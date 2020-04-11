Easter is always a time of reflection for our Faith as Christians. The risen Savior is a blessing for those who believe around the world. The normal routine for Hurricane community would be the varied sunrise or regular church services, but due to COVID-19 the worship routines have changed to varied media outlets. For those that are sheltering in due to existing health conditions, the services can be shared via 90.1 FM at Hurricane Baptist as you can drive onto the church parking lot or across the highway to the community center drive to listen to the sermons. Wednesday night service is at 7:00 p.m. There are two services on Sunday as the morning is at 10:45 a.m., and the evening worship is at 6:00 p.m. A cordial invitation is extended to those in our neighborhood. By the way, the countryside is abloom with the white dogwood trees coming into their full glory as the Easter season heralds their arrival in North Mississippi’s Hill Country and in the Flatwoods as well. It’s such a beautiful spring with the recent sunshine as the red honeysuckle vines and other wildflowers are also in full bloom. The pandemic continues to spread throughout our country, and it’s time to thank those first responders and the medical community that are bearing the brunt of the storm for their dedicated manner in serving their patients. God bless the USA during this time of illness.
Get-well wishes are to Zane Hale, Bobby Gardner, Ronald Sellers, Ted Graham, Dewitt Stepp, Bro. Gary Pettit, and Annette Smith.
Joseph Graham Haney received his pilot’s license recently as his grandmother from Hurricane, Kay Richardson Graham, the widow of Bernard Graham, shared his accomplishment. A recent graduate of the University of Mississippi, Joseph is the son of Ray and Kerri G. Haney of Pontotoc.
Steve Carnes of Hurricane helped with the serving of meals to students of the Pontotoc City School District as he works at the cafeteria services there.
Debbie Stepp of Oxford, a retired teacher from NPAC, volunteered to serve meals for the Pontotoc County School District. Debbie is the wife of Ronnie Stepp and the daughter-in-law of Verline and Dewitt Stepp of Hurricane.
I enjoyed a phone call with June Dorrough Ezell, a retired NPAC teacher, as we all are staying close to home these days. She had talked to Sammie B. Wilemon of Memphis recently, and they had caught up with old friends and enjoyed reminiscing of days gone by. Sammie is the daughter of the late Bro. Charlie and Estelle Graham Benjamin of Hurricane. By the way, Jack and June have new neighbors on Esperanza Road as their daughter, Michelle Poe, and her husband, Bob, have sold their home on Hwy. 346 to build a new home near the Ezells.
I have been reading nonstop to get through the winter, but now I am continuing into the spring. Special thanks are to Renee Stepp of Pontotoc, who brought a large, green garbage sack of magazines to my house and then left them on the carport for me to enjoy. I’m working my way down the stack daily. Finally, the sunshine has arrived; so it’s time to stop reading and get the dolly to roll the large pots of split-leaf philodendrons to the front veranda and to the patio as well. Then hanging baskets follow as they have become a new purchase each year as the fern fronds make for a messy, winter carry over. You live, and you learn when dealing with flowers.
Our Sunday dinner at Shady Oaks farm was Al fresco as we had grilled hamburgers and chips and BBQ plus a home-made chocolate pie that Lisa and Ell Kate contributed to the progressive meal as we often eat in shifts as according to who shows up. Then the ‘grandarlins’ either enjoyed ATV rides in the back pasture, an early season swim in the lake, and then snacks later on in the afternoon following a fishing contest. By the time they got back to the house, they wanted me to invent a spring scavenger hunt for the hillside. I declined as I had left my materials at the cabin as we have one hunt for the outside area and one hunt for the inside of the house as the method is dictated by rain or sunshine or even the holidays. It was too late in the afternoon before they thought of the activity. A special shout out is to Judy Swan Douell of Pontotoc, a former Hurricane resident, who sent a fresh, coconut cake by her son, Jim, for our family to enjoy. Another good cook from Hurricane is acknowledged with this classic spring dessert. The end of a pleasant day on Palm Sunday was with the new experience at Hurricane Baptist as family members sat in their respective vehicles to hear the evening worship service.
It is bluebonnet time in Texas as the Graham-Warren relatives there have planted them in the Loraine Cemetery. It’s a beautiful sight in the spring as their state flower takes over the otherwise sandy and rocky hillside. By the time that we visit in the late summer, it is all barren with cacti taking over the landscape. Our annual spring turkey hunt to Mitchell County is on hold due to the COVID-19 virus.
Jim and Betty Pierce are still in Tucson as their plans to return to Cleveland by Easter have also been put on hold due to the pandemic. They are enjoying the beautiful weather in Arizona, and she keeps up with Hurricane via the online newspaper.