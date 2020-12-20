Our ‘grandarlins’ enjoyed a trek to Tywhiskey Bottom for a cedar tree for our Christmas celebration at the cabin. We went by truck and by ATV’s plus all the family pets following like the rats in the Pied Piper story. It wasn’t a quiet group as they went from fence rows to hedge rows and finally across the old ford that used to be the main thoroughfare to Ecru. Baker’s Curve didn’t exist in those days as the wagons would back up waiting to cross the ford to get to the railroad tracks in Ecru to sell the crossties harvested in the forests along the Mud Creek, the Cane Creek, the Duncan Creek, and the Lappatubby Creek Bottoms. Then we were all like the three bears of Goldilocks fame as we tried to decide as one tree was too big; one tree was too small and skimpy; and finally after covering over 200 acres we found the perfect one. The one chosen was too big for the hatchet that we took; so we returned to the house for a chain saw. Mission accomplished! The journey to Lafayette Springs also had the crowd swelling as the teens joined the younger children. By the time that I arrived after church on Sunday night via radio station 90.1 FM on the grounds of Hurricane Baptist, the hard part was over with the tree perfectly aligned in its stand with extra rocks to balance its weight plus the lights were all shining after the year’s storage. The ornaments were added, and only one hole has to have a fake owl to cover the gap. There’s nothing like the smell of a cedar tree as it brought to mind of all the Christmas trees once seen in the classrooms at the old Hurricane School as they were decorated with popcorn and chinaberry garlands plus sweet gum balls and hand-drawn stars glittered by admiring students and their teachers. If you were really lucky, someone’s dad or mom got to bring the tree for your class. Life was simple then, or so it now seems in our world of technology as my grandchildren are completing their class work via the internet due to Covid 19 as I type this column. It’s good to have tech support from elementary students!
Get-well wishes are to the following: Bro. Greg Hill, Juanita Daniels, Reed Graham, Sylvia Swords, Dick Caron, Lynn Robbins, and Dewitt Stepp.
A neighbor to the east of our home, Keith Hill, has built his grandchildren a cabin in the woods near Tywhiskey Bottom. They enjoy hunting in the area as deer are once again thriving between the homes located on Buchanan Road and Hwy. 346.
Our family enjoyed a visit with Aden Hooker and her friends, Ethan Eaton and Drew Eaton, all of New Site on Saturday. Basketball was the topic of discussion as Aden plays with the Lady Royals, No. 5 ranking in the Daily Journal, and Ethan plays with the Royals, also No. 5 ranking in the Daily Journal, of area teams. We had just returned home from a morning of elementary school basketball as Braxton and Harper play with NPAC teams. The teens from New Site were in the neighborhood to view Christmas lights as the Wise Family Farms are having tours each night. Later that evening Cade and Lisa took the younger children to the farm for a tour on Saturday night, and they all enjoyed the venue on Shady Grove Road.
Anniversary milestones for December are to the following: Bro. Gary and Donna Pettit, 50; and to Colt and Brooke Hooker, 13.
It was good to talk to Don and Sonya Hale Moroney of Pontotoc on Friday night in Holly Springs at Marshall Steak House. It was a Christmas crowd at the restaurant; so we didn’t get to tarry for conversation as it was a hectic venue with live music on the beautifully, lighted grounds with tables also outside. Graden and I enjoyed talking to the owner, Randle Swaney, as he is the brother of our family’s dentist, Dr. Walker Swaney of Oxford. Another connection to the Swaney family was that my dad, the late Warren Norwood, donated shark teeth from his collection and other items to the Marshall County Museum as their late mom was the curator there. We enjoyed a photo session in the restaurant as it is a very unique building that has huge cypress trees as the buildings supports plus the tables are huge slabs of wood cut for the dining tables with tree trunk supports as the legs. We had been to a basketball game at Ashland with Sophie and the Lady Eagles; so she and her mom, Megan, joined us there for the steaks.
Our Hurricane community was deeply saddened by the passing of Bobby Joe Todd,75, the husband of Oweda Quillain Todd, of Pleasant Dale. The Todds were both popular students in the Class of 1963 at Hurricane High School and were outstanding athletes as well. He is survived by his wife, Oweda; three children, Barry Todd(Tamra), Tammy Brown(Len), and Joey Todd(Jane), and their families; siblings, Jim Todd(Virginia) and Dorothy Bailey. Many will remember that Bobby Joe was also a talented musician and played with several bands through the years and founded Steel Faith, a bluegrass band; served in the MS National Guard; and was a member of the Old Union Nazarene Church, where he served as song leader and was a member of the Church Board. He was the son of the late Therman and Violet Robbins Todd of Hurricane and was preceded in death by a brother, Kent Todd(Joy). Burial was in the Union Nazarene Cemetery.
Sympathy is extended to the family of Barbara Mathis Pardee of the Cane Creek neighborhood in Hurricane, who was preceded in death by her husband, Kevin K. Pardee, Sr. She is survived by two sons, Kevin Pardee, Jr.,(Jennifer) and James Pardee(Charissa), and their families. Barbara worked at J & W Furniture in Hurricane for 34 years. Burial was in Post Oak Cemetery.