For all of this column’s readers in Hurricane and beyond who suffer from “friggatriskaidekaphobia” beware on this Friday the 13th! Frigga was the Norse god for which Friday gets its name and then “triskaidekaphobia“ means the fear of the number 13 due to several unfortunate incidents that happened in varied countries around the world. One of these that resulted in either torture, beheadings, or being burned at the stake began on Friday, October 13, 1307, in France further added “fuel to the fire” of avoiding calamity on a Friday the 13th as superstitions prevailed over the demise of these Frenchmen. As people often talk about past occurrences, “Do you remember when these tragic executions happened?” Then the date became associated with a disastrous Friday throughout the centuries that have passed. Here are a few examples of the phobias or fears that the one to three Friday’s in any given year can foster your superstitions as follows: do not let a black cat cross your path(associated with witches), do not walk under a ladder, do not cut your hair or nails, do not marry on this date, or do not conduct business or travel. You can get the drift from the examples in the preceding sentence. Now you can see how one ill-fated day in history shapes the thoughts of citizens around the world pertaining to the lore and legend of events of the past. Enjoy your Friday!
Get-well wishes are to the following: Greta Logan, Bob Gardner, Ronald Sellers, Melba Burchfield, and Jean Logan.
Another time change happened during the autumn season on the first Sunday in November as we obeyed the DST advocates again to fall back an hour and adjust our clocks. In March, we had to spring forward an hour. So someone needs to tell the DST folks that it takes six weeks for a habit to change for a person; so I estimated that I lost six weeks of sleep due to the spring
time change, and now another six weeks of sleep loss is happening during the autumn time change. You can ask Coach Hale (my old math teacher) if three months of sleep loss is the correct answer to this dilemma as I always hated math and just put up with him for basketball. It’s close if not correct for most senior citizens. My own deceased parents never changed their clocks in their house; so you had to do the forward or back math to get the correct time seasonally due to DST. Their other clock(won at the Hurricane Store punch board)was only correct twice a day as I dropped it as a child, and it never worked again. By the way, it was still the correct time twice a day. Yes, I am retired with too much time on my brain with all the ‘grandarlins’ in school now.
Hurricane Baptist Church had as their guest preacher on Sunday, November 8, Bro. Bobby Bonner, a missionary to Africa. Then the congregation enjoyed their harvest meal following the morning service for Thanksgiving. Bro. Philip Brock was the host and pastor for the special service.
I tried to surprise Shelia and Danny Owen with a lawn project as I was planting yellow pansies in their front porch entrance pots. I got caught as I felt like the people who put pink flamingos on other lawns for a joke. I completed the project and got caught up with their family—Dan, Jordan, and Baker Owen of New Albany. Birthday wishes are to Jordan C. Owen and her brother, Rob Cagle, for November 1.
There is a new garden center in Ecru. They have healthy and beautiful plants and a helpful staff. So try a new, local business.
As I turn in this column, I am still in progress on a journey through seven states for a hunting trip and will be home tonight. I can tell you personally that America the beautiful...is that and more. The buffalo and the antelope are still roaming as well as the big horn sheep, the elk, the mule deer, the eagle, and the trout jumping in the Arkansas River near the headwaters in the Rocky Mountains. It’s always amazing as the spectacular of God’s handiwork in our landscape from “sea to shining sea” is powerful. We’ve been on the Chisholm, the Sante Fe, the Rainbow, and the Goodnight Trails all evoking memories of past history lessons of the westward migration of Americans. Of course, the Native American populations encountered included the Cherokee, the Creek, the Chickasaw, the Arapaho, the Comanche, the Cheyenne, the Ute, the Pueblo, the Navajo, and the Colorado. This native culture is in the population still as well as Spanish and Indian words in the vocabulary on towns. All of these factors have contributed to the diversity of our great American West.