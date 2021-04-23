As the April showers continue to soak our “neck of the woods” in Hurricane, the occasional day of bright sunshine is a blessing as it makes one think that spring is definitely in the air and here to stay despite the cool mornings that have been the norm for our Hill Country community as it is bordered by lush bottom lands that have been farmed since the mid-1830’s. Old Esperanza is but a memory now as it was the designated name for our post office then and the settlement. Once the maps of Mississippi listed the name of Esperanza for Hurricane even into the twentieth century. Finally, the voting precinct name was changed as one of those storms of our region had locals calling it Hurricane due to its impact on the Mud Creek region. Whatever it has been called in the past(Dogeye, Dogtown, Sneedtown, Haletown, or Oak Dale), I call it home.
It was a full house on Sunday for Mr. Bill Crouch as they celebrated his April 13th birthday marking the milestones of 95 years on Sunday, April 18. Parking was at a premium as the neatly mown lawn and the nearby pasture held the overflow of autos there. Attending were his children and their descendants as follows: Tim Crouch, John Crouch, Susan Murphree, Wanda Litton, Ronda Hardin, Lisa Crouch, and Lynn Graham. Also represented were the families of the late Roy E. Crouch, Jr., and the late Kenneth Crouch.
Sue Spears hosted her family for Sunday dinner on April 18 at her Hurricane home near the old cotton gin. Sue had a big birthday last fall as she turned 90, but due to Covid, the gathering was outside for a drive-by celebration. Marquetta Spears of Pontotoc and Mike and Lynn Spears of the community helped with the dinner. Twins, Caden and Kelsey Spears of Pontotoc celebrated their 14th birthdate on March 30 and were also guests. The twins are young Pontotoc Warrior athletes and are in the eighth grade as they participate in several sports.
Get-well wishes are to the following: James Wray, June Ezell, Riggan Bullard, Mike Hudson, Cooper Rorie, Clarenda Parrish, and Cooper Hicks.
Sue Morrison of Etta and Faye Dillard of Hurricane attended the Itawamba County Republican Party meeting In Fulton on April 15 as guests.
Congratulations to sisters, Ella Kate Hooker and Sophie Grace Hooker, who won in the annual beauty pageant at West Union Attendance Center. Ella Kate, a seventh grade student, won as 2nd alternate in the junior high division, and Sophie, a senior, was crowned Most Beautiful.
Betty Pierce(Jim) of Cleveland, Ohio, had some historical information framed and presented It to the Hurricane Community Center. It is hopefully to become the start of a mini museum of notable events that occurred during Hurricane High School’s history prior to consolidation to NPAC. Thanks Betty for all that you do for the Shady Grove and Hurricane neighborhoods as she is the top honor graduate of the Class of 1966 and a basketball All-Star for the Class B State Champions in Mississippi for 1966 and the designated All-Star for the MHSAA game in Jackson at the end of that season. By the way, a longtime family friend, Herb Montgomery, designated Betty as the best girl‘s basketball player in Hurricane back in the day!
Glenda Galvin, a Chickasaw storyteller in Ada, Oklahoma, was presented the prestigious Silver Feather Award for her books dedicated to keeping the oral traditions alive for her tribe. I keep up with The Nation by their monthly publication of The Chickasaw Times. We became friends long ago as a Chickasaw delegation came to the Bodock Festival in Pontotoc during the 1990’s. Glenda gave me and my late father, Warren Norwood of Hurricane, an interesting and an entertaining driving tour to the historical towns and the museums. She has been featured on one of the posters for the the annual festival and meeting with a group of children gathered round her for an audience. Another thing that fascinated me about Glenda was that she filled empty turtle shells with small river rocks and then tied them onto her ankles with leather thongs; so she would have authentic and natural sounds for their noted friendship dances. We collected her some homeland shells from Mississippi and gave to her. The swishing sounds of the gravel(had to be harvested from flowing water)led me to call her “Dances with Turtle Shells”. So congratulations are to Glenda for keeping those Native American traditions fir the younger generations to enjoy the art of storytelling!
With the spring weather just calling for the purchase of ferns in Oxford, I did a second look at the new subdivision being built on 6/278 west near the Lafayette County line. It is called Thaxton Hills and was a feature ad in the April 2021 Invitation magazine in Oxford. The logo featured hills and the name. Towns are just coming closer to the countryside.
James Wray(April) and family of Buchanan were gifted with a benefit hosted by his friends and families to help defray medical expenses on Saturday, Aoril 17, at the Agri-Center in Pontotoc.
James is the son of Reva Wray and of the late Randy Wray of Buchanan.
Some of those that we enjoyed talking to at Coffey’s Fish and Steak in Rocky Ford on Friday night were the following: Rex Mooney and June Lewis, who also got take-out for her father, Charles J. Kidd of Lone Star; Twanda Bryant Black; Larry and Beverly Hall; Sue Burchfield and her children, Susan, Lisa, Carol and Tommy; Amy and Hannah Greer. It’s like a family reunion when we go there plus the food is great!
Sophie and Ella Kate Hooker and Riley Bright of West Union came by to visit on Sunday afternoon. School is getting busier with May quickly approaching as Division softball games, banquets, baseball games, and other community events were keeping them entertained. They missed the progressive Sunday dinner as a total of a dozen had grazed their way around the combined lunches buffet of Lisa and Susan, but I keep a stash on the cabinet for these impromptu gatherings. Colt, Harper and Braxton had been there earlier, but they were fishing by then at the lake. Aden called later that she will be at Ole Miss next week for the State Tennis Tournament as several of the New Site girls’ basketball players will be competing in the tennis games. Then Aunt Faye came over as she stated that they help keep her young and optimistic. To end the afternoon, everyone took time to see the new litter of puppies that were estimated to be two or three upon arrival. Yes, that was a bad guess as eight German wire-haired pointers were at the kennel for viewing. We’ve had a lot of dogs(Saint Bernards, bloodhounds, boxer bulldogs, running Walkers, calahoulas, plots, and Heinz 57’s)on the farm during the past 50 years, but these dogs have captured our family’s hearts for their tracking ability to find the often overlooked deer kill.
Our Warren-Graham Family Reunion folks were saddened to hear of the passing of Bernice Warren of Comanche County, Texas, the widow of Gerald “Shorty” Warren. The Warrens were the go to people for hospitality at the Deleon Reunion as Shorty had told us that the first formal reunion was held in 1956.