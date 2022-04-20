The spring season continues to change the scenery of the North Mississippi Hill Country woodlands with the dogwood trees in full bloom, and often the old home places have wisteria vines that are akin to the kudzu vines that seem to overtake the host trees in a strangling mass with their lilac flowers vividly capturing my attention on a drive this early Monday morning to Tupelo. My real wake up call as I was driving to meet a ‘grandarlin’ at our halfway point was that Easter Sunday is upon us. It will be a day of church services for the entire family, and the meal following the morning service will feature the five April birthdays plus their favorite cakes. A good meal is for sure to meet all the favorite requests of the honorees. So thankful for a family feast and gathering plus the opportunity as an American to enjoy the freedom to attend church and to serve a risen Savior!
Birthday wishes are to the following for April: Haley Stewart, Jeannette Jones, Pam Thrasher, Cecil Russell, Sondra McGann, Barry Daniels, Amelia Robbins, Marsha Carnes, Elaine Mitchell, Adam Carnes, Crystal McBrayer, Ainsley Hale, Melena House, Jo Hale, Michelle Poe, Jill Frohn, Janet Robbins, Kim Sullivan, and Amanda Hicks.
April anniversary wishes are to the following:
Derek and Jenny Oglesby, 24; and Will and Laura Faust, 11.
Get-well wishes are to the following: Alta Graham, Mary Graham, Kathy Montgomery, Patsy Graham, Chauncey Terry, Mike Graham, and Jean Logan.
Georgia Claire Campbell of Pontotoc, the bride-elect of Collins Finch, was honored with a bridal shower at the fellowship hall of Buchanan Baptist Church for their upcoming May wedding. Some of the hostesses for the occasion were the following: Danae Horton, Donna Bramlitt, Angie Shettles, and Lori Williams. The groom is the son of Randy and Penny B. Finch of Hamilton, and the bride is the daughter of Preston and Melissa M. Campbell of Pontotoc. Grandparents of the groom are Johnny Bramlitt(Donna)of Buchanan and of the late Deanie Nix Bramlitt.
Faye Dillard attended the bridal shower of Callie Stokes of Ecru, the bride-elect of Corie Lucroy, held at the fellowship hall of Longview Baptist Church on Sunday, April 10. Faye was a guest of the groom’s mother, Carla Howe(Bernie).
Sandy and Ricky Williams of Memphis attended the Ole Miss vs. Alabama baseball game on Saturday as Ricky’s nephew is one of the pitchers for the Crimsom Tide. While there, Sandy talked to her Brandon family cousin, Brad
Montgomery of Hurricane, who works UM Security for home games. Sandy is the daughter of the late Nubern and Floyce Brandon Long.
On the lawn at Ethel Warren’s home on Thaxton Road is a beautiful, dogwood tree as it is a vision of white blooms awaiting Easter Sunday.
Bro. Gene and Mrs. Carolyn Neil of South Carolina were guests of Bro. Philip and Mrs. Perri Brock and their family during the week of spring revival.
Attending the morning services at Hurricane Baptist on April 10 were Nora and James Lynch of Oxford with their grandparents, Lynn and Nellie Robbins. They are the children of Jessica and Jay Lynch.
Sondra Montgomery McGann of Chattanooga is in Hurricane for a spring visit with Tranny and Zelda Montgomery. While here, she will visit with those in the Benjamin-Montgomery families.
Bro. Clifton Waldron of Hurricane had the honor of throwing out the first pitch to formally begin the senior night festivities for NPAC as his and Cindy’s daughter Abby is a senior player for the Lady Vikings. Another senior is Brooke McBrayer, the daughter of Crystal and Stephen. Brooke’s grandmother, a native of Hurricane community, Beverly Cummings(Rusty)attended also. Beverly’s youngest brother, retired Coach Shane Montgomery, was honored during the program for his team that won the State Championship at NPAC. Also Coach Shane will be inducted into the MHSAA Hall of Fame for Coaches later in the summer in Jackson as he also had State Champions at Tremont High and Ripley High in basketball. Also both Abby and Brooke will represent NPAC in the upcoming All-Star game for softball in June. Congratulations are to these young ladies and to their Coach Dana Rhea.
Last week a photo featured in the Progress was an action shot of Lady Warrior, Kelsey Spears, the daughter of Brent and Dana Spears of Pontotoc. Hurricane grandparents are Mike and Lynn Spears, and her great-grandmother is Sue Spears. The team was on a winning streak last week; so looking forward to this week’s DJ rating.
Aden Hooker of New Site was selected as an All-Star for the NEMBCA game in Tupelo on June 4. Congratulations are to Aden from Hurricane. We are looking forward to this event as she is a senior. Coach Byron Sparks of New Site will coach this game.
I enjoyed talking to Jo Sneed(1965) and Jack Hale(1962)recently who were dining at Coffey’s near Rocky Ford. They were both good athletes at Hurricane High during the early and mid-1960’s as we played several quarters of basketball as well as Kay Richardson Graham(1961), all graduates of the years listed. I was in the last graduating Class of 1971 before consolidation took all the northern county schools to the NPAC campus. I have a great newspaper clipping from DJ Sports writer, the late Bill Ross, who wrote about if...“those old abandoned gyms or schools could talk...now most are torn down. Most recently the old Pope High gym bit the dust after sitting vacant for 50 plus years as it is now in South Panola. A great trip back in time is that of the old Thaxton gym that has been kept intact and is currently used for community events and rentals. Recently I have begun another “rabbit to run” by collecting old, basketball or any sports‘ photos in Pontotoc and Union counties. The three Williamson grandchildren of the late Coach Arthur Norwood gave me a priceless gift of copies of some of his “glory days” teams from the 1930’s to the 1960’s, and I have been busy just identifying those players from other sources plus his induction materials and photo into the MHSAA Hall of Fame for Coaches. Take time and write names on the back of all your photos as I have been helping researchers from Texas document a lot of family history from almost 200 years of collections including tintypes.