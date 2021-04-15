The rainy days during the early spring brought to my mind of the thought that it is mudbug season(crawdads) in North Mississippi from March to May as the bottom lands surrounding Hurricane begin to teem with the ‘critters’(my personal definition). It has become somewhat of an “in thing”for the younger generation to host a food fest or a neighborhood boil featuring the Southern delicacy. After they are caught, a brand of shrimp boil is used to enhance the flavor of the local fare as they are cooked. The laid back presentation has newspapers to serve the mudbugs on after they are boiled; so a picnic is just waiting to happen locally without any fanfare. I’m not real keen on odoriferous foods; so it will be with the open mindset that I take at any wild game supper or reunion if I eat crawdads. There are usually saltines and sweet tea on the menu; so I just load my paper plate and Dixie cup with these and pretend that I’m partaking of the wildebeest or alligator whole-heartedly(just rearrange the meat and drop on floor if you need too). At stranger, family reunions, I apply the same idea, but I substitute Lay’s potato chips and sweet tea. Come on folks and just confess up also as if your ‘mommanem’ didn’t cook it, you just don’t eat it! By the way, I offered the family‘s sweet potato and o’possum recipe to these teens for their fall fest, but they declined. We can talk local sourcing of foods In Hurricane just like Southern Living magazine.
Faye Dillard enjoyed lunch with Betty Howard at her home in Pontotoc on Thursday.
Last week was a busy one for the congregation of Hurricane Baptist as the regular revival began on Wednesday-Friday. Then on Saturday night, the congregation enjoyed their annual catered spring fish fry. Easter Sunday was the regular morning service with Bro. Philip Brock at the church, and the tent revival began on Sunday night through Thursday. A special thanks to Bro. Tracy Mooneyhan of Texas and to Bro. Mike Warren of Oxford as their “I Surrender All’
Tent Ministry supplied the tent and the sound system. Also the special singing was by the Harris Family of Cincinnati, Ohio, and the visiting evangelist was Bro. Bud Stiltner of Opelika, Alabama. Others that preached during the week were as follows: Bro. Stacy Pearcy, Bro. Terry Oswalt, and Bro. Easton Smith.
Hayden Hale and Braxton Hooker enjoyed a crappie fishing run to Sardis with Graden on Monday during the school break for Easter. We enjoyed a fish fry on Saturday night with Faye Dillard joining the group.
Betty and Steve Stubblefield enjoyed a trip to Jackson recently as they always travel for their wedding anniversary, but due to the passing of his father on their anniversary day, it was put on hold. Shopping, sight-seeing, and good restaurants topped the list of the activities for this Hurricane couple.
Anna Reese Bradham and Paisley Bramlett of Oxford Elementary attended the Deep South Cheer Nationals in Gulf Shores, Alabama, with their parents, Lisa Bradham, and Emily And Denny Bramlett, respectively, all of Oxford. Others attending the event during the weekend were the following: Wilkes Bradham and Sophie, Ella Kate, Maggie and Cade Hooker. The travel was marred by a hailstorm at Orange Beach as many of the vehicles were damaged or totaled by softball- sized hailstones on Saturday morning.
Pam Bramlett and Kelsey and Kerri Haney of Pontotoc, Lesia Richardson of Etta, Amanda Simmons and Kay Graham of Hurricane attended the wedding of Timothy Richardson and Alli DeVaughn at Kingfisher’s Lodge in Verona on Saturday night, April 10, 2021. Parents of the groom attending were Rickey and Patricia Richardson of Madison. Parents of the bride attending were Geoffrey and Angie DeVaughn of Mantachie.
A special thanks to Ty Williams of Oxford who sent a Clarion Ledger and a Daily Mississippian newspapers last week to fill in the gap for the Daily Journal as I like to read a newspaper every morning or have acquired the habit since retiring. A habit of twenty years is one that is hard to break. Experts say that you can toss a habit with six weeks of changing that habit, but this way of getting the Sunday-Daily Journal on Monday afternoon at 1:30 p.m. in the mailbox is taking longer for me to adjust than that time period.
Bro. Don Sparks has been the pastor at Pleasant Dale Baptist Church for ten years. He shared that he had been in the ministry now for 46 years during the tent revival in Hurricane sponsored by Hurricane Baptist Church. An item of interest he shared was that he had attended church with Hurricane residents, Charles and Freda White, in Aurora, Illinois, when they resided there. Many people from the Pontotoc and Union Counties areas moved to Illinois to work in the industries there following WWII.
Jorja Kate and Max Mooneyhan and their mom, Mandy, of Semmes,Texas, got to visit in the community during the first weekend of the tent ministry as they were here with Bro. Tracy. He returned To attend during the week and to take down the tent, and they remained at home due to their schoolwork.
It was good to hear from our Oklahoma friends, Faye and Ricky Orr, of Egypt community on the Blue River close to Tishomingo. One of the ranches in their area is that of Blake Shelton, and he now has an Ol’ Red Restaurant in Tishomingo, the historic Capitol of the Chickasaw Nation. The town is steeped in Native American lore and legend with the Council House Museum also in the town. It is a nice place to tour as well as Sulphur and Ada.