What’s in a name? Pop skull. Tanglefoot. Coffin varnish. Widow-maker. Phlegm cutter. Rotgut. John Barley Corn. White-lightning. All are sobriquets for homemade ‘corn-squeezins.’ The corn crops are maturing in Hurricane; so it brought to mind a statement by an older relative as he said once to me that a bushel of corn will make three gallons of pure grain alcohol. I assumed that it was the voice of experience, but he wouldn’t elaborate any further as Prohibition and Revenuers were not a laughing matter to him. The smile and the wink sealed the deal. I knew then that it was the voice of experience as examples of yeast, white or brown sugars, or molasses(in a pinch)would make a batch. Then long ago another relative that journeyed to Indian Territory because of an issue with the law in North Mississippi also shared his experiences with the Native Americans as they had their own practices of brewing introduced to them by the palefaces. The talk of adding rattlesnake heads, strychnine, tobacco juice, oak sawdust(for color),red pepper, and gun powder to the concoction for flavors was bewildering to me as health concerns seemed of little importance to this nonagenarian(97) as he laughed with a twinkle in his eye about his wild days living and working in Oklahoma during the 1890’s. Fast forward to the 1920’s and 1930’s as this era introduced bathtub gin or sloe gin, a type of plum, and a few community residents made their way to the big house in Parchman for making illegal alcohol. So reality TV has the moonshiners in Tennessee on weekly with their escapades, and, by the way, for all of you refined Mississippi readers, there is a Hurricane champagne or hard cider recipe around Sand Springs using grapes as this was a proper sendoff punch at the wedding receptions locally. And the old-timers think that the younger folks are a wild bunch now as TV fare is tame in comparisons to days of ‘yore’.
The Executive Committee of the Republican Party for Pontotoc County met at the Pontotoc Courthouse on Saturday. Faye Graham Dillard of Hurricane was elected as the Chairman for the next four years. Congratulations to Faye for her re-election and for her service during the elections and representation locally, state-wide, and nationally.
Attending the Triple S Christian Christian Camp in Heber Springs, Arkansas, were the following from Hurricane Baptist: Hope Williams, Landon Faust, Lanna and Allie Goodrich, Mary-Colston and Anna Grace Warren, Issac, Emma, Addie, and Eli Brock, and Emily and Beth Conlee. Bro. Philip and Perri Brock and Jerri Conlee served as chaperones.
Baker Owen of New Albany visited with his grandparents, Danny and Shelia Owen, at their Byrd’s Creek home on Hwy. 346 on Monday. His parents are Dan and Jordan Owen of New Albany. While at the Owens’ home, he enjoys playing in an upstairs room that has been converted for him as a country store. His great-grandparents, Novel and Millie McCarver Baker, were the owners of the Baker Store that is still preserved at the corner of Hwy. 346 and Buchanan Roads. The wooden interior is a journey into my childhood too as we often stopped by for a coke at the store that still has the water cooler type Coca-Cola drink box. By the way, Danny, I am sorry that I forgot that you couldn’t drink the milkshakes with Shelia due to being diabetic that I delivered on Tuesday as a happy from the heat. The local Sonic is working overtime to deliver the frosty treats, but make sure the gift is on the receiver’s diet.
Braxton Hooker enjoyed visiting with Bro. Tracy, Mandy, Max, and Jorja Kate Mooneyhan of East Texas. The group attended the Bible camp at Grace Memorial Baptist Church near Tupelo as hosted by Bro. Kerry Nelson and congregation recently.
Three generations of the Ross family, Dickey, Jason, and Brody, joined Colt and Braxton Hooker at Birdsong, Tennessee, for a weekend of hand grabbling for catfish on the Tennessee River. The youngsters, Brody and Braxton, share kinships through several families in the Thaxton and Hurricane communities as follows: Hooker and Benjamin and Graham and Ross.
Cade and Sophie Hooker, Lisa Bradham of Oxford, Whitt and Terri Gillespie , Adam, Cohen, and Willa Kate Stubblefield of Hurricane participated in the Trump Boat Parade at Smith Lake in Alabama on Saturday. Flags of red, white and blue and a Trump rally flag were decorations for the boats as well as “Old Glory”.
Get-well wishes are to Dewitt Stepp, Virginia Spears, Annette Smith, Bro. Malcom Brock, and Chet Hicks.
We enjoyed having Bob “Spook” Todd at the evening service at Hurricane Baptist on Sunday, July 12. He is our neighbor on Hwy. 346 near Shady Grove exit.
Our first good neighbor award goes to Charlie Swords on Hwy. 346 as he got Graden out of the ditch on the lawn mower before I could reach the highway on Friday. Then on Saturday I had to call Nicky Moore to rescue Harper and me from Ty Whiskey Bottom as I put an old 4-wheel drive Silverado under near the old road’s ford. He sent his son, Paul Moore, as Harper and I were going to get hot in the stalled truck. We just abandoned ship, so to speak, and rode back to the house to get the Ranger to rescue Graden and a half-track bush hog that was also stalled. The moral of the story is that you cannot mow the pasture after seven inches of rain in that bottom land. High temperatures and high tempers made for an early day to end the farm work. So if you need a low, land mower, try a half-track Bobcat.
Our cousin, Susie Lipson of Gorman, Texas, is still in a holding pattern in NYC due to Covid-19. She is in the Hamptons near the beach; so it is not as dreadful as it sounds. She normally resides on the farm of her late grandmother, Buena Graham Bateman. Her normal summer retreat is in Paris, France; but I told her to stay in the USA. It is a sad day when Europe does not want American travelers due to the pandemic. Have they forgotten their D-Day American Allies?
Aden Hooker and Ethan Eaton of New Site visited our home on Friday. We enjoyed lunch at Costa in Friendship as Pop and Harper took the group there. They continued on to the deer camp in Lafayette Springs and to the office in Thaxton to see others in the family. Ethan was in an orthopedic boot, but he expected to get it off soon after a Dr.’s appointment as he plays basketball for the Royals of New Site and is a senior. Sophie stopped by to see them also. It’s like a party when Aden comes down as it was a couple of months since she had been to Hurricane. She will be a junior at New Site and plays for the Lady Royals. Aden will celebrate her 16 birthday on July 31, and Sophie will be a senior at West Union and plays basketball for the Lady Eagles.
Sympathy is extended to the family of Hazel Poe of Buchanan, who was the wife of Charlie Poe. Survivors include a daughter, Lenita Swords(Chuck) and a grandson, Joey Swords(Melanie), and their daughter, Kelly Swords, and family. Interment was in the Buchanan Cemetery.
Sympathy is extended to the family of Coach Billy Calhoun of Oxford, who was on the faculty at North Pontotoc School for several years. Coach Calhoun was also a basketball official for many years in North Mississippi and a former coach at University High and Oxford High School as well.
Sympathy is extended to the family of Buddy Lorick, who was the father of Alan Lorick (Tami), who reside on Hwy. 346 west of Hurricane, and of Danny Lorick (Kim) of Carter Road near Thaxton.