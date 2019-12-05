It is jingle bell time in Hurricane as the homes were all alit on Sunday night, December 1, on Hwy. 346 as we left church in downtown to go to our home near the Shady Grove-Buchanan exits. Those same homes were beautifully decorated on Thanksgiving Day in autumnal colors. I’m thinking that the turn-around was amazingly quick even for the energizer bunny in the group as she had been in the Smoky Mountains for most of the holiday week. Oh, well, I concede that I’m behind with the seasonal decorations, but you should still take the time to drive out to our neck of the woods and see the Christmas lights!
The Bible Conference titled “Keeping the Faith” at Hurricane Baptist Church is scheduled for Sunday-Wednesday, December 8-11. Those scheduled to preach are as follows: Bro. James Jones, Jr., Tennessee; Bro. Brian McBride, Indiana; Bro. Randy Sutherland. Georgia; Bro. Ricky Gravlee, Georgia. Special guest singing will be the following: Bro. Josh Adams and Family, Bro. Brian McBride and family, and The Sutherland Family. You may contact Pastor Philip Brock for additional information at 662-489-1481. The first conference was held at the Hurricane High School Auditorium in 1962 as the church was being renovated during this time. The founder of the conference was the late Bro. Gerald Jones.
We’d like to extend a cordial welcome to Bro. Steven Newell(Susan) and their sons, Noah, Beckett, and Walt Newell, as he is now the pastor at Oak Dale Baptist Church in Hurricane.
Congratulations to Sara K. Garrett, the wife of Trevor Garrett of Hurricane, who was named as teacher of the year for New Albany High School as she teaches 10th grade English. The Garretts have two daughters, Tara, 7, and Kellen, 3. Sara’s mom is Gloria Kent of Ohio, and her in-laws are Ferrell and Anita Graham Garrett of Pleasant Dale.
Enjoying a holiday trip to Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, was the family of Dickey and Doris Ross of Shady Grove. Those traveling were the following: Jennifer, Stacy and Aaron Horton; Dana, Jimmy, Macy, and Alayna Hitt of Alpine and their friends, Chandler Harris and Richie Hatcher; and Jason, Leslie, Brody and Lexie Ross. Joining this family were the following: Missy Ross Russell and her daughter, Laura, and her family, Will, Landon, Jude, and Addie Faust. By the way, Jala Ross missed the Thanksgiving trip to Tennessee as she was on a cruise to Cozumel, Mexico, with her maternal family.
The entire family of Steve and Betty Stubblefield traveled to the Smoky Mountains for the Thanksgiving holiday week. Those enjoying the sights and the sites of Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge were the following: Dave, Stephanie, Auden, and Kypton Breedlove, New Site; Haley, Don Kelly, Elly Beth, and Hayes Stewart, Pontotoc; Adam, Brandy, Willa Kate, and Cohen Stubblefield, Hurricane.
Adam, Ali, and Cully Ann Carnes of Pontotoc were in a Daily Journal feature with their Christmas tree farm. Adam is the grandson of Frances Graham Sneed and of the late Walter Sneed, natives of Hurricane. His parents are Marsha S. and Barry Carnes, also of Pontotoc. Hope to shop with them in a couple of years as they have the Leyland Cypress, one of my favorite of the holiday trees.
Our holiday for the family included two days at the Oxford High School Shootout for area basketball teams as Sophie played with West Union High School, and Aden played with New Site High School. Some of those attending from the family were the following: Faye Dillard, Freida Browning and Autumn Brents, Cade, Maggie, and Ella Hooker, and Susan Hooker, Hurricane; Lisa, Wilkes, and Anna Reese Bradham, Oxford; A.M. Norwood, Jr., Pontotoc; Dianne and Nick Cartwright, Sara and Mike Stephens, Bridget Barron, and Johnna Kate Lindley, all of New Site.
We had our annual Thanksgiving Day feast on Thursday night at Little Kettle Creek Deer Camp in Lafayette Springs. A full house was enjoyed by our combined families with the six bedrooms running at maximum capacity. Everyone was home for the holidays except Aden as she went to the Smoky Mountains with the Cartwright family. Also Faye Dillard and Freida Browning joined us that night as they had lunch at the home of Stephen, Asher, Caroline, and Autumn Brents on Cane Creek Road. Sophie Hooker and Ryder Willard reported that they had enjoyed four meals that day from Union to Pontotoc to Lafayette Counties. A new food was introduced to our group as Lisa brought a deep-fried, Cajun seasoned turkey that her dad, Bob Sudduth, of Coila, MS, had prepared at noon for our family to enjoy that night as they were at the home of her grandmother, Helen Sudduth, 92, also of Coila. I related to the group that my grandparents, the late Bud and Sudiebet Williams Graham of Hurricane, were the sticklers for all holidays to be observed with thanks always to the Lord for his blessings each and every day plus the entire year. Replicas of the progenitors were in wood-cut artwork as he was dressed in his blue overalls and peeking over his glasses, and she had on an apron to protect her holiday dress as they sat on the ledge of a wooden cabinet in the great room. All shared memories of the couple or of their own grandparents as well to complete the holiday gathering and by ending the evening with a photo session for the old folks. Then a late bonfire in the fire pit for the youngsters completed their evening’s activities.
Grandmother, Lisa King of Booneville, treated Braxton and Harper Hooker, and their mom, Brooke, to the holiday movie “Frozen 2” in Tupelo. Then the Colt Hooker family traveled to Sarepta to visit with Ellie and Carlton Moore and with her dad, James Moore. The men enjoyed hunting for deer on their farm on Thanksgiving Day.
Nina Beth Douglas of Fulton performs with a Bluegrass group “The Grass Skirts”, and they were some of the featured performers at the Eggville Bluegrass Festival recently. She is the niece of Graden and Susan Hooker and the daughter of Gene and Janice Turner of Thaxton.
Belated birthday wishes to Wanza Nunn Graham of Loraine, Texas, as she recently celebrated her 93rd birthday in November. She is the widow of Bob Graham, and they were always attendees at the Warren-Graham Reunion in Mississippi and in Texas. She was enjoying a birthday luau and was dressed for the festive occasion. She is the mom of Dewayne Graham, Diane Hughes, Brenda Linam, Glenda Hemphill and Debbie Carlock, all of West Texas.
A belated expression of sympathy is extended to the family of Attorney Michael Caples of Madison, who was the husband of Sylvia Jarrett Caples. Michael’s parents are Bro. Bob and Diann Graham Caples of Pontotoc. Both sets of grandparent were from Hurricane as they were the late Buck and Blanche Hearn Graham and the late Bill and Banice Hayse Caples. Michael’s in-laws were Janice and Rex Jarrett of Bruce, the grandson of the late Claude and Pearl Dillard, also of Hurricane. Survivors also include the following: two daughters, Mary Chosen Caples and Katie Caples, both students at Ole Miss.
Our NPAC community was saddened by the passing of Coach James “Shorty” Turner, the husband of Shirley Vance Turner, of Pontotoc. I remember when he coached at Toccopola so that was a long time ago. Then he taught, coached, and was the principal at Houlka during my own high school years. Shorty coached at NPAC when I taught there, and then retired from the Pontotoc County District Office. He also served as an ICC Board member for over 30 years as he was a dedicated educator. Survivors include his wife, Shirley, a grandson, Wes Neely, and a son-in-law, Brian Neely. He was preceded in death by his loving daughter, Jennifer Turner Neely.