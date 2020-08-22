A favorite recipe that has gone “Full Circle” in the Hurricane community is that of tomato ketchup featuring fresh produce that the late Kara Hale shared with my late mom, Sis, when I was a child. It was her mother’s recipe, the late Edna Benjamin Hooker of Thaxton, a native of old Esperanza neighborhood.
So after almost a half century of me making the family favorite, I can envision several generations of large families enjoying this table side dish that was served with a bounty of peas or butterbeans gracing a farmhouse table. I even had a request last week to UPS some jars to West Texas, and I also sent a text of the recipe to a cousin in Ohio.
Graden then shared a favorite memory that his uncles, the late Gladney and the late Wendell Hooker, made a mean and hot pepper version that they gave to family and friends as they had also gleaned the fine art of preparing and canning the vegetable concoction.
My helper was my granddaughter, Ella Kate, 13; so she soaked up the tricks of the sauce as I told her of the varied family members that had helped me perfect my version. One of those ‘aha’ moments was captured in a perfect, hot batch of canning jars lining the cabinet with a bright, red hue of tomatoes speckled with green and white bits of onions and pods of hot pepper catching your eye. Life is good! I know that I have passed it on safely to a future family cook.
By the way, canning lids, jars and flaps have been bought in two states to get enough for the summer. Like everything else, I guess, the shipments are running late from the suppliers as that is the reply that I keep hearing.
Get-well wishes are to the following: Danny Williams, Debbie Norwood, Will McGregor, Mattielee Bryant, Stephen Brents, Sue Sutton, and Bro. Ronnie Sutton.
A special birthday wish is extended to Mattielee Jumper Bryant of Memphis, the widow of Johnny Bryant, who will celebrate her 94th birthday on August 22. She has several first cousins that still reside either in Pontotoc or Union counties from the family of the late Mattie Russell Garrett(Jeff) of Pinedale. She keeps up with the neighborhoods via her nephew, Donnie Jumper, of Chip-the-White-Oak community. Her parents, the late Jim and Eula Williams Jumper, once resided near Salem United Methodist Church in the Etta area.
Sara Grace Simmons, the daughter of Stacy and Amanda G. Simmons, moved into the MSU dorm last week as she is a freshman there. She received a scholarship to the university as she was the Star Student at North Pontotoc High School.
Shelia Owen enjoyed a visit with Vickie B. Dyer of Longview as she came by Shelia’s Byrd’s Creek home. I told Shelia that I saw her son, Dan Owen of New Albany, on Channel 9 TV news as he was working at the Bancorp South Arena in Tupelo for the recent Job Fair for Cooper Tire, his employer.
Lisa Bradham and I enjoyed a day of shopping on Saturday in Tupelo and talked to her cousin, Robin McDonald of Poolville, who joined us at Hobby Lobby. Painting has been a summer long ordeal, and renovations now have a new color scheme to coordinate. I gave up the red dining room; so get ready “Elvis” fans for a blue Christmas.
Jaden Spears, the daughter of Penny and Kevin, was a graduate of PHS 2020. She received several scholarships to further her education in college. Hurricane ties are the following: Her great-aunt Virginia Spears and her grandfather, the late Royce Spears; and her great-grandmother, Frances Graham Sneed; and her grandmother, Theresa Bass. I enjoyed watching Jaden play basketball for the Lady Warriors as she was a competitor last year as we attended the Biloxi Tournament in 2019 and got to see several of the games.
Faye Dillard of Hurricane and Sue Morrison of Etta have been selected to serve on the Mississippi Republican Party Executive Committee in Jackson. Congratulations are to both ladies.
Braxton and Harper Hooker had a heyday last week selling those watermelons that almost were a pumpkin crop. Neighbors from three counties stopped to buy from these eager salesmen. On a lighter note, they were last seen offering Trump flags on the corner also. Braxton said that it was better money than a lemonade stand as the older ‘granddarlins’ tried that in each age group. It sounds like that he is going to be a trader like my late dad, Warren. Harper got to hold the sign, and Braxton got to control the money box, but he split the money equally at the end of each day.
Congratulations are to Annalisa H. Lunn, the wife of Kevin, who retired from Renasant Bank recently in Pontotoc. I realize now that we really are getting old as our nieces are now retiring in the Hooker family.
Congratulations are to Joy Ross Turner, the wife of Mitchell, who retired from teaching at North Pontotoc School this past spring semester. They reside on Hooker Lane in Thaxton, and she is the daughter of the late Bro. Winston and Bobbie Gates Ross of Hurricane.
Dillon Turner, the son of Mitchell and Joy Beth Turner, was married to Bailey Baker of Montgomery, Texas, at the Hotel Emma in San Antonio on July 25, 2020. The couple is residing at Lake Conroe in Montgomery. Dillon is a history teacher and a football coach for Iron Middle School. His wife, Bailey, works at The Texan, her father’s insurance business. Those attending the wedding in Texas are as follows: Joy and Mitchell Turner, John Ross Turner, Gene and Janice Turner of Thaxton, and Cam and Katie Beth Tallant.
Bro. Rusty Silvertooth of Kilgore, Texas, and his son-in-law, Bro. Josh Adams and his sons, Noah and Jonah, formerly of Louisiana, as the Adamses have now moved to Belden, as the group visited our home and out at Colt and Brooke’s home. Amber is the wife of Bro. Josh, and Mallory Adams is their daughter that has moved to Belden as well.
Sympathy is extended to the family of Ralph Akers, Jr., of Pontotoc, who was the brother of Rodney Akers(Natalie)of Todd Road near Sand Springs.
Sympathy is extended to the family of Carl Eldon Graham of Loraine, Texas, the son of the late Elwood and Mabel Graham, also of Loraine. Carl was one of the grandchildren(29) of the late Fert and Della Huckaby Graham that moved from Sand Springs to West Texas and a member of the Warren-Graham Reunion Association. Burial was in the Loraine Cemetery.
Montgomery families preparing for fall weddings for grandchildren are the following: Beverly Cummings(Rusty)of Friendship and Shirley Hale(Joel) of Pontotoc, former residents of Hurricane.
Sympathy is extended to the family of O.D. Kirk Dowdy, 96, the widow of Ralph Dowdy of Shady Grove, as the couple was married for 72 years at his death. O.D. was of those ladies that always had flowers blooming in her well-kept yard at the corner of Shady Grove Road as well as a neat garden area nearby. Her good cooking was always welcomed at church or community events also as well as a life led by Christian example was her legacy to her family and friends. Survivors include the following: A son, Sam Dowdy(Linda) of Pontotoc; and three grandchildren, Shannon Rives, Stephen Dowdy(Jennifer) and Josh Dowdy(Ashley) and their families. Due to the pandemic a graveside service was held by Bro. Randy Bostick at Shady Grove Cemetery with interment following there. Her parents were the late Lee and Julia Robbins Kirk of the Pinedale community, and she was the ninth child of a family of 12.
Sympathy is extended to the family of Marvin Preston Jarrett, 92, of Lone Star Bend, who passed away at his home and who was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Kidd Jarrett, as the couple was married for 69 years. Their family was linked to the Pontotoc-Union counties area as he farmed, ran a store at Hurricane for a short period of time, and was a barber at Shady Grove. A good neighbor to all that shared produce or a helping hand was the Christian example that M.P. taught his children as follows: Larry Jarrett(Jerri Ann);Randy Jarrett(Sherry); Teresa Allen(Gary); and Renee Angle(Mitch). A sibling also survives, Fay J. Robbins, Pontotoc, as they were the children of Mayes and Mary Gullick Jarrett of the Cane Creek. A drive thru visitation was held at Pleasant Grove Freewill Baptist Church, and his interment was at Shady Grove Cemetery following a private family service due to the pandemic.