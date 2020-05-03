The rains of April will bring the flowers of May into full bloom around Hurricane community. One of those show stoppers in days gone by was the red running rose bush that would cover arbors, trellises, or the roadside ditch banks. Now, the popular red rose at many homes is the knock-out variety that will blossom several times during the summer if they are kept pruned. Also on May 1, as this Friday heralds the date that is anticipated as watermelon planting day at our Shady Oaks farm, varied generations of our family will be involved in some way whether it be for the manual labor or the much-needed advice. By the way, the fishermen are also making the boxes for the ‘hand grabbing’ catfish season. Soon the avid turkey hunters will be on the rivers and lakes surrounding our neighborhood vying for the big catfish title.
Get-well wishes are to Mitch Spears, Bobby Gardner, Zane Hale, Ted Graham, and Virginia Spears.
Anna Ellis celebrated her 13th birthday with a drive-by party on April 20 at the home of her parents, Josh and Ashley Parker Hicks, on Hwy. 346. The Hurricane Fire Department led the parade line to their home plus a decorated poster on the mailbox said to honk for the teen’s big day. Josh and his family reside at the home place of his grandparents, the late Lawrence and Winnie Hale Hicks.
Kay Graham, the widow of Bernard Graham of Sand Springs, made an orange and blue beribboned sign with a 2020 NPAC Senior for her granddaughter’s mailbox, Sara Grace Simmons, who resides on Graham Lane. Proud parents of Sara Grace are Stacy and Amanda G. Simmons. Sara’s Ecru grandparents are Mike and Pam Simmons, who reside on the east end of Hwy. 346. That is one way to make this group of senior classmen to feel involved in their efforts to carry on with the no school attendance in effect.
Chase and Laken G. Owen, who reside on Hwy. 346 at their new home near Horton, are the proud parents of a son, Cannon Lane Owen, who was born on February 15, 2020. Paternal grandparents are Mike and Gina Todd Owen, and maternal grandparents are Aric and Shandra Parks Graham, all of the Horton neighborhood on Hwy. 346.
Harper Hooker enjoyed a party for her ninth birthday at her parents’ home, Brooke and Colt, that was beautifully decorated in pastel, spring flowers that were arranged in watering cans, and is located on our driveway’s circle. Cupcakes and personal cards were the drive-by party’s feature. Just the Hooker cousins and Brantley Moore attended. Aunt Faye came by in her mask and brought a Sugaree’s rainbow cake to add to the party foods. Then the cousins enjoyed the afternoon at the pool with a collection of floats featuring unicorns and swans that made little room for swimming in the very, cold water. A look back in time for Harper is that she was born at The Med in Memphis and weighed 3 lbs. on April 26, 2011. After almost six weeks in the hospital there, she arrived home to our grateful family. As we drove home in the wee hours of the morning on April 27, we were in a severe rainstorm and then a tornado devastated Smithville. We took Braxton to the hospital every afternoon to be with his family during this time of Harper’s hospitalization. He is still a most protective brother to his little sister nicknamed Bitty.
It was great to see Uree Wise and her daughter, Melba Beaman, out enjoying the sunshine at her Shady Grove Road home. Mrs. Uree is 99 years young, and she is the center of her family’s world. Remember that the Wise Farms have tomato plants also; so check with them for hardy plants.
During a drive around the community, there were crosses at the intersection by Shady Grove Baptist and at Crossroads Church near Lone Star. On the lawn of Josh and Ashley Hicks in Hurricane, a cross was also standing as a silent sentinel to the Easter season. We serve a risen Savior!
Frances Cook enjoyed a visit with her daughter Linda C. Ratliff of Starkville recently as she was in the community.
A special feature on the radio station at Hurricane Baptist was the announcement of Jimmie S. Warren’s birthday on Sunday, April 26. She is the widow of Wayne Warren and a graduate of the Class of 1954 of Hurricane High. Her children, Jill Frohn(Dr. Eric) of New Albany and Phil Warren(Stephenie) of Hurricane helped her celebrate as well as her grandchildren.
Hurricane yesteryears (seventy years ago) will feature info from the Class of 1950 of Hurricane High. The Valedictorian of this class was Faye Graham, and the Salutatorian of this class was Jeannette Sneed. The young ladies were first cousins as their mothers, Sudiebet Graham and Delilah Sneed, were sisters from the late Charlie Williams and Mattie Russell W. Garrett’s family of Pinedale. R.C. Tennyson was the principal, and W. E. Wilson was the superintendent at Hurricane High then. Mr. Wilson also served at the girls’ basketball coach with Mr. Tennyson as his assistant coach as the Pontotoc Progress featured the team that was the Pontotoc county champions and the Sub-regional winners of that era. Faye Graham, senior, accounted for 515 points during that season and was followed closely by Nellie Ruth Ashley, freshman, with 488 points.
Suzie Lipson of Gorman, Texas, is stranded in NYC with friends, but is located near the ocean. Her sister, Rebecca Lipson, is stranded in California and can’t return to Texas at this time either. They have a family emergency with a relative in Gorman, Texas, and have requested prayers for the family of the late Buena Graham Bateman that resides there on the family homestead of the late Lige and Dora Simmons Graham. Stay safe sisters as they have often attended our Warren-Graham Reunion in MS! The Lipson girls are former Army brats as they traveled the world with their parents, the late Curly and Mayda Lipson of Ft. Worth. The next text will probably be from Paris if the travel ban is lifted as they enjoy a French retreat there. An interesting note about this family’s heritage is that they were in Texas during the big oil strikes, and the succeeding generations have inherited the wells.
Storms are always a part of our neighborhood as one recently felled an ancient oak with a lightning strike on the property of Bethany Primitive Baptist Church located at the intersection of Friendship Road-Hwy. 346.
Sympathy is extended to the family of Bro. Perry Ivy of Lafayette Springs, who succumbed to the Covid-19 virus. Bro. Ivy was a preacher in Tutwiler and also a neighbor near our deer camp acreage. His interment was in the Dock Ivy family cemetery near his home. He was a good neighbor and also an old friend to our Graham–Norwood families.