Always popular places are the farms in Hurricane and the surrounding counties located nearby during the dove season that begins on Labor Day weekend. The early mornings will bring out the old folks plus their kith and kin as the youngsters are introduced to the bird hunting tactics. By noon, a common ground will be someone’s barn or shop that will feature a menu of the birds either grilled or deep-fried. Usually, there will be other wild game featured such as catfish, turkey, or venison for those attending. The ladies add their desserts to the table plus sweet tea always soothe a thirsty crowd of Southern hunters. By the way, the last hurrah for summer will be activities like water-skiing, vacations on the beach, and shopping for school bargains as well as close-outs on patio and pool furniture. Fall is upon us! So clear out your bucket list for things that you planned to do this summer as officially on September 22 the season changes.
There will be a drive-thru benefit for Bob Gardner, the husband of nee Barbara Lee Russell of Hurricane, on September 12, 2020, at Thaxton Baptist Church Fellowship Hall portico from 3-6 p.m. to help defray costs for medical treatments for Bob. Let’s support these good neighbors!
Sneed sisters formerly of Hurricane, Betty Coward of Tupelo, Jeannette Jones of Belden, and Charlie Montgomery of Pontotoc enjoyed a trip to Tennessee to shop as their designated driver for the outing was retired pharmacist, Bill Montgomery of Pontotoc, also a native of Hurricane.
Recent visitors of Shelia and Danny Owen at their Byrd’s Creek home on Hwy. 346 were Lou Gaston and Vickie Dyer.
Enjoying breakfast at Cracker Barrel in New Albany were the following longtime friends: Nancy Chism of New Albany and Betty Stubblefield, Denise Graham, and Kathy Montgomery, all of Hurricane.
Mitchell and Vickie B. Dyer of Longview attended the pinning ceremony for a promotion for their son, Jason Dyer, at the Oxford Police Department. Jason is the grandson of the late Leighton and Wava Hunter Benjamin of Hurricane.
A successful alligator hunt on Tibbee Creek was enjoyed by Tyler Beatty of Shady Grove as the group bagged a monster measuring fourteen feet in length during the Mississippi alligator hunting season.
Faye Dillard and Braxton and Colt Hooker attended the revival services at Wheeler Grove Baptist Church near Biggersville as Bro. C.T. Townsend of South Carolina was the guest evangelist for their new pastor, Bro. Josh Westmoreland. Their recently retired pastor is Bro. Kara Blackard, a native of the Lone Star/Shady Grove neighborhoods. The Hurricane residents were impressed with the beautiful church that held an approximate crowd of 1,000 on Wednesday night.
Faye Dillard, the Chair of the Pontotoc County Republican Party, successfully distributed 100 signs, loading and unloading, to neighbors and friends who had purchased them following the National Republican Convention’s choice of candidates, Trump and Pence. I drove her for one day and enjoyed seeing all the folks along the way. It was like a drive-by visit beginning on the Court Square, along Hwy. 336 to Turnpike, down Thaxton Road, and finally ending on Hwy. 346 at Shady Grove. She was born in 1933; so she has been blessed with good health for many years and continues to be the organist at Hurricane Baptist now for some seven decades. So stay active folks as she is the poster person for old athletes in Mississippi as she was selected to the MS Hall of Fame for her junior college basketball career at Holmes Junior College.
I had gotten worried about the white crape myrtles on the perimeter of our lawn as some type of blight had marred the blooms of some of the bushes. The watermelon red and the old-school lavender hued ones were just beautiful; so what happened to the other ones. A notice in Southern Living magazine said that this blight was occurring in most of the South and not to worry about your crape myrtles. Just go on with your normal routine of pruning later in the year. By the way, for all of you ‘crape murderers’, those people who prune in July or August, the extreme heat in the latter summer months will often harm those cut. I also noticed at some businesses that I frequent, their shrubbery had also been ‘murdered’ back to a stub during the heat. Also for those of you that complain that your mop head hydrangeas don’t flower well either during some years is that it is possible that you prune in the early fall and cut off the blooms developing for the next year. Plants are tricky to keep blooming in profusion; so I have gleaned these tidbits from the old folks, who have successfully grown them for years.
Watch on TV for the new Sonic ad that makes it official that their blasts and cool ice cream treats can now be considered for medicinal purposes, or so says that car load of customers on the commercial at the business. What a relief that ice cream is actually good for you!
I always enjoy talking to Sue Spears, who will become a nonagenarian this month, as she related that her great-granddaughters, Mary Kate Butler of Pontotoc and ICC, is now a junior at MSU, and Madison Carnes of NPAC, a recent graduate of Ole Miss, is now working on her Master’s Degree at UM. Both young ladies played softball at ICC, and both have won academic awards as well at the community college. Best wishes are to these students in their chosen fields of study.
Our community was deeply saddened by the passing of J.T. Willard, 98, of Hurricane, who was the widower of Blanche Myers Willard. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army Air Force during WWII, a member of Pleasant Dale Baptist Church, and a retiree of Emerson Electric in Oxford. Survivors include the following children: Sonja Barfield of Arkansas, Jeannie Pence(Terry) of Pontotoc, and Jackie Willard of Pontotoc and their families. He was preceded in death by one daughter, Tommie Karen Wood. His parents were the late Ronel and Idella Hudson Willard of Pleasant Dale.