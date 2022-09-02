As autumn approaches in Hurricane, I thought of the storm systems that often hit our hamlet with tropical winds and rains and spawning tornadoes from the Gulf Coast of Mississippi that is a threat from June 1 until November 30 each year according to the World Meteorological Center(WMO).
That’s a long season for one to keep boots, an umbrella, a flashlight, and a raincoat with a hoodie conveniently located in one’s bedroom. Yes, it’s definitely long enough for a batch of baby, brown recluse spiders to hatch and then take over the afore mentioned storm supplies. The talk around the community has been that the brown recluse is already on the prowl and so soon after a heavy, snake infested summer as well. Take the time to shake those items before you get ready for the storm shelter or for the modern safe room built inside homes. Then there’s all those names for the storms alphabetically arranged and feminine derivatives since 1953 as that was 69 years ago(I know). Finally, in modern times due to our society’s need for equality for everyone in our land, the year of 1979 included masculine names to show fairness that men can also raise cain(Southern expression for trouble-making)too.
Once again, we have our First Americans or Native Americans to thank for their word “hurakons” translated aptly describes the “power of a great spirit” that commanded the winds; so their term was adapted by the Spanish and then the English in the region for the storms. So now you see how “Esperanza” translates to “hope” in Hurricane for better fall weather in the continuing season. By the way, the really, terrible storm names of the past are retired as the WMO agreed that residents do not want to live through two-Katrinas.
August birthdays wishes are to the following: Roger Smith, Dana Spears, Jason Hall, Dean Burchfield, Summer Bramlett, Tina Hooker, Morgan Williamson, Tranny Montgomery, Casey Deaton, Jeff Olson, Luther Webb, and Bonnie Graham.
Jeff and Angie Shettles and Hunter and Morgan Williamson of Buchanan enjoyed dining at Coffey’s Steak and Fish.
Siblings, Hayden and Liz Hale, whose birthdays were August 30 and 31, respectively, were treated to a weekend of boating and wake boarding at Smith Lake, Alabama, with their parents, Chris and Alissa Hale, hosting a group of their friends at the Stubblefield cabin. Braxton Hooker was a guest with Hayden, who celebrated his 14th birthday.
Anniversary milestones, 19, are to Bro. Philip and Mrs. Perri Brock for August 30,
Kay Graham has been attending the Lady Viking volleyball games at NPAC as her granddaughter, Lacie Kay Simmons, is on the team. Granddaughters, Sara Grace Simmons of Hurricane and Kelsey Haney of Pontotoc, are both students at MSU for the fall semester. Sara is a junior, and Kelsey is a freshman. Go Dawgs!
Emme Thompson, the daughter of Kurt and Trudie, is a freshman at ICC for the fall semester.
Enjoying lunch at Oby’s in Oxford on last Wednesday were Chad Ross and Barb Ross of Hurricane and Linda Weeden of Troy. We enjoyed talking to the Price family members as we were in town for business and for hunting supplies.
Get-well wishes are to Dewitt Stepp, Linda Martin, Dr. Billy Ray Sneed, Mike Spears, June Ezell, and Bob Gardner.
Graden and I took a watermelon by for Jimmie G. Warren last week and enjoyed her patio and lawn area that is shaded by beautiful, water oaks that make a cool, canopy and have been there since she and her late husband, Ward Warren, built their home 69 years ago. Once the road continued across that bottom land at Peyton Branch and connected to Hooker Lane in Thaxton, but a flood of long ago took out the bridge.
Sammie Jaggers was at the Town Hall in Thaxton on Friday; so I stopped by with an old school album and project of 1949-50 as I found it in files of Louise Graham Dowdy, who coached there during her first years of teaching in junior high. She boarded at the home of the late Dewey and Rosa Holden, merchants of one of the stores. Sammie is going to share with the students who attend the Thaxton School Reunion in October. Louise’s family lived at Sand Springs, but the road now known as Wells Road was often mired in hill country mud then during the winter.
Watermelons continue to be sold on Shady Grove Road at the Wise Farm and on Hwy. 346 at the Swords Farm at the Shady Grove exit.
Pearl Short, the daughter of John Mark and Crystal Short of Shady Grove, will celebrate her sixth birthday on September 1. Grandparents from Buchanan are Shirley and Jerry Short.
On Thursday, I met Cade Hooker and his oldest daughter, Sophie, at Tallahatchie Gourmet in New Albany for lunch. Sophie is a sophomore at Ole Miss and has been nominated for the fall semester of 2022 to The National Society of Leadership and Success by the University of Mississippi. Congratulations are to Sophie!
