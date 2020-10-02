The last days of September have definitely been cooler, but the rain has hampered the harvest of the farmers in Hurricane as the corn and soybean crops are being drenched by the remnants of the tropical storms from the Gulf. October 1 looms on the horizon; so the “harvest moon” of September that the old folks called a “corn moon” denoted the period for area corn crops to yield. “The Old Farmer’s Almanac” is still an interesting read as each season for planting and harvesting uses the guidelines that earlier generations established. Life goes “full circle” in the harvests once again in the Mud Creek region.
The congregation of Hurricane Baptist Church will observe their annual homecoming on Sunday, October 4, as this is 134 years since its founding. Times for the services are as follows: 10:45 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. The guest preacher will be Bro. Roy E. Crouch, III, a native of Hurricane community, for both the services. He is the grandson of Bill Crouch of Hurricane. Bro. Philip Brock is the host pastor.
Birthday wishes for October are to the following: Quinn Quillian, Anita Graham, Bro. Tracy Quillian, Dr. Billy R. Sneed, Marty Graham, Patsy Graham, Shelly Carnes, Carolyn Carnes, Steve Carnes, Freida Browning, Kevin Hudson, Scott Hale, Judy Warren, Sara Helms Garrett, Debbie Murray, Jerry Powell, Derek Oglesby, Tammy Montgomery, Emma Brock, Rodney Akers, Layne McLaughlin, and Doris Graham.
Anniversary milestones are to the following in October: Dock and Reba Graham, 66, Dick and Celia Caron, 52, and Jason and Lesley Ross, 15.
Sue Spears was acknowledged during the morning service on September 27 at Hurricane Baptist as she celebrated her 90th birthday last week, and the congregation stood and sang “Happy Birthday” to this special lady. Her family ate lunch with her at her home on Sunday.
Jala Ross celebrated her 18th birthday on September 24. She enjoyed eating at Steele’s in Tupelo with the following: Ashton Goggins, Jason, Brody, Lexie, and Leslie Ross, Dickey and Doris Ross, Jennifer, Stacy and Aaron Horton, Cindy and John Webb, Chad, Lindsey, Katherine, Mallory and Alana Spears, Dana Hitt, and Chandler Harris. Also Jason and Leslie celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary at this occasion.
Frances Joslin Cook celebrated her 103rd birthday on September 2 with her family. She is a member of our Warren-Graham Family Reunion circle in Hurricane.
Graden and I treated Faye Dillard to Coffey’s Fish and Steak on Hwy. 30 on Saturday night. On the way home through old Rocky Ford, we took the scenic drive by Morrison Cemetery and by the home of Jerry and Sue Morrison and stopped by for a chat. There was once a voting house at the entrance to this road as my Norwood grandparents’ home place was located there. We continued to recall other families as we drove along the way. Near Chip-the-White Oak, we encountered the Wallace, Jumper, and Garrett relatives’ homes as well. Then next was Pleasant Dale, a sleepy little village, with the church as it centerpiece in the community as well as new homes being built in the Russell-Quillians’ home area. Time marches on as old homes are lost to time, but many families have renovated the old ones as their
own residence now. One of these is the home of Ferrell and Anita Graham Garrett, who reside at the former home of his parents, Jesse and May Gates Garret, on the Pinedale part of the road.
Faye Dillard, the Chairman of the Pontotoc County Republican Committee, presided over the Executive Committee’s program featuring Judge Josiah Coleman on Thursday night at the Tanglefoot Pavilion in Pontotoc. A special thanks are to Scotty Harrison and his children of Turnpike, who safely delivered her safely home due to the inclement weather that ended the night.
Those enjoying the Pontotoc Titans(11/12 year-olds)football game on Saturday at the Hansberger Field as Hayden Hale and Braxton Hooker played for the team that won are as follows: Bobbie Hale, Chris and Alyssa Hale, Lawanda Hale, Brooke, Colt, and Harper Hooker, Courtney and Emma Robbins, Graden and Susan Hooker. Also Ryland Kentner, the son of Jenna and Berry, plays with the team. Ryland is the grandson of Danny and Toni Russell of Thaxton. By the way, the Kentners’ older son, Reese, is having a great sophomore playing football at NPAC as the team is 3-1.
Clarenda Parrish, Emme, Trudie, and Elizabeth Thompson, and Carlie Walker attended the wedding of Bailey McBrayer-Katie Henry on September 19 at The Antlers venue. Bailey is the grandson of nee Beverly Montgomery , formerly of Hurricane, and her husband Rusty Cummings of Friendship.
Sympathy is extended to the family of Sherry Joyner Powell, the wife of Gerald Powell, Sr., who resides in the Benjamin Road neighborhood. Survivors include the following: A son, Gerald Powell, Jr., and a daughter, Linda Sweet and her children. Sherry was the daughter of the late Sonny and Ruth Joyner of Horton. Sherry was a dedicated CNA who served many families in Hurricane with Home Health Services of NMMC-Pontotoc. Interment was in Shady Grove Cemetery.
Sympathy is extended to the family of Ray Russell, the son of the late Raymond and Verna Lee Hooker Russell, of Smoke Top Road. Ray was an accomplished musician, a Vietnam veteran, and a carpenter. Interment was in Warren Cemetery at Sand Springs.
The Shady Grove Road neighborhood will be busier as the Wise Family Farm will officially open on October 1 for their corn maze and other fall activities featuring country entertainments. By the way on Saturday afternoon, James Hall had a table of beautiful, ripe tomatoes still for sale. They are a part of Mississippi’s farms that are deemed Agri-Tourism sites in our state.