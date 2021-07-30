What’s the South’s favorite fruit as we transition from the watermelon season and then start to anticipate the late summer’s or early autumn’s pickings? The scuppernongs! You still don’t know. They are also called muscadines, ‘possum’ grapes, mustang grapes, pigeon grapes, Concords, and other descriptive names according to the regions that they grow in. They can vary in color from greens to bronzes to noirs. Primarily, Southerners use them for making juices, jellies, cobblers, dumplings, and wines. Long ago I wandered into an older person’s storm cellar and found a batch of these scuppernongs fermenting in a churn in rural route Thaxton. I was used to finding sauerkraut or pickles in the process in the churns; so I was intrigued with the soon to be spirits. After a short drive over to Lafayette Springs, I mentioned my find and was invited to share a sampling of aunty’s best already in the spare refrigerator. I took a look at the mash and said politely that no thank you as there were layers of sediment, off-color liquid, and possibly a layer of clear liquid on top. Family tales of the “Jake leg” and of possible amputations that could happen led to my “no way” to the grape sample. Then I was told that “Jamaican ginger” was the cause for the leg maladies of the “Prohibition” generation. This led to my serious inquiry into corn ‘squeezins’ from another summer field crop, heretofore thought only of as another vegetable. Also there were two common threads to the ‘sippin’ recipes as follows: Grandpa’s kin, and Grandma’s kin. So ‘braggin’ rights were the rule of thumb as were more the tales of woe and misery to those that imbibed too much. Some of those families had left the Carolinas due to a distillery fracas and resettled here in the old Chickasaw homeland. Again I have been on a search for those tried and true recipes of the generations that settled these Hill Country counties of North Mississippi plus great-grandpa’s still! By the way, the best grape dumplings that I ever ate were prepared in a black cast iron wash pot cooked over an open fire at the Chickasaw Nation’s Festival. Their trick to making the kettle full tasty was to use Welch’s grape juice and bring to a boil and then drop the dumplings in to cook.
Get-well wishes are to the following: Bob Gardner, Glenda Hale, Jimmie S. Warren, Reba Graham, Jean Logan, Hugh G. Turner, and Bro. Phillip Logan.
Celia and Dick Caron enjoyed a South Texas visit in Houston with Bro. Wesley, Lori, Maddox, and Avitt Barefield. While there, Celia shared her birthday cake with her great-grandsons, Maddox and Avitt. Then they traveled to the Metro area of Dallas to visit with Keith and Lindsey B. Erwin and their son, Landry Erwin. It’s so nice to spoil those ‘grandarlins’ as the photos they shared attested.
Faye Dillard treated Graden and Susan Hooker to Seafood Junction on Saturday night. While there, they enjoyed talking to former Hurricane residents, Bro. Ronnie and Sue Sutton, Wade Sutton, Brian Sutton, and his son, Braxton. Also it was great to see Ingomar residents Charlie and Lana Hall and Larry and Linda Roberts. Charlie and Lana have a granddaughter, Suanna Smith(Easton), who reside in Hurricane. Larry worked at MDOT in New Albany with my late dad, Warren Norwood; so we all replayed a few quarters of basketball and the checkers and the dominoes competitions as well.
A look back at the Hurricane Breeze news, the old school newspaper, it had July 17, 1944 as the start of the summer session. The superintendent was Van T. Dorsett and he served as boys basketball coach as well and his wife, Mabel Norwood Dorsett, my paternal aunt, was the girls basketball coach and the librarian in the summer session that allowed the students a fall break to help their families harvest the crops. News of four young men that had graduated from the school during the spring of 1944 included the names of Lanion Spears, Burnell Burchfield, and Hugh Short serving in the U.S. Navy and Bennie Sneed, Jr., serving in the U.S. Marine Corps during WWII. What a short time for these young men to go through basic training and then to serve their country admirably!
The weather pattern has been one of rain for spring and now into the summer season as well. The “dog days of summer” will be putting some bite into our last week of July in the Hurricane community as the forecast is for triple digits on the thermometer by Friday. It’s been somewhat of a sauna for those who garden, who mow the lawn, or who farm or who cut hay. Our Texas cousins go to the Southern Rockies in Ruidoso, New Mexico, to beat the heat or to Colorado. It’s a thought when our humidity becomes overpowering.
Betty Pierce is home in Hurricane and in the Shady Grove neighborhoods after being absent since October 2019 due to the pandemic travel restrictions. She is the daughter of the late Dewitt and Thelma Swords. Enjoying Betty’s visit to her home is June S. Harkness.
Fishing with Braxton Hooker at our lake on Monday were Aiden Taylor and Caleb Michael, the grandsons of Johnny and Pat Mounce. It is a hot pastime for sure.
There’s a new basketball coach for the Lady Vikings at NPAC, Rob Browning. His grandparents are John and Joyce Warren Grisham of Ingomar.
Ella Kate and Sophie Hooker and Braxton Acey of Tunica stopped by on Friday as they were at the lake fishing. All are getting ready for their fall semesters and are trying to get in those last days of summer break.
The paving has been completed on Shady Grove and Lone Star Roads in Pontotoc County and a thanks to the second district road crew and Supervisor Mike McGregor.
Don’t forget about the cool treats at Carrie Belle’s ice cream stand at the Wise Farm on Shady Grove Road. Think that I saw corn on the sign too as well as tomatoes.