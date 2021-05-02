The last week of the month of April continues to show the progression of spring sights as the countryside is abloom around Hurricane with varied colors of wildflowers ranging from the whites to the pinks and to the lavenders plus the bright yellow tops that have overtaken many of the fields. Also the woodlands are a verdant green as the hardwoods have a thick mast. All of God’s creatures like the fowls of the air seem particularly happy this spring serenading with trilling and chipper songs as the bluebird population has taken some time to regain a presence in our Hill Country neighborhood. I had been blaming the mockingbirds and the blue jays for the messy residue left on the mirrors of the family’s vehicles and trying to keep the carport door closed. During Saturday’s lawn work, I found out that the birds fighting the mirrors were bluebirds indeed as several attacked the mirrors throughout the afternoon; so I assume that their reflections in the mirrors brought out that fighting spirit for their territory. Thoughts of plastic snakes and owls came to mind that can be placed on the porches as well as tin pie plates tied to string become a twirling threat in the wind and a shining reflection in the sunshine that will deter the pesky birds. The old farm scarecrow always works too as I noticed that a denim shirt hanging on a nearby wrought-iron pole kept the aggravating attackers at a distance. By the way, many of the old homestead homes had painted ceilings of sky blue on their porches as this discouraged mud-daubbers and other flying creatures like wasps from building a nest underneath them as it tricks them that it is still the sky. Once again, the old-timers advice helped to solve a spring dilemma as “Full Circle” keeps revolving with the seasons and with the lives of the people inhabiting the Mud Creek area.
Get-well wishes are to the following: Cooper Hicks, Amanda Ferrell, Charlie Hall, Anita Garrett, Bob Graham, Trent Graham, Erin Washington, Jimmy Bland, Emma Wray, and Mike Graham.
Two young ladies that have played summer softball together for several years with Mississippi and Alabama players became varsity players as seventh grade students this season at their respective schools in North Mississippi. From our community is Lacey Kay Simmons, the daughter of Stacey and Amanda Simmons, who played at NPAC. From Mantachie is Lillianna Cates, the daughter of Scarlett and Dean Cates. I read in the Gazette that Lillianna had a good game versus East Union, and then I picked up the Progress and Lacey was featured within that article for NPAC. Hurricane family ties to the young players are Kay Richardson Graham and Linda Swords Stepp of Mantachie.
Those women attending the spring ladies conference in Walls at Bethel Baptist Church were the following from Hurricane Baptist Church on April 23-4: Perri Brock, Linda Weeden, Kathy Montgomery, Nita Robbins, Jerri Conlee, Hannah Robbins, Beth Conlee, Courtney Robbins, Jennifer Chestney, Jean Logan, Lisa Crouch, Emma Brock, Merle Hill, Meredith Horton, and Celtic Sypolt.
Betty Stubblefield and Denise Graham enjoyed a visit with June Ezell at her Esperanza Road home on Thursday.
Graden Hooker had a successful turkey hunt for Goulds in Chuautemoc, Chihuahua, Mexico last week. The town’s main businesses were affiliated with the green and red apple orchards that covered thousands of acres in the mountains in full bloom there and were owned by German Mennonites that immigrated to the region following WWI. The elevation for El Halcon Lodge was at 7,000 feet, and the turkey hunt for the outfitters was located at 9,000 feet in elevation, which was over an hour’s ride from the lodge. During the course of the week from our texts or sketchy conversations, I founds out the following: The lodge owner and the American hunters spoke English; the guides and the chef only spoke Spanish; the businessmen in town spoke German; plus Graden only speaks Thaxtonian from North Mississippi; and in the words of that old movie “Cool Hand Luke” character, it was a “failure to communicate” most of the time.
The West Union Lady Eagles won 2 out of 3 games to advance in the Class 1A playoff series in softball on Friday. They are coached by Lisa Bogue. They had senior night earlier in the week for these players as follows: Sophie, Annie, Eden and Mackenzie. Several of the grandparents and I have talked about a common thread of family heritage that several of the players on the softball team and on this past year’s basketball team have is that of the ancestry from the Moses A. Robbins family in Union-Pontotoc counties.
Phil, Nita, and Hanna Robbins enjoyed their annual turkey hunt to Kentucky as they have friends there.
Avid hunters, Adam and Cohen Stubblefield and Cade and Ella Kate Hooker, hunted in northern Missouri close to the Iowa border for Eastern turkeys.
Braxton and Colt Hooker traveled to Nicholasville, Kentucky, as they attended a competition for turkey hunters there.
A new generation of teens in the family that are driving helped out on a busy Sunday afternoon to pick Pops up at the Memphis International Airport. That left Lisa, Maggie and I at home; so we had lunch at McAlister’s Deli. While there, it was great to talk to Larry and Patsy Sullivan and to Pam and Riley K. Stephens, all of Cherry Creek. Patsy was once our secretary at NPAC, and Pam was a former student of mine. All the ladies share the name Keron from a grandmother. It’s nice that the three “girls” share the same middle initial K.
Ethan Eaton and Aden Hooker of New Site attended a recent softball game at West Union to visit with Sophie Hooker and other relatives there. Ethan’s uncle is the softball coach for the Lady Warriors in Pontotoc. Aden has also been busy with tennis games during the spring.
I enjoyed a flower visit with Caroline Brents and her family as Asher, Autumn, and Stephen, helped with the ferns. Gram(Freida) and I then enjoyed a scenic drive by Sand Springs to complete our afternoon.
The Hurricane Community Center is not a public parking lot. It is for community functions and not an ATV parking place for trailers. Thank you for obeying the rules there.