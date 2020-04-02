The verdant greens of the woodlands surrounding Hurricane is refreshing after the drab hardwoods of the winter season begin to emerge in varied hues during the stages of leafing in the early spring. Always a showstopper in nature as it twines around the limbs of many trees in its lilac splendor is the wisteria vine. Old home places that are no longer standing can be indentified often with the plants that once adorned their farmyards with the legacy of hyacinths, daffodils, lilacs, and the running roses of days gone by gracing the lanes and the back roads in odd-seeming places now of our neighborhood. A favorite drive of mine down Graham Road in Sand Springs is when the running roses of May began their annual display as I took a Texas cousin there in past years to view ‘Grandma” Sallie’s home place flowers. Her own grandmother in West Texas had shared with her where to locate the old farm as she had remembered the flowers grown there by her grandmother. Life is often a “full circle” as the younger generations get to enjoy those heirloom blooms of the past planted by their progenitors.
Congratulations to Pontotoc Lady Warrior Abigail Anderson as she was a Daily Journal senior class feature in 4A softball with a .591 batting average when the season was postponed due to COVID-19. Her great-grandparents from Hurricane were the late Gayle and Inez Todd Robison. I taught her mom, Gina Coffey Warren(Chuck), at NPAC; so I enjoyed reading of her athletic success following ACL surgery at the end of the 2019 season. Hopefully, these seniors can complete their athletic season at a later date in the spring.
Birthday wishes are to the following for April: Dock Graham, Jill Frohn, Jimmie S. Warren, Lindy Treadaway, Brent Heatherly, Bill Crouch, Michelle Poe, Sondra McGann, Caroline Brents, Maggie Hooker, Cade Hooker, Colt Hooker, Harper Hooker, and Ben Stepp.
Get-well wishes are to the following: Dewitt Stepp, Annette Smith, Ted Graham, Luther Webb, and Virginia Spears.
Shelia and Danny Owen’s grandson, Baker Jordan Owen of New Albany, celebrated his fourth birthday on Feb. 22 with his family, Dan and Jordan Owen, also of New Albany. A recent visitor at the Owens’ Byrd Creek home on Hwy. 346 was Lou Gaston.
Tune your dial to FM Radio 90.1 and drive to Hurricane Baptist Church and sit in the parking lot to listen to the Sunday morning sermon at 10:45 a.m. presented by Bro. Philip Brock. Also on Wednesday night, you can drive to the parking lot and listen to the sermon and to the prayer service at 7:00 p.m. Due to COVID-19, this is provided for members and to visitors as well. It was an interesting service on Sunday as a chorus of car and truck horns responded that they were hearing the service ok. It brought a smile to all the listeners that heard the “holy” honk as everyone was waving to their neighbors. Times they are changing!
Anniversary milestones are to the following for March: Bro. Ronnie and Donna H. Barefield, 48, Mitch and Kristen T. Spears, 33, and Roger and Terri Hale Smith, 31.
Faye Dillard has been grateful for all the neighbors and the friends that are checking on her during this time of limited travel in our state. Groceries, meals, and other errands have been completed to keep her safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mr. Bill Crouch will turn 94 on April 13; so take time to send a card to his Hwy. 346 residence as his family usually hosts a big party at the community center. Let’s have 94 cards sent from neighbors and friends to this special senior citizen of Hurricane. We love you, Mr. Bill!
Fishing and turkey hunting have been the main diversions for the grandchildren as being in crowds is discouraged during the pandemic. We have enjoyed a turkey and a fish fry due to their outdoor skills. Sardis Lake is always a standby plus the Tallahatchie River and Graham Lake. Some things never change for families as the best fishing holes and the best hunting grounds have been a way of life for several generations of family living in the Hill Country of North Mississippi. Also the annual signs are out as vendors are selling crawdads and also shrimp from the Gulf Coast for the popular boils of these delicacies. If food supplies run out, we may have to return to locally sourced food for necessity instead of for being a treat for family gatherings.
With the recent tornados in North Mississippi, there are two community storm houses in Hurricane. The community shelter is behind the Hurricane Volunteer Fire Department, and the Hurricane Baptist Church shelter is on the west end of the property.
Sandra Graham, a retired coach and the widow of the late Don Graham of Roscoe, Texas, shared that she has a new granddaughter, Hazel Kate Graham, the daughter of Cody and Katelyn Graham of Snyder, Texas, who was born on February 16. Welcoming their sister home were Bentley and Emery Graham. Proud great-grandmother is Doris Landry Graham of Loraine, Texas, the widow of Donald Lee Graham.
Bex Brooks Graham was born in early March to Mr. and Mrs. Max Graham of Sweetwater, Texas. His grandmother is Mayor Irene Hughes Graham of Loraine, Texas, and his grandfather was the late Ken Graham, also of Loraine. Proud great-grandmother is Shirley Preston Graham of Loraine, Texas, the widow of Clay Brooks Graham. Both births in Texas will become new members of the greater Warren-Graham Reunion Association.
The 75th anniversary of the Battle of Iwo Jima during WWII has been in the news. The late Winston “Book” Robbins, a graduate of Hurricane High, was in this battle. Hats off to those who served during WWII as this era of veterans are becoming fewer in numbers each year. They truly were America’s “Greatest Generation” as labeled by Tom Brokaw, an American journalist.
It was a once familiar sight again on the Hurricane Baptist Church parking lot last week as there was a school bus parked on the grounds as in days gone by. NPAC Elementary Principal Terri Smith and Pontotoc County School bus personnel were delivering meals for students in the Hurricane neighborhood. NPAC Principal Brian Sutton covered the Thaxton area. Hats off to these educators that are helping during this pandemic to provide meals to students! So thank an educator as they coordinate this service for students.