The family traditions for Thanksgiving Day in Hurricane are the prelude to a month of old-time gatherings that feature feasts of turkey and ham and venison plus the side dishes of fruits and vegetables and the Southern dessert recipes that have been handed down throughout the many generations since the area was settled in 1836 by those from the southeastern seaboard of the United States that came via the Cumberland Gap. On this national holiday of gratitude that is set aside for the bountiful blessings of the year, 2022 is definitely on the wane. The Christmas season is on the horizon as our plans begin for that holiday on November 24 following the Thursday meal at the deer camp as the participants will either attend the Egg Bowl in Oxford, hunt in the Holly Springs National Forest’s southern boundary acreage, shop, kick back in the recliner, watch the parade on tv, or ride around the property on the ATV and visit in the historical neighborhood of Lafayette Springs. Life is good; so enjoy your families and friends and extend the best of your hospitality to those kith and kin that celebrate a great heritage with you in the Hill Country of North Mississippi.

Newsletters

regina.butler@djournal.com

Recommended for you