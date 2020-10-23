This month that rare occasion of “once in a blue moon” will be completed on October 31 as the first full moon of the month occurred on October 1; so that will make two full moons within the time period in Hurricane. The recognizing of a “blue moon” became popular during the 1940’s in America. Perhaps the Bluegrass standard of “Blue Moon of Kentucky” by the late Bill Monroe made the rare lunar cycle a conversation piece. Also Mississippi’s own native son, the late Elvis Presley of Tupelo, also recorded a version of the song during his early career, which was definitely more upbeat in his ‘rockabilly’ style. Regardless of the origin of the popular saying, once again the harvest sky will shine in golden splendor with a second “full moon” on the rising during October.
Stan Wise, Jr., was featured on a Channel 9 newscast on Saturday at the Wise Family Farm due to a change in the venue’s dates of operation. They will reopen on Wednesday, October 21, to the public as the pumpkin patch and the corn maze are two of the featured attractions on Shady Grove Road.
Anniversary milestones are to the following for October: Bro. Philip and Jean Logan, 50, and Walter and Jeannette Cook, 4.
Get-well wishes are to the following: Reba Graham, Virginia Spears, and Terry Norwood.
Faye Dillard and Susan Hooker treated Freida Browning to lunch for her birthday on October 10 at Firebirds Grill in Collierville, Tennessee. The ladies then enjoyed shopping at the Carriage Crossing stores. During a conversation with a sales associate at Chico’s, we found out that Bethany was a relative of the Norwood-Taylor-Willard families of Union County. It’s always a small world when you travel as we caught up with her family and her sister, Lori, via a call. I told her that I hoped to soon see her aunts, Demetria, Geneva, Kay, and Pat, during the basketball season at West Union.
Caroline, Stephen, Autumn, and Asher Brents enjoyed a weekend trip to the Opryland Hotel in Nashville as children’s events were scheduled for Halloween. Also the group enjoyed a trip to the zoo. The children also love to swim; so I’m sure that they were impressed with the water park inside the hotel.
Faye Dillard and Jeannette Jones ate lunch at Chic-Fil-A on Monday in Tupelo as a treat for Jeannette’s birthday. They are both 1950 graduates of Hurricane High and 87 years young as they were the top scholars that year as Valedictorian and Salutatorian, respectively. They also share a talent for their musical ability as they each play several instruments well. They share a Russell-Williams family line that also has an ear for playing or singing songs; so if you’re looking for a jam session, the cousins fit the bill as they play accordion, piano, organ, guitar, and mandolin.
Several from our neighborhood in Hurricane attended the New Albany Car Show on Saturday, October 17, as follows: Charles and Freda White, Cade, Sophie, Ella, and Maggie Hooker, Lisa, Wilkes, and Anna Reese Bradham, Brooke, Braxton, and Harper Hooker, Sydnei Bramlett, and Graden and Susan Hooker. While we were there, we enjoyed talking to Diane and Hugh Tate of New Albany.
Our Graham cousins from Colorado City, Texas, Steve and Debbie, enjoyed their fall pilgrimage to Riodoso, New Mexico, to beat the heat. When they left home, it was 102 degrees in West Texas; so the
Temperature of 40 degrees was a shock upon their arrival in the mountain resort town. Joining the couple on vacation in New Mexico were Jimmy and Lisa Noel of Ft. Worth.
Our entire family( a total of 14 now) enjoyed a Friday afternoon bow hunt at Little Kettle Creek Camp, but no one brought groceries for the night’s meal. We ate at Outlaws in Thaxton; so the kids were happy as well as the ladies. Then we all came home as we had plans for the car show at New Albany on Saturday as we entered the 1937 Ford Coupe and the Shelby Mustang at the event on the Tallahatchie River. On Saturday, we dined at Tallahatchie Gourmet and at the new Rafters Grill in New Albany. Both restaurants had great food. It was a beautiful autumn day as well.