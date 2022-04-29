The proverbial April showers should create an abundance of May flowers as this week ends the month of April. In Hurricane the local farms are a verdant expanse of lawns and of fields of colorful wildflowers dotting the countryside with many awaiting the landowners to either spray or to cut the soil with farming machinery to begin the planting season. A look at the fields surrounding our hillside homes had our family wondering where the abundance of blue flowers came from as they are the dominate color scheme during the last several, spring seasons. One of the girls reminded me that we sowed several boxes of wildflower seeds some years ago. Maybe, it is a delayed reaction of the sowing, or the winds that prevail in early spring brought the seeds for our flowers to the landscape. Either way, the cause for the flowers to become a pastel, blue view along our driveway is appreciated. Take a drive around the community as the red roses and the red lilies that often bloom in early May are already making a splash of crimson on Hill Country lawns as many are heirloom varieties. Well-kept lawns, flowers, gardens, pastures, and farm lands are a way of life in this Mud Creek neighborhood.
To complete the month of April birthday wishes are as follows: Caeden Heard, Auden Breedlove, Dot Basden, Micah Golden, Sammie Jaggers, Patilda Maness, Amber Sutton, Joan Holcomb, Bro. Josh Adams, Jeff Williams, and Jana Montgomery.
Get-well wishes are to the following: Sondra McGann, Joel Hale, Jimmie S. Warren, Bro. Clifton Waldron, and Jo Coward.
The family of the late A. M. Norwood, Sr., and his wife, Etoy Hearn Norwood, a native of our community, enjoyed an Easter Saturday luncheon at The Coop in Oxford located in The Graduate Hotel with those attending as follows: Shelia and A. M. Norwood, Jr., Pontotoc; Becky W. Oliver, Eupora; Jan W. Entrekin, Pearl; Bo Williamson, Oxford; DVM Edie Norwood Oliver, St. Louis, MO;
Jake and Rachel Williamson, London, England; Selby E. and Michael Greer, Oxford; Lauren, Josh, Catherine Ann, Marian, Henry, and Alice Hill, Oxford; and Lillie Entrekin, Boston, MA; Anna and Paul Furr, Pontotoc. Jake and Rachel were in Oxford for a spring visit with his dad, Bo. Also Jake attended Culinary School in London, England, and is a chef there currently, and his wife, Rachel, a native of London, works at the university there.
Recent guests of Dick and Celia Caron were their great-grandchildren and grandchildren as all reside in Texas as follows: Keith, Lindsey, and Landry Erwin and Bro. Wesley, Lori, Maddox, and Avitt Barefield. The families were in Pontotoc due to the passing of their grandmother, Carolyn Lindsey Barefield, the widow of Colin Barefield of
Randolph, who were the parents of Donald Barefield(Renee C.), Bro. Ronnie Barefield(Donna H.), and Diane B. Thorn(Donnie).
Graden, Colt, and Braxton Hooker and Phil Robbins had a successful spring turkey hunt at Whitetail Heaven Lodge in Asheville, Kentucky.
Cade and Lisa Hooker hosted a birthday and an Easter Sunday dinner for the Hurricane descendants of the late Bud and Sudiebet Graham. Those honorees with April birthdays are as follows: Caroline, Maggie, Cade, Colt, and Harper.
Betty and Jim Pierce have enjoyed the winter in Tucson, Arizona. They are returning to their home via historic Route 66 to Ohio. They are leaving temps that have been in the 90’s for a few weeks; so there may be a few snow flurries left in their Lake Erie area.
Kelsy Spears, a ninth grade student, plays softball for the Lady Warriors of Pontotoc as the team won their 4A Division title last week. She is the daughter of Brent and Dana. Grandparents from Hurricane are Mike and Lynn. During the last regular season game, Kelsy blasted a grand slam home run last week versus Smithville, and Pontotoc won.
The family of Aden Hooker in Prentiss County hosted a graduation party at Bay Springs Lake on April 23 as she is a senior at New Site High. The families of Nick and Diane Cartwright and of Marty and Bridget Barron, all of New Site, had a catered meal by “Twist and Snout” of Marietta that featured a shrimp boil and other favorite foods of Aden on the buffet table. Ladies in the Cartwright, Crowe, Cunningham, Stevens, Maness, Wildmon, Eaton, and Hooker families brought a selection of desserts. Also the Longleaf Pavilion tables were beautifully decorated by her mom, Bridget, with a gold balloon archway at the entrance, senior photos in gold frames for the tables, flowers, and a vanilla graduation cake. The scenic lake and the picnic area were enjoyed by the group as well as an absolutely perfect afternoon of warm sunshine and a nice breeze kept the crowd comfortable as she received gifts and best wishes for her future upon her graduation on May 19, 2022. Attending from Hurricane were the following: Graden, Susan, Brooke, Braxton, and Harper Hooker.
Cade, Lisa, and Maggie Hooker and Wilkes and Anna Reese Bradham enjoyed a spring, weekend trip to Florence, Alabama. The kids enjoyed the pool and the activities at The Marriott Hotel plus the shopping. While there, they talked to neighbors, Caroline Brents and to Jamie Foster of Ecru, who also enjoyed a long, weekend at the same hotel.
Bro. Ronnie and Donna Barefield of Ripley had a Golden Anniversary reception at Unity Baptist Church in Ripley as he is the pastor there. Donna is the daughter of the late Charlie and Margaret Hale of Hurricane. The Barefields recently built a new home in Ripley. Steve and Betty Hale Stubblefield of the community attended and Lisa Hale Kidd, the sisters of Donna.
There will be a benefit for Bro. Clifton Waldron for medical expenses at the Thaxton Gym on Saturday, April 30, hosted by the girls softball team as his daughter, Abby is a senior on the team at NPAC. The meal will begin at 11:00 am, and the auction will be held at 3:00 pm. Bro. Clifton, Cindy, and Abby Waldron live on the Benjamin Road neighborhood in Hurricane. He is the pastor at Skuna Baptist Church in Pontotoc County.