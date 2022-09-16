The harvest season is right on schedule in Hurricane as the “Harvest Moon” was ushered in on September 10 and the fall equinox will be the official date on the calendar for the season on September 22. Area farms are cutting hay and are beginning to pull corn plus the Hill Country woodlands and the flat-woods timber in the countryside are beginning to show a variety of colorful hues that are golden yellows, oranges, and reds. Another sure sign of the autumn season is that the Wise Farm announced their upcoming Agri-Tourism events on the corner of Shady Grove Road-Hwy. 346. Check out the dates on their social media page or the flashing sign there at the intersection. Really, the wake-up call for me that autumn is here is that an early morning drive to NPAC with the ‘grandarlins’ had a flock of geese arise from our property’s lake in a squawking and erratic pattern for awhile until the “lead honker” corralled his proverbial ducks into a perfect vee formation heading due north. Yes, it’s definitely a cool tinge of air in the early morning‘s now. So I came back home, got a thermos of coffee, and sat on the dock to watch for the bald eagles that often enjoy the area too.
A beautifully, decorated Hurricane Community Center with autumn flowers and colors was the setting for the shower of Elizabeth Thompson, bride-elect of Drake Steele of Endville, on Sunday afternoon, September 11. The couple received a bounty of gifts for their home as they will be residing on Smoke Top Road. Those attending from out of town were as follows: Sandy Williams, Memphis; Angie Steele, Endville; Sandra Steele, Blue Springs; Emme Thompson, Fulton; Anna Claire, Brooks, and Cooper Rorie and Stephanie Nichols, all of New Albany. By the way, it’s good to see the community center in use again as the covid pandemic canceled many events during the past two years. Life is almost back to our normal celebrations in Hurricane as it’s a tradition to celebrate the birthdays, the weddings, and the anniversaries in the community there.
Anniversary wishes for September are as follows: Glenn and Patsy Williams, 50; Luther and Lorie Webb, 35; and Brent and Terra Montgomery, 9.
Birthday wishes are to the following for September: Eli Brock, Bro. Philip Brock, Bro. Greg Hill, Tim Crouch, Abby Graham, Lynn Graham, Walter Cooke, Trudie Thompson, Morgan Williamson, and Knox Poe.
Faye Dillard stopped by on Sunday afternoon, September 11, for cake and coffee with Betty Howard of Pontotoc, who celebrated her 95th birthday, with her family. Those from Tennessee attending were as follows: Bill and Heather Howard, Barker and Jenna Howard, and Elizabeth Howard. Betty is the widow of the late Dr. William Barker Howard, Sr.
James Lynch of Oxford celebrated his third birthday on September 9 at the home of his parents, Jessica and Jay. Others attending were as follows: Nora Lynch, Charlie Carpenter Robbins, and his parents, Nathan and Abigail, and his grandparents from Hurricane, Nellie and Lynn Robbins. By the way, Nora cheered in a group of youngsters at the Ole Miss game on Saturday and was featured on the Jumbotron.
Oak Dale Baptist Church observed their 37th anniversary with a homecoming singing and luncheon on Sunday, August 28, with the Fishers of Men as guest singers. The church was established in 1985, and Bro. Steven Newell was the host pastor. The Fishers of Men had their last performance as a group under that title as they will be known as Second Chance now. Bro. Mike Warren will be focusing his ministry with the Tent Ministries for revivals and also with Bro. Tracey Mooneyhan serving as well. This week the revival is underway at the Pontotoc Pavilion located near the Tanglefoot Trail downtown. It began Monday, September 12.
Get-well wishes are to the following: Larue Hill, Selena McGregor, Debbie Graham, Jimmie S. Warren, Dewitt Stepp, Lonnie Hale, and Bro. Phillip Logan.
Faye Dillard and Sue Morrison of Etta attended a Zoom meeting set up at the Pontotoc County Courthouse on September 8 for the Executive Committee to meet virtually with the State Committee’s presentation of information from the National Republican Party in Washington, DC. A special thanks to JC Aaron and to Circuit Clerk Melinda Nowicki who set up the equipment needed in the courtroom. This was due to the recent flooding in Jackson as the water shortage there has been in the news as our local population has taken drinking water to our fellow Mississippians in need as as well as other states are assisting.
Ella Kate Hooker modeled for Sappington’s on Thursday night, September 8, at The Magnolia Civic Center in New Albany for the fall fashion show.
I enjoyed photos from the Ole Miss game on
Saturday, September 10, as the older two granddaughters, Sophie and Aden, attended. I noticed that they both had on similar, white boots for the game. Back in the day during the 1950’s, these were called “majorette boots” as I had to have a pair for Christmas and a baton. Just mentioning that holiday word had me thinking of the fully decorated trees at businesses that I had seen earlier in September! Too early for me!
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.