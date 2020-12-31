The first day of winter arrived with golden sunshine in the neighborhoods surrounding Hurricane. Looking back to the weather on Christmas Day 2010, the community was blanketed with a big snowfall. According to the Daily Journal that year, it had been eighty-eight years since that had occurred in North Mississippi. Of course, the young and the young-at-heart always want the proverbial “White Christmas” on that date. With the New Year of 2021 looming on the horizon, the “wolf moon” or also called a “cold moon” by Native Americans, it will bring the possibility of a snow one step closer to the Hill Country. So get out those black-eyed peas and howl jowl to cook with a tinge of turnip greens for a dish called ‘Hoppin’ John’ to celebrate the beginning for a prosperous and a healthier “New Year” as the pandemic continues to be a threat to our state and to our community’s citizens as well.
We enjoyed a visit with Dr. Earl, Jennie, Merritt, and Harper Stubblefield of Oxford at our Lafayette Springs cabin on Friday afternoon at dusk. They brought by a holiday treat of a honey-baked, blueberry pound cake. The young girls loved the smell of the cedar tree and had to inspect the decorations also. I told them that they should take a trip to the woods with their grandparents and to cut their own tree. They left in high-spirits with plans for their own cedar Christmas tree for their cabin that is closer to the old lake near Big Kettle Creek. Neighbors are the same everywhere as their generosity will be appreciated on a future cold morning with coffee and their gift of the cake for a snack.
Aden Hooker of New Site sent photos of a snow-covered mountain as the background in Gatlinburg as her maternal family is there for a Christmas holiday trip. The Smoky Mountains are always a beautiful place to vacation, but the family was really excited that the youngsters were enjoying the snow while there.
A special lady in Hurricane and a retired teacher from NPAC that celebrated birthday milestones for December 17 was June Dorrough Ezell, a resident of Esperanza Road. She was born to Quitman and Corrine Ross Dorrough on December 17, 1940. She and her husband Jack reside next door to her parents’ former home. They have three children as follows: Brian Ezell(Kim), Michelle Poe(Bob)’ all of Hurricane; and Jayme Spillers, Oxford; and their families as well.
We have enjoyed the youth basketball league this winter. A young lady that plays for South Pontotoc elementary is Lily Bain, the granddaughter of Coach Mike and Brenda G. Bain, who reside on Hwy. 346 east of Hurricane and is the great-granddaughter of Dock and Reba Graham, their neighbors.
Jo Bigham McKnight of Ecru called recently with a query. I had to go to the Hurricane School Reunion booklet to get the answer for her. The late Joann Nix was a 1954 graduate of Hurricane High as I just put the 1950’s in a recent article. Jo and I got caught up with NPAC news as well as I taught her sons, Ricky, Ronald, and the late Randal McKnight.
Wanza Graham celebrated her 94th birthday on November 13 in Colorado City, Texas. She is the widow of the late Bob Graham, also of Loraine, Texas.
Johnny Williams of Jackson visited with those at Hooker Construction on Monday, December 21. His son, John, also of Jackson was in the community as well.
Holiday wishes for the New Year 2021 are to those who read the column in other states as follows: Betty and Jim Pierce, Ohio; Suzie Lipson, NYC; the Graham families from Loraine, Texas; the Sneeds in Lincoln, California; and Mattielee Jumper Bryant, Memphis. The cards and the other gifts that they send my way are greatly appreciated. The miles are not as distant as they used to be as snail mail was the way to communicate or by landline phones. Now we text, video chat, or FB; so technology has changed for the better for a family visit.