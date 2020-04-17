Once, the center of the community was the “Old Tabernacle”, a six-sided, open air pavilion. It was constructed with many wooden posts around its 60 feet of sawdust floor space. The roof was wooden shingles with a dome space near the top of the building as a bell was located there to alert citizens of meetings, fires, or deaths even in old Esperanza as Hurricane was named then. The old name could be found on road maps for many years directing you to Hurricane. Old timers remembered that the Baptists, the Methodists, and the Nazarenes would come together for the union meetings or revivals there as it was located on the present day community center lawn. The older people congregated for preaching and for singing, and the children thought that it was a great time to play with their friends as seesaws were improvised on the sills of the foundation during the breaks from worship services. Bountiful meals were spread under the shade trees for all to enjoy. Then the old building became unstable during the 1930’s, and the local congregations had their own churches by then at Hurricane, Sand Springs, Pleasant Dale and Old Union; so it was torn down. The recent pandemic has changed our congregations tremendously as gatherings more than 10 are outlawed. Varied types of social media are now linking our communities in worship as you can listen or view according to those sermons offered. Adversity in Hurricane as always been met with a cooperative spirit from friends and family; so pick up your telephone or send a card to let others know that you are remembering those affected by the virus in our thoughts and in our prayers.
Birthday wishes to Kendall, the daughter of Jeremy and Beth Graham, of Benjamin Road as she celebrated her seventh birthday on April 11. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, her friends and family drove by her home in a parade honoring the young lady’s birthday. Mail, calls, and the parade goers boosted her spirits due to the shelter-in-place order for citizens for an otherwise day at home on the occasion.
Graden and Susan Hooker had a family celebration at Shady Oaks for Cade and Colt, and their daughters, Maggie and Harper, respectively, on Easter Sunday, for their birthdays in April. One of the few desserts that everyone loves in our group of usually 14 people is red velvet cake; so that was the birthday special along with a platter of assorted cookies from McAlister’s Deli. We had a “Bubba” special of BBQ or baked pork chops along with several side dishes to please the honorees. Missing from the gathering were Freida and Aunt Faye due to the pandemic as well as cousin Caroline, also an April birthday honoree, due to the pandemic. Aden sent an Easter photo from New Site, and the loved ones from Oxford missed the event as well. A very happy Maggie brought her new poodle, Cotton, to the party; so that boosted the party atmosphere somewhat in the excitement level. Also the bad weather coming in later that afternoon contributed to our family tornado stories as Colt was born in 1984(Water Valley), and Harper was born in 2011(Smithville). Both tornados impacted our neighborhoods as well as travel and communication were limited following them.
Brenda and Mike Bain had an Easter egg hunt on their lawn on Hwy. 346 for their four grandchildren as follows on Saturday: Macy Celeste Bain, Lily Ruth Bain, and Traylen Graham Bain, and their first cousin, Noah Scott Bain. By the way, their great grandparents, Dock and Reba Graham live next door and watched the hunt out their back door. Dock celebrated his 84th birthday in early April and now is one of the older Graham men in Mississippi as well as Texas as he attends the reunion there.
Doris and Dicky Ross of Shady Grove had a progressive Easter Saturday luncheon at their home for their family.
Suzie Lipson of Gorman, Texas, is stranded in NYC as she went there for her birthday celebration in late February and wanted to spend some weeks with her old friends and neighbors in an eastside neighborhood for a couple of weeks in March. By the time she decided to return to Texas, there were few options to leave as well as quarantine. She had planned to attend the Warren-Graham Reunion in Hurricane in July 2020, but that does not seem like a viable option for the relatives due to COVID-19 restrictions. We were planning to celebrate 1970-2020, fifty years of having the reunion rotated with Mississippi as the first reunion beginning in 1956 formally was always held in Texas. She called on Monday morning to see if all the families were ok due to the storms in South Mississippi. Suzie is the granddaughter of the late Buena Graham Bateman of DeLeon, Texas.
On Monday, April 13, there have been several of the neighborhoods surrounding Hurricane that are without electrical power due to the overnight storms. Downed trees littered the countryside from Shady Grove to Cane Creek to Thaxton. No power had the usual Thaxton Store area in the dark as I came to the construction office to type. For those who like to know these things with area utilities, the east bank citizens of Mud Creek have electricity from PEPA in Pontotoc. The west bank of Mud Creek citizens has power from NEMEPA in Oxford. The water wells for the west side include Smoke Top, and the eastside water well is near Possum Trot. Take time to thank these providers for the services as they are prompt in the event of local disruptions. Let’s not be trouble to these providers when there is trouble with the services due to the storms in North Mississippi.
Mr. Bill Crouch, who turned 94 on April 13, was to have a parade in his honor on Monday at 2:00 p.m. near the Oak Dale Baptist Church neighborhood in Hurricane. Citizens were to drive by and wave hello to him. His large family always hosts a party at the community center, but the shelter-in-place rules do not allow a big gathering. Send a card if you did not make it out for the event.
Bob Todd, a neighbor called ‘Spook’ by his family and friends , works diligently on his farm with a red bandana covering his face to combat spring allergies. I then went to a business to pick up a grocery order, and the grocery store attendant was also wearing a bandana as he brought out the supplies. So I went home and got out our summer stash of colorful and patriotic bandanas as the girls and I use them for head coverings in the sun at the pool or use them for mowing the lawn as well. Thinking back to my own childhood, I can still envision my granddad Bud pulling his bandana out of his back pocket to wipe his face while working in the garden or as a headband under his straw hat to keep the sweat off his brow. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the masks that are being used by citizens are hard to find in a quantity for the whole family. My ‘aha’ moment was to tell the family members to use their bandanas as a backup during this time of illness.
Our thoughts and prayers are with our medical providers, our first responders, and our local law officers that are helping out in various ways for the communities. Thank you for your service in North Mississippi!