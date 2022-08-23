A brief break from “the dog days of summer” followed the end of that hottest part of the season on August 11 as sporadic, rain showers and a few, cloud bursts in the region can make or break a crop or a lawn in the Hill Country hamlet of Hurricane, and it also brought drought relief as well in the surrounding counties of the Mud and Lappatubby Creeks and for the Tallahatchie River’s run that empties into Sardis Lake. A ride through our neighborhood during the weekend had signs for watermelons for sale on Hwy. 346 and on Shady Grove Road. By the way, our own family crop has proved to be sweet and is always a fun, country treat for the ‘grandarlins’ that will eventually evolve into a seed-spitting contest or the all-time favorite of making “false teeth” with the rind. Even Dracula would be impressed with some of their handiwork. Another summer is drawing to a close as the subtle signs signaling September’s on the horizon are hard to ignore as follows: the hummingbird vines have taken over the patio with the birds feeding at a frenzied pace, the pink, lady lilies began to bloom on August 1 and will soon be replaced by the red, spider lilies that foretells of the first frost in approximately six weeks, and our family’s hunters are busy in the cleanup of the cabin and the hunting stands and the grounds for the dove season and for a new season to hunt deer locally while the animal is still sporting “velvet” horns, and plus the plans for an Ole Miss game on Labor Day weekend. ‘Fall-elujah’ is all that I can say as I perused this new slogan for advertising as the catchphrase caught my attention, and I thought it was in sync with my own anticipation of praise and thankfulness for autumn to arrive!
Birthday wishes are to those to end the month of August: Natalie Akers, Jerry Mayo, Linda Layer, Shanna Wise, Chuck Warren, Ricky Williams, Ann
Dorrough, Janet Dillard, Bill Warren, Wendell Russell, Kristin Warren, Allie Leath, Jason Stepp,
Judy Douell, Jeff Garrett, Kaitlin B. East, Rachel B. Woodard, Chasity Morphis, Jerry Robbins, Bruce McCoy, Bro. Phillip Jackson, Sen. Kathy Chism,
Laci Bain, and Karen McLaughlin.
Perri Brock, the wife of Pastor Philip Brock of Hurricane Baptist, was one of the guest speakers at Lambert Baptist Church in the Mississippi Delta at the Women’s Conference there on August 13 and also Dorothy Gates, the daughter of Bro. Greg and Merle Hill of Hurricane Baptist as well. Those attending from Hurricane were as follows:
Barb Ross, Linda Weeden, Nita Robbins, Hanna Robbins, Lisa Pinelli, Molly Miller, Jeannette Cook, Jerri Conlee, Emma Brock, Merle Hill, and Kay Browning of New Albany.
Cade and Lisa Hooker traveled to Mobile, Alabama for their first wedding anniversary on August 1. While in Cullman, Alabama, during their vacation, they attended the Rock the South concert featuring ALABAMA as VIP’s with these couples as follows: Randle and Megan Bynum, Josh and Shannon Cooper, and Derek and Amber Clemmer.
On our recent travels to California, we saw that Phil and Stephenie Warren and their daughters, Mary-Colston and Gracie of Hurricane, a sophomore at Ole Miss and a senior at West Union High School, respectively, had toured the California coast before their vacation to the Hawaiian Islands for a week. After we arrived at Palm Sorings we noticed, that the Frohns , Jill, Eric, Will, and Elizabeth, also from the Warren family of Hurricane, were vacationing in San Diego and enjoying the cooler weather on the Pacific Ocean. We were 50 miles from San Diego as only the San Jacinto Mountains separated our location in the Coachella Valley and a desert region. A diverse climate, for sure, as hot desert sands, a palm oasis, a forest region with snow on the mountain tops, and then the popular Pacific beaches of Coronado and San Diego and the drive north to LA provided beautiful scenery to those Mississippians on separate vacations that put those traveling from Hurricane and New Albany within a short distance of the others in California.
I alerted a cousin at Shady Grove, Cindy Dowdy Gregory(Johnny)that we were to be traveling to Palm Sorings. It was a fortuitous call as she provided all the popular restaurants frequented by travelers that the locals prefer in the Palm Desert region as Johnny’s brother, Bill, a native of Ingomar, resides in Palm Sorings. They had vacationed there; so they knew the region well. No dining mistakes were on this vacation!
Anniversary wishes are to the following for August: Benjamin and Brittany Hill, 12; and Chase and Madison Hale, 1.
Lindsey Claire Shirley, the daughter of Tonya B. Shirley of Pontotoc and of the late Dee Shirley, completed her BS in Nursing at the University of Mississippi in 2022 and will begin her first job at NMMC. Her grandmother, Pat Graham Benjamin of Pontotoc, the widow of Randy Benjamin, a graduate of the Class of 1967 and former resident, told of Lindsey’s graduation as we talked at Hurricane Baptist on August 21.
Graden and I enjoyed a brief visit with Bob and Barbara Lee Gardner at their beautiful home located in a shade-filled lawn and country, woodland setting in the area of Hurricane known as Old Union. Her knack with flower and lawn plantings and accessories interspersed with antiques had me ‘oohing ‘ and ‘aahing’ as I told her that I would be back to admire her ‘she-shed’ also that had recently hosted a baby shower with pink decorations for a granddaughter and a great-granddaughter-to-be. The Gardners were grateful to be home following three weeks of treatment for Bob in Little Rock as he continues to battle multiple myeloma. We left a watermelon on the patio and waved to them as we left after a good visit of hospitality shown by a fellow Russell family descendant and her spouse. Just good folks!
A shout out to Bryson Dillard of Thaxton for get-well wishes as he was craving a watermelon. Mission accomplished as he always been in and out of Hurricane due to kith and kin in kind. He’s the one responsible for the decorative lights at Christmas during the annual parade in Thaxton and has just has been a permanent fixture in the sports, church, and community there. Also he served as an officer on the Tanglefoot Trail and could be counted on by those riding their bikes or walking in Pontotoc County.
Ella Kate Hooker sent a beautiful and smiling photo of herself and of her friend, Riley, as they were seated on a plane. Her 15th birthday was on August 20; so she and her friends and family were on the way to Austin, Texas. I need one of those mapping devices that has lights to track those in flight across America as I have a bunch “of rolling and rambling stones” that alert me just prior to takeoff. Hopefully, she was back to West Union for basketball practice on Monday as she is in the ninth grade there. Happy birthday!
Glenn and Pat Williams of Lafayette Springs were at Seafood Junction on Thursday night. The couple will celebrate their Golden Anniversary on September 23 as I think Pat has retired her oven as I did as last week we saw them at Coffey’s at Rocky Ford. Pat was a junior at Hurricane High when I was a senior; so we’ve known each other forever. Glenn is a native of Rocky Ford and has always lived in the vicinity of my uncle Stanley Norwood’s farm in Union County. By the way, the fall sorghum report from Terry and Debbie Norwood is that it will be a late September or an early October syrup run for all those blackstrap molasses products.
Pappy Bullard was holding court at the Hurricane Store on Saturday this week as the rainy weather had our mowing duties behind schedule. He was entertaining Jimmy Dale and Glenn as he battled Graden and me about riding bikes for exercise. “Give him a good round of buck wing or flatfoot dancing to keep spry,” he said. I just waved out the rear view mirror as we left as he’s an active octogenarian.
The revival is in progress at Hurricane Baptist Church from August 22-25 at 7:00 pm with Bro. Jimbo Seaton as guest evangelist. Error in last week’s news. Thanks!
