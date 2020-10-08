The autumn sunshine on Sunday, October 4, with a crisp breeze provided the perfect backdrop for homecoming at Hurricane Baptist as the congregation celebrated 134 years since its founding. Across the highway near the current community center was the location of the “Old Pavilion” that served old Esperanza as varied denominations coordinated their services there during revivals. It was also a community gathering spot for candidates to pitch their pros and cons of local and state politics during election years. There was a bell at the top of the wooden dome of the pavilion that rang for meetings, a fire in the neighborhood, or often to toll if a resident died and help was needed by that family. Its demise was due to rotten timbers that deemed it unfit for the locals to congregate under. By then, New Prospect Baptist Church had been built, and the name was officially changed to Hurricane Baptist around 1940 as Bro. Percy Ray led the congregation in building a brick church. The congregation has now been in our new church for over ten years now. Many of the founders of that first church still have descendants attending as time marches on in Hurricane.
Bro. Roy E. Crouch, III, and his family, wife, Rachel, and his three children, Titus, Isaac, and Lydia, of Ellisville were the special guests at Hurricane Baptist on Sunday, October 4, as the congregation celebrated the founding and the homecoming at the assemblies at 10:45 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. The family sang hymns at both services that were harmonious as well as Faith inspiring. Bro. Crouch preached two messages that were meaningful as well. He attested to the fact that his grandfather, Bill Crouch of the community, was saved in our church many years ago and was a great influence upon his life and upon his ministry. Bro. Roy is the son of the late Roy E. Crouch, Jr., of Hurricane, who was a graduate of the Class of 1971 of Hurricane High. Bro. Crouch is a graduate of NPAC and of the University of Mississippi; so North Mississippi is truly a part of his own heritage.
Jamie Peavy of Jackson delivered Cindy Hyde-Smith signs for the upcoming election to Faye Dillard at her Duncan Creek home. Jamie was the photographer who caught Faye in a photo on floor three at the Capitol on Inauguration Day for Tate Reeves after her successful climb; so she persevered to avoid the ancient elevator there. Such a nice guy as he offered to trim shrubbery or other chores at her home. They just decided to sit on the front porch in the autumn sunshine and talk campaign strategy.
On Friday afternoon, we enjoyed a visit from Sophie, Eden, and Ella Kate, all basketball players at West Union, as they joined us in Lafayette Springs at Little Kettle Creek Camp for a bow hunt. The preparations were enjoyable for the hunt as I listened to their banter and to their strategies for a successful hunt as they practiced shots on the lawn with the varied bows. They were delivered to the deer stands via an old Subaru that had been scrubbed and repainted in camouflage colors for the new season. After several hours, they came back to the cabin with no deer; so the group went to Coffey’s Restaurant to eat.
Bob ‘Spook’ Todd enjoyed a horseback ride on the old CCC Road in Lafayette County on Saturday morning. Our hunters at the deer camp talked to him as the bow season is in progress. He is our neighbor on Hwy. 346; so it was a surprise that he was in that remote area.
The red spider lilies have been in full bloom for several weeks; so the old folks say that it will be six weeks until the first, killing frost. I have it marked on my calendar and will let you know how close that I am to the first, frost date. Harper Hooker and I sent photos to Betty Pierce in Ohio; so she could enjoy the blooms from her parents’ old home place at Shady Grove. Due to the pandemic, she has not been back to Hurricane this year.
Enjoying a final ski day at Smith Lake on Saturday, October 3, in Alabama were the Adam and Brandy Stubblefield, the Brad and Becky Sullivan, and the Cade Hooker families. Some of the older girls had a session for senior photos, and I heard that it was a bit chilly.
Allie Leath, the daughter of Anthony and Brandie, was featured in a volleyball photo for NPAC recently in the Progress as she is a senior.
Charley Hogue and children, Colton and Kailey, have an attractive, harvest display of hay bales, scare crows, fall leaves, and pumpkins, on their lawn at the corners of Thaxton Road and Cane Creek Roads. Other displays throughout the community announce that fall is here.
One of the plants that I enjoy in August and in September is an old hosta forerunner, and the blooms are so fragrant that the front porch is a nice place to sit and enjoy the smell similar to a gardenia. Faye Sills of Cane Creek shared this plant several years ago as it was from her grandmother’s flower garden near Springville, the Pattersons. A new trend is to embrace the native plants or those handed down from one generation to the next that are often called heirlooms. It’s a keeper for sure! Also I tried my hand at moving Black-eyed Susan’s to my patio earlier in the spring. Some are still blooming, and I found out that you can cut off the dried flowers and replant as seeds too. The hummingbirds have been abundant also as I threw away the feeder and keep a variety of blooms to attract them to the patio.
Special get-well wishes are to our President and to our First Lady in Washington as the pandemic is not a respecter of persons.
Sympathy is extended to the family of Linda Andrews Voyles, who was the widow of Fred Voyles, longtime residents of Andrews Road near Buchanan. Survivors include the following children: Charlotte Jenkins, Ray Voyles, Jan Cayson, and Bobby Voyles.
Sympathy is extended to Kathleen Swanson Moore of Pontotoc, who was the widow of former sheriff John H. Lloyd Moore. She was the grandmother of Christa Moore(Paul) of the community.
Sympathy is extended to the family of Bonnie Kisor Stokes, whose Graham children, Angie, Tina, Harry and Garry, once resided at Sand Springs.