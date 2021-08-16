The “dog days of summer” really bit hard for two weeks, but we got a reprieve last week with some cooler temps in the Hill Country of North Mississippi This week it looks like the triple digit temps are returning to Hurricane for the first, full week of classes for the local schools. By the way, new road construction is on Hwy. 346 as there is a larger intersection being built at the corner of Q.T. Todd/Hurricane Roads in Ecru near Ashley. So with all the local, business, and school traffic, the highway is congested during the peak work hours. Take care in traveling this area until the construction is completed.
Faye Dillard and Sue Morrison of Etta attended a reception honoring the 65th Governor of Mississippi Tate Reeves on Tuesday, August 5, 2021 at the Park Heights Restaurant in Tupelo.
The summer revival will be held at Hurricane Baptist Church located at 7975 Hwy. 346-Pontotoc, MS 38863 beginning on Sunday night, August 15 at 6:00 p.m. with Bro. Randy Sutherland of Calhoun, Georgia, as the guest evangelist. On Monday-Wednesday, August 16-18, the services will begin at 7:00 p.m. For additional information, contact Bro. Philip Brock at 662-489-1481.
On Sunday morning, August 15, 2021 at 10:45 a.m., Bro. Chris Dallas of Memphis will preach during the morning worship service. Contact Bro. Philip Brock for additional information at 662-489-1481.
Twins, Molly and Mason Montgomery, the children of Bro. Troy and Melissa Montgomery of Horton, will celebrate their sixth birthday on August 14.
Betty Pierce enjoyed lunch in Oxford with Clarenda Parrish and Beverly Cummings of Friendship on Thursday. While Betty was in the community, we enjoyed her joining our family for Sunday breakfast and then she attended the morning services at Hurricane Baptist. Later she visited with Nelda Morgan in Hernando. Other family members that she visited were Dorothy McCord and her daughter, Jill, of Pontotoc and Jo and Jack Hale of New Albany before she returned to her home in Strongsville, Ohio.
Get-well wishes are to the following: Glenda Hale, Bob Gardner, Charles Shettles, Annie Ruth McGregor, Bro. Doug and Martha Cannady, and
Briley Self.
On the Sunday morning paper run, I enjoyed a brief chat with Martha Shettles of Etta as she was on her way to Tupelo as her husband Charles was in the hospital then and also that her sister Annie Ruth McGregor is ill. Martha and Annie Ruth are the daughters of the late Arthur and Kate McCain of Hurricane.
Betty Graham of Sand Springs enjoys having her family home for Sunday dinner every week; so daughters, Deb and Paula, now help with the meal as it covers several generations including Carolyn, Donna, and Ted and their families. Also Deb and I were talking about the “lawn mowing wars” including several properties that she and her husband Les Miller cover weekly. Shirley Dowdy joined the talk as she helps maintain three lawns on White Road in Hurricane. With all the rain that we have had, I may have to “Roundup” some lawns on our own schedule as another neighbor, Betty Stubblefield, says that it is the great equalizer on those pesky areas that stay wet.
There is a new water well being built near Bethany Church for the Mud Creek Water Association in Hurricane.
Cade Hooker and Lisa Sudduth Bradham were married at Orange Beach, Alabama, on August 1, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. Attending the ceremony were the following from Hurricane: Sophie, Ella Kate and Maggie Hooker and Wilkes and Anna Reese Bradham.
Wilkes Bradham enjoyed a day of fishing in the Gulf of Mexico for his eleventh birthday party on August 3. Those also going on the charter were as follows: Cade and Lisa Hooker, Anna Reese Bradham, Sophie, Ella Kate and Maggie Hooker from the Orange Beach Dock.
School supplies have been the topic of interest as we now have 8 grandchildren either in West Union, North Pontotoc, or New Site schools. The supplies have arrived by delivery trucks, the mail, and by going to Walmart or Target as they have pickup areas also. I have added several apps to my phone due to the store policies and have been pleased with their efficient delivery areas designated by tents in the parking lots.
Graden and I celebrated our Golden Anniversary on August 5, 2021 with a trip to Memphis as this was our destination 50 years ago. Later in the summer we have plans for a trip out West due to the hectic school and work schedules as well as travel connections were swamped with all of America making those last summer vacations happen by Labor Day.
A flashing sign on a Mississippi interstate stated that you are in a car not a phone booth. How true other fellow drivers!