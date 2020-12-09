The homes along Hwy. 346 during the first, full week of December are decorated with lights, wreaths, and signs of the Christmas season as Mike and Lynn Spears are in the spirit near the old cotton gin as well as Coach Zane and Glenda Hale and Terri and Roger Smith with displays of white candles in the windows and red ribbons on green wreaths adorning their homes in the traditional holiday colors in Hurricane. On Esperanza Road, the homes of Jeff and Lori S. Williams and Brian and Kim Ezell had beautifully lit trees on display. Well, you just can’t outshine the Wise Family Farm on Shady Grove Road as brightly lit trees are on the grounds of the venue including the old Bethany Primitive Church there. So take time to drive out to our “neck of the woods” during the holiday season with your turn around at Sand Springs Community Church or mosey on over to Thaxton Road as they are in the spirit too!
During the Pontotoc Open House for the holiday season, it was great to get caught up with Louise Lucius Prewitt(Ken) at her business Merle Norman as she is a 1968 graduate of Hurricane High. She is also a retired teacher. Sherry Russell Elder of Hurricane works at the popular makeup and clothing shop in the downtown area too.
Charley Sills Hogue is attending Cosmetology School and has a busy schedule as I enjoyed talking to her on Thanksgiving Day at Bullard’s Grocery. Charley and her family now reside at the former home of the late Rayburn and Bernice Williams on Thaxton Road.
Abby Waldron, a junior at NPAC, celebrated her 17th birthday on November 13 with her parents, Bro. Clifton and Cindy Waldron.
Dickey and Doris Ross of Shady Grove enjoyed having their children, Jennifer, Dana, and Jason, and their families, at home for Thanksgiving dinner last Saturday.
Shelia Owen enjoyed receiving flowers from Lou Gaston and the Pontotoc Woman’s Club on her birthday on November 29. I stopped by later in the day with winter pajamas as that cold snap was on the way. Vickie Dyer had been there earlier. Vickie’s grandson, Gavin Dyer, had a great season as the kicker on the NPAC football team; so we always talk sports.
Get-well wishes are to the following: Annie Ruth McGregor, Lou Ann Martin, Juanita Daniels, Sylvia Swords, and June Ezell. There are others in the neighborhood with Covid 19 as well. Continue to pray for these families.
Congratulations are to Reannon Hicks of Pontotoc High School who placed in several State swimming events in Division 1. She is the daughter of Lacey Hicks and is the granddaughter of Tim Hicks of Longview, a native of Hurricane community.
Martha Shettles of Etta was at Sand Springs Cemetery on Thursday, and Kay Graham enjoyed talking with her there. Remember to anchor your floral tributes as the high winds of the winter season will have those flowers blown away. It would also be a good thing to label your tribute; so it can be returned to the correct family stone if it is displaced by a storm.
Tyler Beatty of Shady Grove is in the opening credits and footage each week on Backwoods Outdoors on the Outdoors Channel for deer hunting on satellite TV. He has made our ‘grandarlins’ happy as he has filmed them individually while deer hunting at Little Kettle Creek Camp.
Brody Ross, 13, bagged a trophy 8 pt. buck on Saturday at Lafayette Springs hunting with his poppy John Webb.
A cordial invitation is extended to those that would like to attend the services at Hurricane Baptist via the FM radio station 90.1 as you can sit on the church or the community center grounds to tune in to the broadcast due to Covid 19 precautions.
Bob and Thelma Todd enjoyed the services on the radio station 90.a FM at Hurricane Baptist on Sunday evening.
It was a weekend of basketball games for Sophie Hooker of West Union and for Aden Hooker of New Site. Pop and I got to see the granddaughters play at the South Pontotoc Shootout on Saturday. Between the games, the staff of the school suited up to spray sanitizer in the stands as the crowd had to exit the gym to the tune of “Ghost Busters” from the movie of the same name. Then you re-entered the gym with a voucher for your school’s team. The ticket taker looked at me questioningly as I returned, and I said that it’s a different grandchild now playing for a different school. On Friday night, they both played at home; so we were on tap at the West Union game. We rotate games, or we choose the closer one in our neighborhood. Often Ella Kate, who plays junior high at West Union, plays on the same night as Sophie; so we got to watch her play too at East Union. Braxton just completed football season, and he and his sister, Harper, now play in the NPAC basketball league. It’s been busy traveling this season! The youngest, Maggie, attends all the games of her sisters; so she is in the action too by cheering.
A belated expression of sympathy is extended to the family of Joann Nix of Pontotoc, who was a graduate of Hurricane High during the 1950’s and also served as a bus driver at the old school. Her parents were the late Mr. and Mrs. Claude Nix of Buchanan.
Sympathy is extended to the family of Lawrence Hicks, who was the husband of Delores Burchfield Hicks for 52 years of Hurricane. He was a truck driver until his retirement and also served as a deacon at Oak Dale Baptist Church in the community. Survivors also include the following children: Kim Mercer(Scott) and Kevin Hicks(Angel) and their families.