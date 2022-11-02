November is always a time for residents of Hurricane to pause, to be grateful, and to be thankful as another calendar year is on the ebb tide. Area harvest services at the local churches are in progress throughout the month as the old
traditions of the surrounding neighborhoods vary some, but basically the farms still dictate to some degree to the holiday spirit as neighbors and families plan meals, deer hunts, football games, and hay rides that contribute to a “let’s just enjoy the blessings“ atmosphere that we have in the Hill Country of North Mississippi during the autumn. So take a drive around “ our neck of the woods” for the area countryside is changing weekly from subtle shades of yellows to oranges and then the vibrant reds of the sumac with the varied brown hues making a perfect backdrop for spectacular sunsets or for the early morning sunshine as it brightens our day to day routines.
Birthday wishes are to the following for November: Hannah Robbins, Dr. Daniel Robbins, Ronda Petit, Wonda Litton, Lindsey Barnett, John Crouch, Quintin Bullard, Daphine Burchfield, Herb Montgomery, Clarenda Parrish, Sandy Williams, Cindy Daniels, Gabi Anderson, Brenda Massey, Guide Browning, Haley Wood, Auyven Walker, Marley Williams, Anna Grace Warren, Elizabeth Frohn, Brenda Bain, Onice Carter, Laken Owen, Jeannie Pence, Kellen Bain, Beth Graham, Dani Logan, Lynn Heatherly, Tonya Bolen, Billie Evans, Lori Webb and Betty Garrett.
Anniversary wishes are to the following for November: Tim and Julie Crouch, 42; and Paul and Ashley Hendricks, 12.
The winner of the door prize for the open holiday house at “Country at Heart” was Kathy Richardson. An afternoon of refreshments and crafts were enjoyed. I enjoyed a talk with the Stubblefield sisters, Beverly of Ecru and Betty Short(Billy) of Ingomar. Betty shared that her brother-in-law Bobby Short, a former resident of Hurricane, was an engineer in Birmingham and that his business had national and international clients. The Short brothers’ parents were the late Billy Sr., and Marjorie, who were residents of Smoke Top Road. Betty H. Stubblefield of Hurricane provided an afternoon of holiday shopping for our neighborhood as well as an inviting autumn setting of chairs and tables appointed with seasonal flowers for a time of visiting by the crowd there.
It was great news to hear that Faye Dillard just served a few minutes of jail time at her favorite restaurant Seafood Junction on Saturday night as she was bailed out of the temporary jail as it was a benefit for St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. A special thanks that paid the aunty out of trouble.
There will be a bridal shower for Stephen and Jessica Brock at the Hurricane Community Center on Saturday, November 5 at 2:00 p.m. It’s a girl!
Emme Thompson, a freshman at ICC, has been selected as a delegate for Pontotoc County representing our area on the Student Government Association at the college. Emme is the daughter of Kurt and Trudie Thompson of the community.
Congratulations are to Tammy Anderson, who was selected as the best bank teller in Pontotoc as she works at Renasant Bank downtown. She resided on Hwy. 346 East as she attended NPAC during her school years.
