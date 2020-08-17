Who is that behind that mask? We were out and about last week in Oxford for a dental appointment; so while we were there we shopped at Home Depot, Belk, and Old Navy. It seems so weird that the entire population that you speak with is hidden behind some type of cloth covering. On our way home, we stopped at Oby’s for lunch and on the way in a very, friendly and well-dressed lady called out “Susie Q”. I know that melodic voice, I thought, as it sounded so familiar. Not to be outdone or outtalked, I said give me a hint as my myopia is not improving. She spoke again and was enjoying every moment of my trying to get a grasp upon her identity. I said that you are either a Graham or a Sneed relative. Bingo! It was Melba Applewhite of Amory as she is the daughter of the late Bruce and Mildred Sneed of Hurricane. Her maternal grandmother was nee Bertha Graham, a sister to my maternal grandfather, Bud. After a quick hug and a lot of laughter in our pandemic masks, we parted with a wave and promised to keep in touch. I had just put the names in my phone during the prior week of the girls in the sophomore class of Hurricane High in 1971 as they are celebrating a milestone birthday as at the end of the year all will be eligible for Social Security. Here’ a list of the ladies that would become the Class of 1973 at NPAC as follows: Kay, Nelda, Carolyn, Eva, Lynn, Lisa, Annette, Melba, and Rita. Those deceased classmates are as follows: Pam and Iva. Now you know that you owe all of the above “Hurricane calendar girls” a birthday card or a call! Life is good!
Charlie Carpenter Robbins of Oxford, who turned two on July 24, was honored with a “Charlie Palooza” birthday party hosted by his parents, Nathan and Abigail, at their home. The theme of his birthday party focused around construction as Charlie is an avid fan of tractors, dump trucks, backhoes, and especially the sand and the dirt that makes for a good playground. The chocolate mud cake was decorated with mine construction equipment; so the youngster enjoyed the decorations to play with more than eating his cake. Attending were the following: grandparents, Nellie and Lynn Robbins of Hurricane and Terri and Eric Broome; Jessica, Jay, James and Nora Lynch, Oxford; and “Meme”.
Nellie and Lynn Robbins hosted a birthday luncheon for their daughter, Jessica Lynch, on Sunday, August 9, at their Hurricane home. Others there for the afternoon were the following: Jay, James, and Nora Lynch, Oxford; and Nathan, Abigail, and Charlie Robbins, Oxford. Grandsons, Charlie,2, and James, 1, are very active and energetic youngsters that enlivened the party with their playful competitions over toys.
Betty Pierce of Strongsville, Ohio, sent a beautiful photo of a pink hibiscus bloom on her lawn as she likened the width of the bloom to a dinner plate. Clarenda, Beverly, and I ‘oohed’ and ‘aahed’ over her “green thumb”. We all share two common kinships thru our Warren family grandmothers and thru our Montgomery family grandfather and a great-grandmother; so I think that it is an inherited trait for those ladies to grow rose gardens, hydrangeas, peonies, ferns, and a host of other plants. A plant swap is in the making for the locals. I alerted them to a wild hibiscus grove that we could raid next spring. In Texas, due to a loss of their wetlands in drought years, the plants termed in the “mallow” family are endangered. I may need to check in Mississippi.
It was good to see our neighbors, Thelma and Bob Todd, listening to the evening service at Hurricane Baptist on the FM radio station on August 9. If you are not having services due to the pandemic, a cordial invitation is extended to the community.
There will be a summer revival at Hurricane Baptist August 16-8 with Bro. Randy Sutherland as guest evangelist. Covid 19 guide lines will be followed as well as the FM radio station available.
Wilkes Bradham of Oxford enjoyed a pool party at Shady Oaks for his tenth birthday on August 3. Pizza and cupcakes from Small Cakes in Oxford were enjoyed by the boys. Family guests included the following: Robin and Joe McDonald, Poolville; Lisa Bradham, Oxford; Cade Hooker, Susan and Graden Hooker, Sophie, Ella Kate and Maggie Hooker, Braxton, Brooke, and Harper Hooker, all of Hurricane..
All the neighbors are retreating to their pools during this current heat surge. Autumn and Asher Brents enjoyed the afternoon at Gram’s at Cane Creek. Freida had a new liner installed for the ‘grandarlins’ to enjoy. Our own lake has a new wave of kayaks to entertain, and the pool is for the less adventurous.
Well, the hazy and lazy, summer Saturday came to an abrupt halt at the store in Hurricane. You can contact Pappy and the regular breakfast crowd for details if you are interested. To be succinct, Ray Stevens had a popular hit called “The Streak”. As the old folks would say that it’s a strange world that we are living in now. It will also be conversation fodder for a few weeks.