The family traditions for Thanksgiving Day in Hurricane are the prelude to a month of old-time gatherings that feature feasts of turkey and ham and venison plus the side dishes of fruits and vegetables and the Southern dessert recipes that have been handed down throughout the many generations since the area was settled in 1836 by those from the southeastern seaboard of the United States that came via the Cumberland Gap. On this national holiday of gratitude that is set aside for the bountiful blessings of the year, 2022 is definitely on the wane. The Christmas season is on the horizon as our plans begin for that holiday on November 24 following the Thursday meal at the deer camp as the participants will either attend the Egg Bowl in Oxford, hunt in the Holly Springs National Forest’s southern boundary acreage, shop, kick back in the recliner, watch the parade on tv, or ride around the property on the ATV and visit in the historical neighborhood of Lafayette Springs. Life is good; so enjoy your families and friends and extend the best of your hospitality to those kith and kin that celebrate a great heritage with you in the Hill Country of North Mississippi.
It was great to shop at ‘Hey Nezzie’s’ in New Albany at the holiday open house. It was three generations of the Todd family that presided over the day’s festivities as follows from Hurricane: Annette Benjamin, and her daughter, Jennie Oglesby, owner; and her daughter, Emily. The store was named for the late Inez Todd Robison of our community.
Get-well wishes are to the following: Dewitt Stepp, Tanya Cantrell, Frankie Montgomery, Randle Waldron, Bro. Clifton Waldron, Jimmie G. Warren, and Jack Ezell.
Beckam Ace Montgomery, the son of Brandon and Bailey Bogue Montgomery, was born on November 1. Grandparents are Gerald and Lisa Bogue of Etta and Ty and Carolyn Montgomery of New Albany. Great-grandmother is Frankie Robison Montgomery(the late Bro. Sammy), a native of Hurricane.
Area churches always take fruit baskets to the senior citizens in our neighborhood during the holiday season. The ladies of Hurricane Baptist met on Tuesday night to prepare the sacks and to distribute locally. They enjoyed a potluck meal In the fellowship hall.
Will Stepp is a pharmacist at NMMC-Amory and is the son of Ronnie and Debbie Stepp of Oxford. His cousin, Rachel Shumaker of Pontotoc and the daughter of Don and Donna Shumaker, is in law school in Alabama. They are the grandchildren of Dewitt and Verline Payne Stepp of Hurricane as I enjoy talking to them.
We are rotating basketball schedules with NPAC grandchildren as Braxton plays junior high. Ella Kate is in the ninth grade at WUAC and plays basketball and then joins the cheer team following the girls game. Harper(NP)and Maggie Hooker(WU) are in the fifth grades and will play in the elementary league and will be opponents. I just cheer for the team that is scoring. Anna Reese Bradham plays travel softball, and her brother, Wilkes, is our tennis player. It’s great that the schools offer such sports’ opportunities. I was pleasantly surprised as I took Braxton to golf tryouts last week at NP and his coach was Trae Smith. Trae’s grandad, Zane Hale, was my high school track and basketball coach. So our grandchildren are now into the sports scene together as “life has come full circle” once again in North Mississippi.
