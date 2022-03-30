The usual, high winds and the rain storms during the month of March have strewn our hillside with limbs of every size and sort from the hardwoods plus the pines have also lost a lot of branches. So a soggy, hillside lawn can let the procrastination continue for awhile for the cleanup chores and for the trimming of trees following this cool and wet spring start. Also I had noticed that other neighbors were making stacks of the debris in Hurricane too.
A day of sunshine on the last Monday of the month had me at my usual sunny, southwest perch that has become my command center since the Covid pandemic began. As I perused the upcoming calendar week, a reminder underlined that April Fool’s Day is awaiting folks on Friday. A prankster from the family always uses April 1 to call relatives with IRS queries that could make even a CPA quake with doubt, but I have never been fooled by the caller. So I have stayed on perpetual alert for years to any suspicious queries involving the IRS via the telephone. When I received a call from the FBI, I just knew who the agent was that was calling. Wrong. After I was asked by the special agent to answer several personal questions, I began my spiel involving birthplace, maiden name, and address with confidence. I stated that I was born Scarlet O’Hara on Tara Plantation in Georgia close to Peach Tree Street. Total silence. The real, FBI agent then said that he really needed a truthful answer as this was a clearance issue for those in my family that might be on their property’s building site. I had not succumbed to the family prankster after all as he assured me that the call was real when he stated that a family member did not know where I was born as it was not in Pontotoc like the rest of the clan. That town’s correct answer got me off the hook literally as the agent’s thank you for that bit of family info got me cleared. So we are talking about years of planning for one April Fool’s Day prank. Don’t you dare to get fooled on Friday!
Anniversary milestones are to the following couples in March: Bro. Ronnie and Donna Barefield, 50; Terry and Debbie Norwood, 45; Mitch and Kristin Spears, 34; and Roger and Terri Smith, 33.
Congratulations are to Harper Hooker who won first place in the ladies division of The Blake Mounce Memorial Race in Ecru on Saturday, March 26.
Jack Robbins plays for the junior high baseball team in Booneville, and they played at NPAC last week as Hayden Hale and Braxton Hooker of Hurricane enjoyed a photo session with Jack following the game in Ecru.
Jeannette Cook attended a bridal shower for her granddaughter Riley Hall, bride-elect of Lane Winters of Tupelo, at Friendship Baptist Church on Sunday afternoon, March 27.
Carolyn Grisham, the wife of Ladurl, celebrated her 84th birthday on March 25 at her home on Hurricane Road.
Ray Novak of Dallas was in Hurricane recently as he and his wife visited with family in Oxford. He stopped by Sand Springs Cemetery, and Kay Graham enjoyed talking to him.
A baby boy shower was held for Henry Blake Grisham, the son of John and Faith W. Grisham, on March 27 at Hurricane Baptist Church on Sunday afternoon at the fellowship hall. It had been planned for the spring, but due to the early arrival of their son, it was held following his release home from the hospital.
Some of those that hosted dinners or had interviews or shared photos or family papers recently with the Baker sisters, Attorney Janet Durham and Beverly Crossnoe of Lubbock, Texas, were the following: Jo Lane Warren, Clarenda and Larry Parrish, Susan and Graden Hooker, and Faye Dillard, all of Hurricane; Kenneth and Ann Warren, Tupelo; Billy and Charlie Montgomery, Pontotoc; Toni Russell, Linda Bost, and Mack and Pat Williams, all of Thaxton. The ladies were researching the genealogy of the “Blind” Bob Warren family and associated topics in Pontotoc and surrounding counties like Lafayette, Union, and Lee.
Suzan Lipson of NYC, who resides in the Hampton’s, shared info that all the houses and the old Quonset hut were all lost to the wildfires in Gorman, Texas, on the late Curly Lipson’s farm as his children and grandchildren had all retired to live in Eastland County at the family compound. Suzan also lives in Gorman and will return to help with the fire’s aftermath and the rebuilding efforts. They are all descendants of the late Lige and Dora Simmons Graham of Gorman, Texas, former residents of the Sand Springs neighborhood in Hurricane.
The spring Revival Meeting for Hurricane Baptist Church will be April 3-7, 2022. The Sunday services will begin at 10:45 am and 6:00 pm. The Monday-Thursday services Will be at 7:00 pm. The guest preacher will be Bro. Stacy Pearcy with special music presented by Bro. Pearcy as well. For additional information, you may contact Bro. Philip Brock at 662-489-1481.
There will be the annual spring fish fry at Hurricane Baptist Church on Saturday, April 2, beginning at 5:30 pm. A choice of a chicken plate is available also. A cordial invitation is extended to the special meal and to the revival services during the week.
The Lieutenant Governor of the State of Mississippi and Presiding Officer of the Mississippi Senate, Delbert Hosemann, sent a letter to Caroline Brents and her family, Stephen, Autumn, and Asher; and to Guide Browning, all of Hurricane, to inform them that the Mississippi Senate adjourned in memory of Freida Floyce Browning on March 2, 2022. This motion was made by Senator Kathy Chism. This motion was recorded in the Mississippi Senate Journal and will be a permanent record of the State of Mississippi. The Mississippi State Senate extends its deepest sympathy to her loved ones during this difficult time. Also receiving a letter was her paternal aunt Faye Graham Dillard.
It was nice to talk to retired educators from Ingomar, former Principal John Weeden and his wife, Ivy Weeden, a retired teacher in New Albany recently. My oldest son attended kindergarten there; so we shared some former Cade escapades’ memories from there. Now I can laugh, but it was just normal five-year-old boy stuff.