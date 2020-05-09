The red roses of May are in full bloom just in time for Mother’s Day on Sunday. In my youth, you wore a red rose on your lapel to a church service to signify that your mom was alive. If she was deceased, you wore a white rose on your lapel instead. Some seventeen years have passed since my own mom, Sis, died. As we are listening to a radio station now at Hurricane Baptist, I will don my white rose on my lapel in remembrance to her being the greatest mother on Sunday as I sit in my vehicle due to Covid-19. By the way, one of those memories that stand out about Sis is one that all of my friends(the basketball players from some four years of girls)brought to my attention at the funeral home with a do you remember when story. Yes, I remember when I was punished as this group of girls spotted her high in a tree overlooking Graham’s Store as she wore a bright, flowered housecoat. A friend hollered “Bird Woman” as we realized that she was checking on the group as we were cooling off on the gym’s doorstep during a summer practice. When I got home, the “Bird Woman” got the fly swatter from behind the refrigerator(my hiding place) and proceeded in a tirade. I finally convinced her that I did not call her that as I knew better. So to all that still have their moms, please make their day special on Sunday! It was quite a feat for a lady of almost 45 to climb a tree and to get safely back on the ground wearing a dress.
Birthday wishes are to the following for May: to Mary-Colston Warren, Kellen Garrett, Scarlett Montgomery, Nora Lynch, Autumn Brents, Betty Pierce, Howard Carnes, Danny Williams, Floyd Sills, Paul Warren, Joseph Haney, Azrael Austin, Beverly Cummings, Will Frohn, Linda Weeden, Buffie Butler, Brent Spears, Kayla Logan, Will Stepp, Robert Stripling, Kypton Breedlove, Lisa Bryant, Landon Kidd, Katie Mercer, Reena Buchanan, Bro. Troy Montgomery, Lexie Ross, and Emily Rayburn.
Anniversary milestones are to the following in May: Shandra and Aric Graham,27; Caroline and Stephen Brents, 15; Easton and Suanna Smith,1;
Last week our great-niece, Leslie Spears Ross, who works in the office at Hooker Construction in Thaxton, was surprised by a visitor in her car. Yes, it was a snake that finally met its demise as it took a number of people to get rid of this unwanted passenger as she had been to Pontotoc prior to its sticking it head out at passersby. End of story for sure for this wily creature! By the way, Lexi Ross, the daughter of Jason and Leslie Ross, celebrated her fourteenth birthday on May 3.
Holcomb siblings now residing on Cane Creek Road North that recently celebrated birthdays are the following: Jace,4, on March 31; Aubrey,14, on April 4; and Jude,10,on April 30. They are the children of Chad and Sarah Hill Holcomb. The Holcombs reside at the home place of the late Shorty and Loyce Brandon Graham; so they are our new neighbors in Hurricane.
The lawn of the month in Hurricane for May is that of June and Jack Ezell, whose home is located on Esperanza Road, north of the community center. The Ezells are retired educators from NPAC and have donated many hours to the area surrounding the Veteran’s Monument as well and were instrumental in keeping the legacy of our war heroes alive in Hurricane with a paved brick walkway that is inscribed with a soldier’s name. Hats off are to the couple as they also serve on the community center committee. Special thanks are to June and Jack for your community service.
Special thanks are to Bro. David Barnett, the pastor of Shady Grove Baptist Church for over 20 years now, who shared a verse from KJV Romans 5:5 of the certain hope of Christ in these uncertain times. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there has been limited contact with others in our community; so his sharing of the thoughts of “Uncertainty VS Certain” promises that Lord Jesus Christ is our Savior. Other verses shared were Colossians 1:27 as our “Shelter” and ended with Psalms 100:3 that the “Lord he is God.”
Looking back at the school history from sixty years ago, the feature is the Class of 1960 of Hurricane High School. The Valedictorian was Richard Russell; and the Co-Salutatorians were Joyce Hale, Betty Jo Sneed, and Larry Russell as these students were the top scholars. The high school students were located in the east wing and were separated from the elementary school students in the west wing with the auditorium creating a division or buffer; so if you were sent to the office all the students knew that you were in trouble or either had a message from an elementary teacher in the old, brick building that was demolished by the tornado of 1971. As a first grade student then, I have always admired this senior class as they were the kingpins then of the student body. Their principal was Mr. Edd Knight, and their class sponsor was Miss Audrey Warren. Most of the students attended IJC or Ole Miss, and several others left Hurricane to reside in Memphis for economic opportunities. Today, most of them live in Pontotoc or Union counties with the remainder in the Memphis suburbs.
Kellen Garrett will celebrate her fourth birthday at the home of her parents, Trevor and Sara K. Garrett, on Thaxton Road just as you pass the old cotton gin on the left. Honk your horn as they will have the carport decorated on May 6 for those that want to leave a card for the youngster. She is one of those young ladies that enjoy preparing lemonade in the summer to sell to neighbors and family in Hurricane. Grandparents from Pleasant Dale are Ferrell and Anita G. Garrett, and her great-grandmother is Alta Horton Graham. Her maternal grandmother is Gloria Kent of Ohio.
A belated birthday greeting is to Judge Fred Wicker,96, of Pontotoc, who celebrated recently with his children, Ellen Cummings and Senator Roger Wicker. He has been such a blessing to Pontotoc and to the county for as long as I can remember.
On May 1, the heating unit kicked on early to my dismay. This is supposed to be the big, watermelon planting day. We proceeded with the gardening and also planted vegetables while we were out. Hopefully, Aunt Faye brought the coveted yellow-meated watermelon seeds of the late Roy Dillard for our family to use. I told her that they looked more like pumpkin seeds, but he planted them anyway, as we kept our possible, little secret, to ourselves. If we have a pumpkin patch, who cares, the ‘grandarlins’ will like the produce either way. Life is good!
Brent and Terra Montgomery and their three daughters, Scarlett, Gracen, and Ansley, have moved into their beautiful, new home at Sand Springs on a hill across the highway from the home place of the late Troy and Polly Montgomery. They are neighbors to his parents, Kathy and Bradley Montgomery, and to Tim and Reena Buchanan.
It was great to see Coach Zane and Glenda Hale out walking near their home. Coach also attended the morning service at Hurricane Baptist via radio broadcast.
We would like to welcome Bro. Malcolm and Dorothy Brock to Hurricane as they moved into our community into the former John Crouch home next door to the old T. and T. Feed Mill. They are the parents of Bro. Philip Brock, the pastor of Hurricane Baptist Church.
Several lawns are lighted at night with a collection of the LED displays. The lawn of Jo Lane Warren at Sand Springs is colorful as well as in the daytime the driveway is lined with red knock-out roses as the late Bob Warren had requested that she plant them.