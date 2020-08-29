School is back in session; so the expected summer break began following spring break. That’s a total of almost six months of summertime fun on the hill with swimming, fishing and kayaking on the lake, and ATV rides to the bottom to check for the beaver dams. By the way, the four-lane is open on SH 15; so the traffic pattern has changed from Hwy. 346 from Hurricane Road entering the intersection at the red light. Now it is even busier for those that travel the highway daily. It’s definitely a hectic world at rush hour in the mornings and in the afternoons. School buses are in the mix now as well as MDOT workers. Take care as you travel in our neighborhood.
The Hurricane Community Center’s Committee has announced that there will be no functions at the center for the months of September, October, and November due to the pandemic and to the expense for extra cleaning and sanitizing to make the building ready for the next group.
The elections, for District 2, Hurricane, will still be held at the community center. There will be no change for voting procedures at the building. So make your plans to vote at the upcoming election.
A sure sign that the fall season is on the way is that of the Wise Family Farms announcing their corn maze and other activities that will be held from October 1-November 1. Last week I noticed big watermelons at the produce stand there. Shady Grove Road is always a busy place when the school groups visit as well as the church and the senior citizen groups attend the varied activities too.
Congratulations are to Abigail Anderson, a 2020 graduate of PHS, who has been awarded a softball scholarship to ICC. In the Daily Journal, Abigail was selected to the “Dream Team” of players that would make a perfect team with their athletic abilities. Hurricane ties to the athlete are the following: Her mom, Gina Warren(Chuck), and her grandmother, Mary Robison Coker(Donald), now of Ecru.
Rachel Shumaker, a senior at MSU in Political Science, has been chosen as an intern to Washington, D.C., in the office of Congressman Trent Kelly, R, Mississippi, for the fall semester. Proud Hurricane grandparents are Dewitt and Verline Stepp. Her parents are Don and Donna S. Shumaker of Pontotoc.
Collins Waldrop, 94, enjoyed an early morning bike ride on the Tanglefoot Trail in Ecru with his son, Joe.
Janet Durham of Lubbock, Texas, shared a text that the family of the late Willie and Nora Warren of West Texas held their annual July reunion via ZOOM. She reported that everyone enjoyed the contact with their family electronically due to the pandemic.
Ella Kate Hooker, 13, was treated to a weekend of water sports at Smith Lake in Alabama for her birthday on August 20 with special guests as follows: Addison Collum and Sadie Cobb of West Union.
Congratulations are to Crye-Leike Realtor Beth Walker who was rated second in Mississippi realtors of America’s Best by Trends 2020 National Realtors. Parents of Beth are the following of Hurricane: Lisa Crouch(John) and Jeff Williams(Lori). Also her grandmother is Faye Williams, and her great-grandmother is Sallie Bee Weeden, also of the community.
Yard of the week is the beautiful and shady lawn of Betty Pierce on the corner of Hwy. 346 and Shady Grove Road as it is maintained by her cousin, Mickey Swords, of Lone Star. Betty resides in Strongsville, Ohio, but near and dear to her heart is her family property in Hurricane. We have plans for a picnic if the pandemic restrictions will improve for the ladies in the family.
A belated expression of sympathy is extended to the family of Billy Wooten of Pheba, who was the father of BJ Moore(Nicky) of Friendship Road.
Sympathy is extended to the family of Mildred Warren of Clyde, Texas, who was the widow of Abilene banker, Dabney Warren , the son of the late Dhu and Betty Warren of Sand Springs. Survivors include the following children: Burns Warren, John Warren, and Stacy Warren.
Sympathy is extended to the family of Liz Warren, who was the daughter of Kenneth and Ann Nichols Warren of Tupelo. Liz was a graduate of Ole Miss and a teacher in Texas and Florida. Survivors include her parents; a sister, Barbara Warren; and a special niece, Lauren Fay; West Palm Beach, Florida. Interment was in Warren Cemetery near Hurricane.