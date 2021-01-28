The Deep South always has this fluctuating weather during the winter as one day it is very cold and clear, but then like today, it is rainy with all outdoor surfaces coated in a thin sheen of moisture that makes for a walking challenge on most concrete surfaces. As the deer season is winding down at the end of the month, it’s been some type of hunt since October for our family and for their friends. I was thinking about several weeks of inactivity there, but I noticed new turkey calls on the counter that feature family members’ photos in the workmanship of the wooden and glass calls. So that quiet reading time at the cabin will actually be filled with these eerie, screeching sounds that are supposed to lure turkeys. For the unpracticed, it is almost like that irritating scratch of a nail on a chalkboard that makes me cringe. So I will just get out those puffy, foam earplugs and smile like there’s nothing making racket during the last week of January. Bring on the calls!
A special birthday feature is to Sallie Bee Weeden, the daughter of the late Johnny and Dovie Sanders, and to Faye Dillard, the daughter of the late Bud and Sudiebet Graham, who shares a January 27 birth date, in the Hurricane community and are 88 this year. As we look back in time, the year is 1933, and this era became known as “The Great Depression”. The ladies were delivered by the same midwife in the community with Sallie being born first that day. Presently, they both attend Hurricane Baptist Church, and they are in the same Sunday School class. Our lives in Hurricane have been greatly enriched by these special ladies! So send birthday cards to Sallie on Esperanza Road and to Faye on Thaxton Road with the zip code 38871 for Thaxton MS.
Get-well wishes are to the following: Jeff Williams, Ted Graham, Ann Haynie, Linda Brents, Larry Brents, Margie Warren, Mabel Huffstatler, and Sylvia Swords.
Anniversary milestones are to Betty and Steve Stubblefield, 43, and to Gerald and Lisa Bogue of Etta, 33.
Congratulations to Sara Grace Simmons, the daughter of Amanda and Stacy, who was on the President’s List at MSU for the fall semester as she is a freshman. Proud grandparents are Kay Graham(the late Bernard) of Sand Springs and of Mike and Pam Simmons of Ecru.
NP Sue Morrison of Etta visited with Faye Dillard at her home recently.
It was great to talk to Coach Lisa Bogue at a West Union basketball game recently as we taught school at NPAC together years ago. Now she is the softball coach at West Union, and she gave us a schedule for the upcoming 2021 spring season, hopefully, as last year the season of 2020 was cancelled due to Covid 19. Sophie will be a senior on the team, and Ella Kate is in junior high.
While we are talking sports, both our older granddaughters, Sophie, a senior at West Union, and Aden, a junior at New Site, in basketball; their respective teams, won the Union County Tournament and the Prentiss County Tournament. By the way, Aden was in an auto accident last week near New Site; so a speedy recovery is wishes to her.
Jason Harrison, the husband of nee Melissa McLaughlin of Hurricane, a Ripley attorney, is the boys coach at TCPS and was featured in a recent Daily Journal interview. I enjoyed talking to him recently at a West Union game as he and his wife were former NPAC students of mine.
Enjoying a mid-January ski trip to Breckinridge, Colorado, were the following as they reported good ski conditions but some dangerous driving over mountain passes in the area: Paul and Christa Moore, Haley and Don Kelly Stewart, Brandy and Adam Stubblefield, Josh and Shanna Wise, Whit and Terri Gillespie, Lisa Bradham, and Cade Hooker.
At a recent Ingomar game, Linda G. Bell(Mike)came over to talk at the game. She has a grandson, Breyden Bell, who plays with the winning Falcons. Linda and I are former classmates and will celebrate an anniversary of 50 years with the Class of 1971 of Hurricane High in May, and we got caught up with news of those friends. Also sympathy is extended to the family of Buddy Gordon of New Albany, her oldest brother, who once resided in Hurricane. Buddy was the son of the late Roy and Myrtice McCain Gordon of Buchanan.
We enjoyed a bowling party on Sunday afternoon in Oxford at Premier Lanes as Anna Reese Bradham celebrated her 8th birthday on January 25. Special guests were her grandfather Bob Sudduth of Coila and her great-aunt Margaret Higgason Murphree of Myrtle, the relatives of her mom, Lisa.
Glenda and Zane Hale enjoyed having their granddaughter Ainsley at home during the holiday season as she is a freshman at MC in Clinton.
A speedy recovery to Sue Spears, who has an ankle injury, but is at her home recovering from surgery. She is enjoying the rotation of caretakers from the families of Mike and Lynn of Hurricane and Marquetta of Pontotoc. I stopped by one afternoon and just saw the handymen working as Mike Spears and Larry Parrish were busy preparing a ramp in her dining area.
Remember those that are in the hospital during the pandemic as the quarantine is especially hard on family members that can’t visit. An old family joke that Dr. Howard of Pontotoc often said was that don’t’ put the Grahams in the hospital as that several families and their neighbors will show up as well in the waiting area. How true of our Southern families!
A nice note came last week from Nell Ashley Sandroni of Tupelo, the daughter of the late Bill and Bertha Ashley of the Lone Star/Shady Grove neighborhoods. The Ashleys, of course, invented basketball in North Mississippi’s legendary tales as she and her sister Joann played at Hurricane High. Nell was a freshman in 1950 and was most thankful to senior Faye Graham, who led the team in scoring that year under the direction of Coach Joe Bob Davis, as well as freshman Jimmie Graham, a special friend. I always enjoy these yearly notes from her as she was also a friend to my Norwood cousin, Dotsy, throughout the years. We do enjoy our basketball memories in Hurricane still! See a related Progress photo in the school reunion booklet for this basketball team.
Our family was deeply saddened during the holiday season by the passing of Veneray Weeden of Ingomar, the husband of Warrene G. Weeden, for 63 years. Survivors include the following: one son, Narshall Weeden(Donna)of Etta; two granddaughters, Kelsey and Katie; and their families. His in-laws were the late Arch and Clara Williams Grisham of Hurricane.
Sympathy is extended to the family of Ervin Laverl Robbins of Hurricane, a former resident and a retired banker in Aurora, Illinois, and a graduate of the Class of 1953 of Hurricane High School. Survivors include the following: wife, Sandy; and seven sons, Jacob, Joe, Jason, Daniel, Jeff, Steve, and Michael and their families. Laverl was the son of the late Ervin and Ruby Bailey Robbins of the Haletown Lane neighborhood. .
For all of you Christmas loving people(me included)that decorated in October, the official date to take it all down was January 6. Yes, there are rules in some cultures for the celebration of the holiday not according to the advertising media. Slowly, the items are getting stored.