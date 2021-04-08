It’s time for that annual spring fling in Hurricane(a cleaning day)as the community center has been closed for a year due to the pandemic, and the committee has designated Monday, April 12, as the day for volunteers to meet at 9:00 a.m. to work inside and also outside on the lawn. The center will begin rentals again on May 1, 2021 as you know rentals are the primary way that the community center has funds for the upkeep of the property. Donations are always welcomed if you care to contribute to the general fund. You may call 662-550-0340 to request a spot on the rental calendar or to leave a donation. So let’s participate in this spring event for our community center!
Get-well wishes are to Marietta Gafford, Shelia Norwood, and to Jane Ford.
Dock and Reba Graham enjoyed a full house on Easter Sunday as their daughters, Neva Graves and Brenda Bain(Mike), and their families celebrated Dock’s 85th birthday(April 3). The youngsters enjoyed an Easter egg hunt on their lawn that afternoon on Hwy. 346 east. Joining the party and the egg hunt were the following: Marsha Carnes and Amelia and Millie Robbins, all of Pontotoc.
I enjoyed seeing Bill and Charlie Ruth Montgomery of Pontotoc at McAlister’s in New Albany on Good Friday as they were dining there. They were seated nearby to Sophie, Ella Kate, and Megan Hooker; so it became a group conversation with Bill telling the girls some family stories from Hurricane that were enjoyed as they related to him that they had changed my nickname to Googoo as only a grandmother would allow. Then I visited with Aden Hooker of New Site at Illume Hair Salon, her mom, Bridget, and her sister, Johnna Kate, as she was in town for a makeup session and a hairstyle by Katie preparing for her prom in Booneville. Finally, I shopped with two boutiques that have Hurricane ties with their owners, Carrie Stout at Runway, and Jennie Oglesby at Hey! Nezzie. A final run for Easter Sunday’s sweets led to Sugaree’s Bakery, Reed’s, and Westside BBQ completed my shopping list.
Clarenda Parrish, Zelda Montgomery, and Kay Graham, all good cooks, treated June and Jack Ezell to lunch at their old Esperanza Road home last week. By the way, the Ezells’ oldest daughter, Michelle, and her husband, Bob Poe, are building a beautiful, new home across the highway from her parents.
Longtime friends, Jim and Barbara Harrison of Turnpike, treated their sons, Ramey, Corey, and Ashley, and their families to Westside BBQ in New Albany on Saturday night as their group totaled 16 diners. I taught their sons’ swim lessons many years ago; so I always enjoy seeing this family.
Bro. Terry Oswalt of Windham Springs Baptist Church of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, preached the Friday night sermon at Hurricane Baptist during the spring revival. It’s always a small world when you talk to those visiting. He and his wife went to high school with Cindi Beam(Jim), the granddaughter of the late Lonnie and Lenora Warren of Cane Creek in Hurricane; so I always ask about the Beams as it’s been awhile since they attended the Warren-Graham Reunion. We also heard a brief “Roll Tide” prior to his sermon. A low moan escaped before I could stop it when I heard the good-hearted jest in our Hill Country neighborhood.
Jim and Betty Pierce of Cleveland ,Ohio, are enjoying the spring days in Tucson and keep in touch. They are in a drought there, and the temperatures have ranged from the mid-80’s to 92 degrees. They are looking forward to another warm week! I sent a photo of an old wisteria vine at her Swords family’s home place at Shady Grove for an Easter gift.
Roger Graham of Sweetwater, Texas, recently had a birthday, and I reminded him that he was the baby of 29 grandchildren of the late Fert and Della Huckabee Graham of Loraine, Texas. Time is a great equalizer as that age difference is forgotten when you get to be an adult. Roger and Dayla were in Midland for the weekend of April 3 as their daughter Jordan Van Roeder(Wesley) celebrated her 30 th birthday.
Wanza Graham of Colorado City, Texas, will be 95 this coming November, and she sent photos with Dianne and Brenda as they were sitting outside enjoying a spring day in West Texas. She is the eldest Graham there now, and the widow of Bob Graham.
Bro. Easton Smith of Hurricane preached the Sunday night message at the Hurricane Baptist Tent Revival on April 4. The tent revival is located in the green field next to Bullard’s Grocery on Hwy. 346. This revival ends Thursday night, April 8, as Bro. Bud Stiltner is the visiting evangelist.
Harper Hooker and I enjoyed a day in Oxford on Saturday with Lisa and Anna Reese Bradham. It was a beautiful day of sunshine on the Square as we shopped at Neilson’s for Easter shoes. Amid the tulips and the varied colors of flowering trees, the doors were open to the shops , and of course, Square Books just called me in to browse. We ate lunch, and the girls went to an egg hunt in the Northpointe neighborhood as Lisa was on call at the hospital. It made me thankful once again for our medical professionals that give up family time to assist others in our local hospitals. Between two emergency calls, we enjoyed lunch at Oby’s, shopped for antiques and for ferns and other spring flowers, and finally bought groceries for our Easter dinner on Sunday. Also aunt Faye joined the fracas on Easter Sunday following our regular morning service time with her usual moxie at 88 as she entertains the eight ‘grandarlins’ from ages 8 to 18. I checked off the four April birthday parties with one shebang! On our list we honored Cade, Colt, Maggie, and Harper with their favorite foods and desserts. Also Caroline Brents has a birthday in April with the other Graham cousins; so she was not forgotten. An egg hunt that really started at daylight as there was a knock on the doors by a big rabbit that alerted the youngsters to follow the signs to locate gifts and prizes as well as had them totally fooled as all the usual egg hiding suspects were still in bed too, and the suspense of “whodunit” carried on into the afternoon. My own phone was pranked with the photo by the teens. All in good humor as the sunset never looked as beautiful and as quiet at Shady Oaks after the day’s activities. All were back to church at the Hurricane Baptist Tent Revival for a second service outside, this ended Easter 2021. You can also listen to 90.1 FM radio outside the tent and for a 1/2 mile radius in downtown Hurricane.
Our Class of 1971 of Hurricane High was deeply saddened by the passing of Nickie Williams Caldwell of Sardis, the wife of William Henry Caldwell. She was a member of Denmark Baptist Church and was a homemaker who enjoyed gardening as well as her family. Survivors include the following: Her husband, her daughters, Tammy Mills(Chris) and Wendy Huckaby; her siblings, Carolyn Richardson, Billie Jean Evans, Sarah Hardin, Reed Williams, Rickie Williams, and Vickie Cruse; and seven grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Nickie was the daughter of the late Jack and Sally Goggins Williams of Hurricane. Memorials May be made to the Pontotoc County Relay For Life Cancer Society.