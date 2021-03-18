Top ‘uh’ the ‘mornin’ to ‘ya’ as St. Patrick’s Day on March 17 has Irish descendants with a large population in the U.S. traditionally wearing the color “green” and even dyeing a river in Chicago green in honor of their heritage from the Emerald Isle. Shamrocks, leprechauns, and soda bread are other items associated with the Irish traditions that have been handed down for generations in old Eire as the natives call their country and also in America. Most of our community’s heritage in Hurricane is that of descendants from England, Ireland, and Scotland with a sprinkling of Native American tribes interspersed in the genealogy. As I enjoyed a Sunday afternoon drive down Hwy. 346 from the east to the west, most of the landscaped lawns were in full bloom with the Bradford pear trees in a vision of white akin to a beautiful, bridal bouquet. Adding to the natural beauty of our neighborhood are the native Hill Country redbud trees that are a fuchsia pink as the spring season begins on March 20. Soon the dogwoods will be adding their blossoms to the mixture of hardwoods with leaves emerging and to the evergreens in the woodlands as we have an early Easter on the calendar. By the way, don’t forget to pinch someone on Wednesday as a reminder if they are not wearing the color “green” for ol’ Eire’s sake!
Faye Dillard and Sue Morrison of Etta attended the State Republican Party’s Executive Committee meeting on March 8 in Jackson. The ladies enjoyed an early evening special dining at the Iron Horse Grill in the downtown area. The restaurant is a newer version as the old one burned and due to popular demand, it was rebuilt in a similar rustic, style.
Get-well wishes are to the following: Dewitt Stepp, Mike Hudson, James Wray, Ronald Sellers, Jake Nunelee, Lou Ann Martin, and Bill Martin.
There will be a drive-by birthday celebration for Larue Mooneyhan Hill at Shady Grove Baptist Church on Shady Grove Road, Pontotoc County, as she will be seated under the front porch as she celebrates her 90th on Sunday, March 21, 2021 from 2:00-3:00 p.m. hosted by her children as follows and their families: Nellie Robbins(Lynn), Betty Grisham(Gary), and Keith Hill. Let’s help make this special lady’s day one to remember!
It was great to see a big welcome home sign at the intersection of Hwy. 346/Shady Grove Roads for Sylvia Swords, the wife of Mickey, who reside near the old Lone Star school building.
Perry and Lynn Heatherly, who resided near the Shady Grove exit of Hwy. 346 for over thirty years, have moved to New Albany. We hate to lose these good neighbors, but wish them well as Lynn and Perry have returned to the neighborhood of her parents, the late Bro. Gene and Joann McCraw in New Albany, who were longtime missionaries to Australia.
It was great to talk to my neighbor June Harkness as she was out and about catching up with spring lawn cleanup. She stays busy antiquing with her younger sister Becky Swords of Columbus, a retired teacher, who also keeps active on the golf course there. She had talked to Betty S. Pierce of Cleveland, Ohio, who was finally on the way to Tucson with Jim, for several weeks this spring. Snow, snow and more snow in the Lake Erie area was a deciding factor for the warmer climate for the couple.
A special thanks to a New Albany reader that called , James Bramlett, 91, a native of Thaxton, with the information on Bug Scuffle, a small hamlet near Harmony Baptist Church, located just off Hwy. 30 west near Pooleville. His wife, Elsie Bramlett, was a sister to the late Lawrence Shettles of Hurricane; so we got caught up with the family relations. Mr. James reported that the church is built near the old school site of Bug Scuffle. My own dad would be 95 this year if he were alive; so I knew that it would take an older person to answer or a local historian of the Pooleville area to identify. I am still looking for Ignorant Ridge as this was one of the schools that consolidated to Hurricane in Pontotoc County according to our school reunion booklet along with Possum Trot, Who’d A Thought It, Smoke Top, and old Esperanza. So you nonagenarians just give me a call, and I will appreciate it and write down the information.
A speedy recovery is wishes to Maggie Hooker, our youngest granddaughter, 8, who broke her arm on the last Friday afternoon of spring break. An appointment at BMH-UC this Monday morning resolved the issue as it was set and a hard cast put on again. Hopefully, she will be out of the cast in time for the swimming pool season.
Prom 2021 for West Union was held on the weekend before spring break for the senior class as Sophie sent a photo with Annie, Eden, Mary, and Mackenzie as the group have played sports together since Pre-K including softball and basketball. I found a summer photo from ten years ago of their softball team and enjoyed comparing recent photos with the old. I am looking forward to the spring season if the weather improves. Beach trips, sports, skiing at the lake, hunting at the cabin, and just riding around have kept these seniors busy for spring break ‘21 with several of them headed to Ole Miss following graduation.
Lawn of the week is to Bro. Joey and Greta Moody who reside on the northern end of Friendship Road in a white house near Hwy. 346 as their white, blooming Bradford pear trees have graced their lawn for over twenty years now and are beautiful during the spring season. Bro. Joey is the pastor of the Cowboy Church in Thaxton.
Sympathy is extended to the family of Patsy “Pat” Wilder Robbins of Buchanan, who was the wife of Bobby Robbins of Friendship Road. Pat was beloved by her family as well as by Bobby’s and will be missed in our neighborhood.
Sympathy is extended to the family Sarah Frances Joslin Cook, 103, who was the widow of Bonnie Ceil Cook of Thaxton. She was involved in her community as she was a graduate of Thaxton High, a great hostess in her home, involved in her churches during her youth as well as later in life, and a wonderful mom to her children and their families as follows: Bobby, Linda, and Dorothy.
Mrs. Frances was a member of the Warren-Graham Reunion Committee in Hurricane and attended until this past year was cancelled due to Covid as she reigned as the Warren family elder in Mississippi for a decade. She will be missed by her family and by her neighbors as she lived at her home well into her 103rd year.
Sympathy is extended to the family of Dalton Bullard, 20, a graduate of NPAC and a personable young man of Pontotoc, who was the son of Sandy Bullard Johnson. Survivors include his mom, Sandy, and his step-father, Alex Johnson; a brother,Dylan Johnson ; his grandfathers, Gerald Quay Bullard and Mike Dillard of Hurricane; an aunt, Tammy Cook(Jesse); a step-sister, Peggy Vinson; his finance’ Danae Parker; and cousins, Courtney, Nathan, and Caitlyn. He was preceded in death by grandparents Jackie and Mike Bullard. Interment was in the Biffle Family Cemetery in
Thaxton.
Ella Kate Hooker bagged a trophy turkey during the Youth Hunt at Lafayette Springs, and Braxton Hooker bagged his big Tom turkey at Cane Creek. Recently Braxton was introduced to snow goose hunting in the Mississippi Delta and shared a wealth of goose info with me on a recent drive. I knew some of the hunting lore and the legend as the old Moon Lake oxbow was a favorite family hunting spot of the old great-uncles. He was shocked that I knew the lay of the land and of the “Big Muddy” Mississippi as it flows southward. I told him that poor folks’ kids paid attention when they were children as there wasn’t anything else to do in Hurricane; so I can return to the best hunting and fishing spots in North Mississippi if the need arises. I have been on a couple of rescue missions to those places years ago also.