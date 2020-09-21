On Sunday, September 13, it was Grandparents Day in the U.S.A. Looking back at the beginning seventeen years ago, there are now six with two additional and special children joining in the family fold for a total of eight at events, birthdays, holidays, and just plain, old Sunday dinner in Hurricane. It was with a joyful noise that the completion of our meal covered all the bases for the favorite foods of the ‘grandarlins’. The traditional family foods like fried chicken and a chicken pot pie that I call a basic ‘Huldy’ pie, a variety of vegetables, and a can of Pillsbury cinnamon rolls cooked at the last minute as I had forgotten dessert. Everyone left then for their afternoon activities that included studying, fishing, hunting, sports, and a return to the evening worship services. Life is good!
On October 1, Allen Bain will officially become the new Emergency Management Director for Pontotoc as Ricky Jaggers will retire on September 30. Allen is the husband of Laci Ward Bain, and they have three children. He is the son of Mike and Brenda Bain, and he is the grandson of Dock and Reba Graham, all who reside on Hwy. 346 east.
Sarah Grace Simmons was home for Labor Day weekend from MSU and visited with her grandmother, Kay Graham, at her Sand Springs home.
Haley Stewart, the principal at ECEC in Tupelo, was featured on a Channel 9 newscast last week. She resides with her husband, Don Kelly, and their children, Elly Beth and Hayes, in the eastern part of Pontotoc County. Her parents are Steve and Betty Stubblefield of Hurricane.
Melba Applewhite, the wife of Attorney Henry Applewhite of Amory, was appointed to a permanent committee position on the ICC Alumni Association for 2020-21. Melba is a former resident of the community and the daughter of the late Bruce and Mildred Hudson Sneed, who resided on Smoke Top Road during Melba’s youth.
Rounding out the birthdays for the month of September are the following: Koby Logan, Hawkins Logan, Laine Robbins, Lou Gaston, Anita Nunnelee, Ruth Hale, Wendell Russell, Kevin Spears, Brandon Moody, Andrea Bain, Brooke Moore, Brandon Moore, Marquetta Spears, Amanda C. Warren, and Mary Kate Butler.
Faye Dillard is our official fog reporter for Hurricane as she tallied seven for the month of August. An old wives tale portends that the number of fogs in August will translate to as many snows during the winter season. I read that it was to be a mild winter; so who knows how the tally will turn out? We had been calling her during the month to check the count, and during the first week of September Graden told me to call her that it was a big fog that morning. I didn’t think; so I just called and reported. She said that she could not count that big fog because it was now September. My bad!
During our recent delivering of signs, Faye and I visited with Lily S. Ashworth and her daughter, Sherry McArthur, at their Turnpike residences. The ladies were visiting with her niece, Barbara Self Harrison(Jim) and were admiring their flowers and their lawn. Lily shared that this was the home place of her parents near Turnpike Baptist Church.
The “I Surrender All” Tent Revival was held last week in Hurricane as the lot next to Bullard’s Store provided an ideal place as the well-kept grounds for the congregation to meet and also ample parking places as well. Coordinating the event was Bro. Mike Warren(Judy) of Lafayette Springs and the tent ministry. Bro. Steve Parrish(Twila), the pastor of Greatest Mission Baptist Church on Hwy. 6/278 near Pontotoc, provided the hospitality for the visiting evangelists at their facility. Also Bro. Tracy Mooneyhan(Mandy) of East Texas was unable to attend due to a Covid 19 quarantine in their family.
Aden Hooker attended the 1A/2A/3A All-Star Basketball game in Meridian recently as three of her friends from New Site were participants and upcoming seniors at their school as follows: Dalton Pound, Ethan Eaton, and Hannah Campbell.
An interesting ministry trip of two weeks during the summer to volunteer their time and services to the Sioux Missions in South Dakota was that of Hurricane residents, Bro. Easton Smith, and his wife, SuAnna.
Cody and Hayden Lorick recently attended a roping event at a rodeo in Dallas as Cody participated.
Folks, look around at the clean highway roadsides in Hurricane as the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Department oversees an inmate program that cleans up the litter thrown out by many inconsiderate citizens. If you drive around our neighborhood, you will see the pride of residents that mow their own frontage and ditches along Hwy. 346 and also on the county roads. So let’s help out and do our part by not littering!
The Chickasaw Nation is having a virtual gathering of their people on October 3, 2020, called “Pokali Hunali” 1960-2020 celebrating sixty years. It is also the 32nd year for the Chickasaw Festival. A video stream of the annual meeting will be on Chickasaw.net or Facebook.com/ChickasawNation. An audio stream will be available worldwide KCNP.org. Presiding over the event will be Governor Bill Anoatubby. I enjoy keeping up with our friends in the Chickasaw Nation via their newspaper, The Chickasaw Times. They also have a magazine published twice a year.
I enjoyed correspondence recently from a former Lone Star resident, Mable Elizabeth (Myers) Gates. She shared her remembrances of seeing the Civil War cannon abandoned on the Mud Creek run on the Union County side during her youth. She is an octogenarian now. She has written several articles for publication. One that you may remember is that she submitted information for was in an issue of the Daily Journal concerning a haunting in the Shady Grove Cemetery neighborhood. She uses her middle name Elizabeth when she writes. She now resides in Tupelo and keeps up with the neighborhood via this column.
Another note of interest is that two different people recently told me that the late John Kidd of Oxford was called ‘Bennie’ by his family and friends, especially by former classmates of the Class of 1951 of Hurricane High.
Cade Hooker treated the basketball athletes of the upcoming senior class at West Union to a day of water-skiing at Smith Lake in Alabama on Labor Day. Those participating in the fun day were as follows: Mary, Annie, Sophie, and Eden; underclassmen Emma and Ella; and a graduate, Jennie; and sister, Ella Kate. A great day of water and sun was enjoyed by the athletes, who are very competitive in all their endeavors; whether it is sports or academics. Best wishes are for the upcoming seasons in basketball and softball.
Last week our drive-by visits were with Dock and Reba Graham, who were busy landscaping their mailbox on Hwy. 346 and also with Freida Browning of Cane Creek as her recently mown and shady lawn looked great. It is so strange to not be able to get out and visit and sit awhile. Then we visited Faye to mow her lawn and try to get caught up with things on Duncan Creek. The farmers in that neighborhood have started to harvest their corn crops as they are trying to beat the tropical storm coming from the Gulf of Mexico. When we got to the scenic tour at Sand Springs as we drive around the cemeteries there, I realize that the old one is almost completely filled with tombstones as well as the new one at Warren Cemetery is getting larger. Since I was 4, this has been almost a daily drive for those in our family or when the guests from out West to visit. We do the same thing in Loraine, Texas, as often relatives have passed since our last reunion. Time marches on, and the silent sentinels or tombstones mark the lives of some very special people that once were vibrant residents of our neighborhood. A common bond in our small communities in the South is that of the upkeep of the church and of the cemetery grounds of our ancestors. By the way, Clarenda and Larry Parrish have a stand of golden cosmos that is to be envied for the autumnal display on their lawn at the …Springs.
Sympathy is extended to the family of Jo Millwood of Pontotoc, who was the wife of Ed Millwood. The Millwoods formerly resided in Hurricane next door to Oak Dale Baptist Church and attended church there..
Sympathy is extended to the family of Lewis McGee,91, of Ecru, who was the husband of Mable McGee. His son, Danny McGee, married nee Michelle Warren of Hurricane.