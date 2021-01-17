What’s in a name like “yonder”? I went out the back door and said that I’m going through Hurricane and on “up yonder” to Sand Springs for the big hill on Graham Road that should be the perfect sledding venue for the ‘grandarlins’ that were looking for a place to ride on Monday, January 11. If that’s not ok, I will travel on to Smoke Top as that is the granddaddy of the local North Mississippi hills and on to Lafayette Springs or Denmark near Oxford for the quest. Then I thought about “down yonder” as you can travel to the Tallahatchie River Bottom via Rocky Ford and beyond to Riverside or the old Graham Lake area as the Bagley Fire Tower had height there on that hill as I began to reminisce about hunting there one New Year’s Day with my dad in the early 1960’s. Then “over yonder” near the Lappatubby Creek and before the Tallahatchie River is a land area that is called the Flatwoods that also boasts of a high ground in that region. Probably, one of the highest places in Thaxton is “around yonder” on “Big Hill” that is easier to get to and has better roads in that vicinity if you have sledding on your mind. So for all of you that have trouble using the “yonder” references in language, there are some other usages to ponder about “yonder” directions in our neighborhood of Hurricane.
Get-well wishes are to the following: Dickey Ross, Sue Spears, Neal Spears, Mary Graham, and Gary Browning.
I enjoyed talking to Wilkes and Anna Reese Bradham of Oxford as they had been recently to Brekcenridge, Colorado, for a snow skiing vacation. We went there last April, the snow was still hip-dip to a giraffe. I had never seen so much snow in my life and was glad to leave after a day’s outing on Copper Mountain.
Congratulations are to Keith and Lindsey Barefield Erwin, whose son Landry Thomas Erwin was born on December 16, 2020 in Texas. Proud great-grandparents from Hurricane are Dick and Celia Heatherly Caron. Proud grandparents are Donald and Renee C. Barefield, and his great-grandmother is Carolyn Lindsey Barefield(the late Colin) of Pontotoc. Other family members are Bro. Wesley, Lori, Maddox, and Avitt Barefield of Houston, Texas.
Emme Thompson, the daughter of Trudie and Curt, celebrated her 16th birthday on December 16 with a dinner at the home of her maternal grandparents, Larry and Clarenda Parrish of Sand Springs. Earlier on December 1, her sister, Elizabeth, was treated to a birthday party there.
Aden Hooker plays for the New Site Lady Royals, and the team won the Prentiss County Tournament 2021 at NEMCC on Saturday afternoon with a record of 18-1 now. The Royals of New Site also won the boys game that night.
Recent guests at Hurricane Baptist on January 2 were the Adams Family Singers, who have moved to Endville from Louisiana. Bro. Josh, Amber, Mallory, Noah, and Jonah Adams enjoyed dining at Costa with our family that evening as well as Bro. Philip and Perri Brock and their children, Isaac, Emma, Addie, and Eli. The Adamses had been to Unity Baptist at Ripley for the morning service with Bro. Ronnie Barefield and his wife, nee Donna Hale of Hurricane.
Get out your pens or number two pencils and send birthday cards to Frances Sneed as we need 90 friends and family to participate from Hurricane as she resides at Avonlea Assisted Living in Tupelo. Her sister, Jimmie G. Warren of Hurricane resides on Warren Lane in Hurricane, Pontotoc, MS 38863; so we need 86 friends and family to send her a birthday card also as these Covid rules limit visits. Love you ladies!
This week the Union County Tournament is on tap. Sophie is a senior at West Union; so the past four years have quickly flown for this group of ball players. Good luck to Eden, Annie, Mackenzie, and Mary, all seniors on the basketball team
Sympathy is extended to the family of Reid Graham, 80, the husband of Patsy Cochran Graham of Hurricane Road. Survivors include the following: a son, Michael Reid Graham; and two step-sons, Sammy Sewell(Mitzi) and Jody Sewell(Amy) and their families. Reid was the son of the late Guy and Hadru Smith Graham of the community and the older brother of the late Larry Lee Graham. A sister, Juanita G. Patton, survives, of Dumas, Arkansas. Reid was an Army veteran, a member of Hurricane Baptist Church, and a traffic manager at Affordable Furniture. He also enjoyed playing guitar and all kinds of music and his lawn work. A graveside service was held on December 26, 2020 at Warren Cemetery.
I am enjoying my “Bless This Southern Mess” coffee cup from the granddaughters, Ella, Maggie, and Sophie, who bought it at Paula Deen’s Restaurant in Nashville in December. With gleams in their eyes, I think, that they thought it would offend me as I opened the gift. I have always loved all things Southern; so their hopeful outcome of a tirade was not even on this percolator’s range.