbed my fire radio and called it in as I ran out of the house to the fire station to get the truck,” she said.
Hurricane Chief Brian Wilson and fireman Nick Ford were the first on the scene in less than 10 minutes.
“She had both fire hoses off and ready and all we had to do was put our fire pack on and go to work,” Wilson said.
The call came in at 3:22 the morning of January 11 and Hurricane, Thaxton and Ecru firemen battled the blaze until almost daylight.
“She was out there in her socked feet helping fight her own house fire,” Ford said. But the house was a total loss. And although she had just lost her own home to a fire, when a call came in at 11:30 that morning from Ecru, she drove down and helped fight the fire at that house.
A mail route carrier for the southern part of Pontotoc for some 12 years and a Hurricane volunteer fire fighter for six years Heard believes in giving back to the community with her whole heart.
Chief Wilson said Heard may be small in stature but she is a vital part of the department. “She is proof that no matter how small you are you are valuable. She takes any extra classes that are offered. She also does medical calls as an EMR. She gets in the middle of everything is an invaluable asset to our department.”
To help her get on her feet again, the firemen in her department got together and asked Ashley Furniture if they would donate her a bedroom suit. They were given the okay and then the fellas worked it so that Carmen could come get it last Friday, March 4, but they did not tell her until that day.
She drove into the parking lot and the guys with the fire department met her and told her what they had arranged. She was totally overwhelmed but smiled gratefully.
“We told her that we wanted to give her a bedroom suit because everyone rests easy when Carmen is out there helping us fight a fire and we want her to rest easy,” Chief Wilson said. “She always puts service over self.”
Heard looked over the bedroom suit that will be stored until she can get back into a house.
“The hard thing about this fire for me was it was my grandmothers house. My mama and my aunt lived there, too, in years past so there is a strong family connection,” she smiled sadly.
“I lost a car in the fire, but my two dogs and two cats were saved from it.” Heard also has four horses on her home place.
“We cleaned the house completely off of the slab today. It was kind of sad. But it is a step to go on. It is different seeing the fire from the other side, when you are the one that it affects. Now I know better what people need.”
Heard also knows she has the support and the kindness of many people around her through this ordeal. “I go to Watchman Baptist Church and they have been extremely kind and giving.”
Her fire fighting family has also promised to do all they can to help her get back on her feet and in her house once more.