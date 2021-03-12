Here is the usual spring forward warning for your alarm clock to be moved up an hour as on Sunday, March 14, DST will begin in Hurricane. There goes another lost hour of sleep that experts say that the DST possible effects will linger for another week or more as your circadian rhythm or body clock’s daily patterns will be thrown out of kilter. For all of you “helter-skelter” people like me that live on the jagged edge of life daily(eight grandchildren on spring break),you need to pace your work and play activities as that extra hour of daylight can lead to other health problems that include the following: dizzier or fuzzier thinking, cardiovascular events, feeling jet-lagged or the opposite of temper flares; plus sleep deprivation makes people overspend and overeat. I warned y’all last autumn of the fall back syndrome of DST on my personal life, but I did not realize that the spring DST change was such a health threat. So cheer up fellow North Mississippians as the study was made by Canadians that do not know how we live or how we sleep in a humidity and a heat controlled climate like ours in the Deep South. Spring follows the next week in our “neck of the woods” and heralds sunny days ahead. Don’t fret the nights! Also the other experts who worked on the study of DST were neurobiologists of the Howard Hughes Medical Institute. ‘Nuf’ said.
Get-well wishes are to Bill Crouch, Dewitt Stepp, Caroline Brents, and Perri Brock.
Birthday wishes are to Carolyn Grisham and to Eldrice G. Weeks.
Anniversary milestones are to the following: Jerry and Jerri Conlee, 29, and to Ron and Lisa Pinelli, 19.
Kathy Montgomery enjoyed a visit with her mom, Mary Graham, of Turnpike, who celebrated her 92nd birthday on February 23. Kathy’s siblings are Pat Benjamin of Pontotoc and Attorney Neil Graham of Germantown, TN.
Recently Susanne G. Wade of Calhoun City was featured in a photo in the Daily Journal as she donated her cut hair to “Locks of Love” who use the locks to make wigs or hair pieces for people that have lost their hair due to illness or medical treatments. Susanne is the daughter of Lou Russell Gaston, a native of Hurricane.
Birthday wishes are to Baker Jordan Owen, who was 5 on February 22. Baker is the son of Dan and Jordan Owen of New Albany and is the grandson of Danny Owen and of the late Shelia Baker Owen of Byrd’s Creek near the Buchanan Road exit on Hwy. 346.
I had an interesting trip to Oxford last month as I went to the passport office there and filled out the extensive background form, was photographed, and am now waiting on the document. I had traveled to several foreign destinations in years gone by with my birth certificate only. Due to the pandemic, the challenge of a trip has slowed many Americans to traveling for business or emergency family trips. I am preparing for vacations and hunts that family members are taking in the spring and in the early summer. In case of an emergency, one has to be prepared. Destinations include Mexico and a safari to South Africa as their previous plans were put on hold due to the pandemic. A Texas cousin asked if I had a passport. I did not, so she suggested that I get one in case I had to respond and travel in short notice. So I am prepared if it is absolutely necessary to travel. I thought about my own family that rarely left Hurricane except for travels to Texas or Tennessee. My own grandparents took me to the country store, to church, or to the storm house in bad weather. Times have changed during the last fifty years as our society is definitely on the move due to airplanes and cruise lines.
Graden and I enjoyed two basketball games to Jackson last for the 2A State playoffs as our granddaughter Aden Hooker is a junior and a New Site Lady Royal. They won the Class 2A title! For the finals, her great-great aunt Faye Graham Dillard of Hurricane attended as well and at age 88 was into the cheering and meeting the Cartwright-Cunningham-Crowe families from New Site plus the legislators Rep. Daniel Sparks R Tishomingo and Secretary of State Michael Watson R Pascagoula joined our group for the afternoon game. Other North Mississippians that came by to talk were West Union alumni, Ole Miss’s legendary SEC player, and Houston’s NBA Star John Stroud of New Albany, who was announcing for TV, and Will Kohlmire of the NEMCC media group presently and formerly of Channel 9 News in Tupelo.
It was a nice stroll down memory lane for me as the Mississippi Coliseum’s program had the stats for the 1971 Class B Finals as Hurricane High girls won State fifty years ago. Also back-to-back titles were won in 1966 and 1967. When we arrived back at Hurricane at 2:00 a.m., it looked like a war zone as the school was blown away on the Sunday night before, the country store on the northeast side of the highway, and the home-ec. building on the southeast side of Hwy. 346. Our gym was not blown away, but it was being used as the high school building now with all the equipment from the high school office as that was the only partial wall standing and those things covered the basketball court. The Clarion Ledger headline read “Tornado Cannot Stop Hurricane” as the only team in the state without a school won! Once again we practiced at neighborhood gyms to prepare for the Grand Slam in Jackson.