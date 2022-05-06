Mother’s Day has been a time-honored tradition in Hurricane, Pinedale, Rocky Ford, and Sand Springs as I was fortunate as a child to have known my great-grandmothers, my grandmothers, and my own mom in a line of caring community, school, and church oriented ladies. Their homes were their castles, and they reigned as the queens of their households, gardens, and lawns plus tended to their children and also others that came under the family‘s umbrella as well if an emergency or a need arose that they deemed worthy or for those that were less fortunate than they were. In an already full household with eight children, an example of one of these great women in my life was that of my paternal grandmother, Cordie Warren Norwood, who took a distant neighbor’s baby and breastfed this child until it was weaned during the hardscrabble days of the 1920’s as she had an infant too. The talk of the Rocky Ford community was that the other infant would not survive without another mom to come to the family’s aid.
I know that the child was thriving and was walking when he got to go home to his family. My dad told me the story when I was young and that if I ever needed help along the country roads to stop by this houseHold and let them know that I was her Norwood grandchild as they would help anyone in her family due to her kindness and for their appreciation for her helping this child live during this crisis. After I had a child of my own, I was really appreciative of this dear Granny. The other families all had similar stories of the ladies that often had ten or more children in a household in the Hill Country hamlets in North Mississippi, but they would put down their own work and go to the aid of their neighbors. A special thanks are to all the dear ladies of my early life that currently reside here as well as those from days gone by. If you have your mom, reach out to this dear lady on Sunday and tell her how much that you love her!
May birthday wishes are to the following:
Autumn Brents, Scarlett Montgomery, Ladurl Grisham, Howard Carnes, Nora Creed Lynch, Floyd Sills, Danny Williams, Jacob Moody, Kellen Garrett, Mary-Colston Warren, Betty Pierce, Joseph Haney, and Beverly Cummings.
Anniversary wishes are for May: Brandon and Emily O. Smith, 1; Stephen and Caroline Brents, 17; Walter and Kathy Richardson, 51.
Cade and Lisa Hooker attended the parents end of the school year party for Kappa Kappa Gamma as Sophie Hooker has completed her freshman year at Ole Miss. While in Oxford, the group attended the Double-Decker Festival downtown with Ella Hooker also attending. On Saturday, Cade and Lisa took a group of these new friends of Sophie to Sardis Lake for an afternoon of water-skiing.
Bill and Charlie Ruth Montgomery, Pontotoc; Jeannette Jones, Belden; and Faye Dillard, Hurricane; vacationed in Branson. The ladies are first cousins as their late moms, Delilah Sneed and Sudiebet Graham, were Williams’ family sisters. Their first cousin, Ladurl Grisham, 90; whose late mom, Clara Grisham, was also their baby sister, celebrated his May 2 family milestone birthdate. At one point in time in the community, Delilah was 95; Sudiebet was 93; and Clara was 91; so now carrying on the nonagenarian lines of the Russell-Williams families are Jeannette Jones, 90; in April, and now Ladurl Grisham, the husband of Carolyn Grisham of Hurricane. Just good folks!
Brooke, Susan, Harper and Braxton Hooker attended the Sunday service on May 1 for seniors at Zion’s Rest Church on the Marrietta Road near New Site as Aden Hooker was presented a Holy Bible for her upcoming graduation from high school on May 19. Also attending were her maternal grandparents, Nick and Diane Cartwright of New Site and her mom, Bridget Barron and her stepfather, Marty, as well as other relatives. A highlight of the day’s activities following the sermon included a display of photos and memorabilia from K-12 and a luncheon.
Harper Hooker enjoyed dining at Chili’s for her 11th birthday on April 26 as Greenlee Anthony, Braxton Hooker, and Brooke attended. A look back in time for Harper was that she was born on the late night before the Smithville tornado devastated their town. Her dad was born the day after the Water Valley tornado in 1984; so we call them our tornado babies.
Our West Texas cousins had a close call on Lucas Road in Loraine, Texas, on April 12 as a wildfire burned really close to the home of Rick and Gloria Lucas on I-20 west as they had to evacuate. A lot of the Graham cousins are on the volunteer fire department there, and the Loraine Fire Station lost a fire truck in the night’s fury of fire. Rick is the grandson of the late Fert Graham, a native of Sand Springs.
An outpouring of love and concern for Bro. Clifton Waldron and his family were evident at the benefit for him as a good attendance and meal plus the auction of donated items completed the day on April 30 at Thaxton Gym. Continue to pray for him, Cindy, and Abby during his treatments.