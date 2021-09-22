Fall is upon us as the veritable full autumn moon brightens the landscape of the Hill Country of North Mississippi beginning on September 20 as it’s officially the season on the calendar on September 22. Signs of the season noticed in Hurricane during the past week that nature is in full swing gleaning the bounty of the summer soon to be over are as follows: a beautiful flock of geese leaving the lake in perfect vee formation and headed south, the hummingbirds in full, feeding frenzy on the vibrant, green cypress or hummingbird vines in bloom with tiny red blossoms getting ready for their exodus, and the red spider lilies have quietly become vibrant in the greensward of lawns and pastures foretelling of a frost in approximately six weeks, plus the goldenrods and the small sunflowers line the roadsides due to the recent rains in hues of gold. Hats off to those that pick up the trash off the roadways in the surrounding counties whether it is volunteers or a program with the SO. It’s just a nice effort by citizens of our area to help keep Mississippi beautiful!
Get-well wishes are to the following: Sue Spears, Bro. Philip Logan, Jean Logan, Reba Graham, Nelda Morgan, and Bob Gardner.
A new business on Hurricane Bend called “A Slice of Life” was opened by Pam S. Thrasher, a retired RN, and it offers plate lunches on Fridays and Saturdays. Also food items like chicken and dressing can be catered from the business for larger events; so check out her FB page. Good cooks abound in the neighborhood, and Pam is one of those from the Payne-Shettles families!
Liz Hale, a senior at NPAC and the daughter of Chris and Alisa Hale of Hurricane, was featured in a mentor program at Toyota in the Daily Journal last week as her career path has been supported by the company at Blue Springs. Proud community grandparents are Ronnie and Lawanda Hale and Lisa Hudson(the late Mike)of Cairo. Bobbie Wise Hale is her great-grandmother also of Hurricane.
Lillianna Cates, a freshman at Mantachie High School, was in the homecoming parade on Thursday night and then in the ceremony on Friday night, September 17. Those attending from her family were as follows: Renee Stepp, Pontotoc; Linda Stepp, Scarlett and Dean Cates, Deb and Lanny Adams, all of Mantachie. Lilliana rode in her grandparents, Deb and Lanny Adams, classic red Corvette in the school’s parade. She is already an accomplished softball player at the school as a freshman too. Four generations of the Swords-Stepp families formerly of Hurricane and Cairo were represented at the event.
Aden Hooker and friends of New Site, Gracie, Hadley, and Mollie, were in the community for the Ole Miss/Tulane game on Saturday and were joined by Ella Kate Hooker. The group enjoyed the cabin at Lafayette Springs as we opted to stay out of the rainy weather and watch the game on TV. A lot of our family’s fans opted for a dry view. A photo in The Grove had the younger children wet and muddy, but their faces had big smiles for the camera.
Faye Dillard enjoyed dining with Donna and Phillip Mitchell of Pontotoc at Outlaws Grill in Thaxton on Friday night.
Old Hurricane friends as well as relatives were Bill Montgomery of Pontotoc and Dr. Richard Russell of New Albany, who recently enjoyed a day out and about in Hurricane and the surrounding communities and cemeteries as they were on a driving tour.
On the Outdoor Channel there is a show called Grace Camo and Lace as two teenage girls, Alli and AdriannaE Armstrong from Elizabethtown, Illinois, are featured as hunters. I stopped to view the show as there was a photo of a gazebo located on a bluff on the Ohio River that featured the floating restaurant nearby that we have visited many times for the Ohio River catfish served there. Also Hurricane residents, Charles and Freida White, dine there regularly as they travel to Aurora via the ferry crossing at Cave-in-Rock, Illinois. Our friends, J.R. And Charlotte Austin of the Cave-in-Rock neighborhood took us to the floating dining experience during a hunt to the town many years ago. E-town Restaurant is an experience for those who don’t get “swimmy-headed” while floating!
Check with Bullard’s Grocery in Hurricane on Friday night as Riggen was there this past weekend with catfish and all the trimmings. “No, ma’am”, no one cooks at home in Hurricane anymore,” said my information planner.
Enjoying the fall-like weather fishing on the lake were Braxton Hooker and Ashton Harrison of Baker’s Curve.
Faye Dillard, our Hurricane meteorologist, reported three big fogs in August; so that is to translate as three big snows this winter. By the way, Betty Pierce of Cleveland, Ohio, left two fur scarves for Faye and also two fur scarves for me; so it will be really cold as she usually brings knitted scarves for a happy when visiting in the Deep South. Get ready to forget about that really hot summer that we recently survived!
Graham brothers, Aric and Nathan, have a new building on Hwy. 346 near Horton for their construction business. Once, the late Mrs. Mary Todd told me that Ecru had moved out to her home on Q.T. Todd Road. So it looks like Ecru may move on out to the Shady Grove area too. There is a new subdivision on tap for the Q.T. Todd Road-Hwy. 346 corner too. Then Owen ATV is now at Horton too. Things are on the move out into the countryside now. We are also thankful for the new intersection at the aforementioned T. Todd neighborhood road.