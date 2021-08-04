August just really came quicker this summer of 2021 in Hurricane as the ‘grandarlins’ and I have not completed our summer bucket list including the following before our local schools start: our reading, our gardening, our fishing, and our flower projects, and finally, some of our traveling destinations were put on hold until next year. I really think that the pandemic summer of 2020 contributed as the limited traveling kept the family busy with home projects and varied activities on the lake like swimming, kayaking, or fishing. The frenzy of reconnecting to others than their immediate family has had all Americans on the move. By the way, the local produce vendors in the community have become part of the norm as residents can score farm fresh deals in our neighborhood too as often hand-written signs or the portable signs beckon residents to try their homegrown vegetables. Some of the things that I pay for now did not happen during my youth in Hurricane such as bottled water(what happened to our springs?), watermelons, tomatoes, or corn. So take time to enjoy the local produce out here “in our neck of the woods” as the summer growing season will soon be over!
Get-well wishes are to Glenda Hale, Reba Graham, Bob Gardner, Jean Logan, Dock Graham, Dewitt Stepp, and Bro. Philip Logan.
Birthday wishes are to the following for August: Asher Brents, Wilkes Bradham, Jeannette Cook, Evelyn Russell, Perri Brock, Teresa Logan, Cindy Waldron, Ella Kate Hooker, Ruthie Warren, Jeff Warren, Stephenie Warren, Brandon Hogue, Brent Montgomery, Ty Montgomery, Rex Mooney, Jerri Conlee, Faye Williams, Shane McLaughlin, Joyce Waldron, Jessica Lynch, Nita Robbins, Jerry Conlee, Jenny Oglesby, Charlotte Thompson, Bro. David Barnett, Hayden Hale, Liz Hale, Lyzah Jane Mayo, Lonnie Hale, Justin Britt, Olivia Wells, Lexi May, Virginia Spears, Nickey Walker, Michelle Walker, Kayla Sneed, Betty Grisham, Clay Wade, Greta Moody, and Tera Merritt.
Anniversary milestones are to the following for August: Jack and June Ezell-54, Chipper and Debra Hicks-52, Graden and Susan Hooker-50, and Sam and Anna Claire Rorie-6.
Ken and Jo Nell Strong of Burleson, Texas, a town south of Fort Worth, attended a gospel singing in Waxahachie on August 1, and Jo called that the performers were the Erwin Family Singers. Keith Erwin married nee Lindsey Barefield of South Pontotoc, and her maternal grandparents are Dick and Celia Caron of Hurricane. Keith shared that his wife was from Mississippi and also a photo of their young son, Landry. Lindsey’s parents are Donald and Renee Barefield, and her maternal grandmother is Carolyn Barefield of Pontotoc. Jo Nell has a host of Warren-Graham relatives in our community as she is the daughter of the late Stanley and Laveda Graham of Loraine, Texas.
Graden and Susan Hooker ate out with teens–Hayden Hale, Ryland Kentner, and Braxton Hooker–at Nate’s in Ecru on Friday night, While there, we enjoyed talking to Bobbie Hale and her great-grandson, Aaron Hale, of Hurricane.
On Saturday morning, Bill and Charlie Ruth Montgomery of Pontotoc treated Betty Pierce of Ohio to breakfast at Cracker Barrel in New Albany. Sondra Montgomery McGann of Chattanooga enjoyed last week at the home of Tranny and Zelda Montgomery in Hurricane.
Sophie Hooker and Aden Hooker of New Site enjoyed a shopping trip to Oxford last Monday for back to school clothes and shoes. Aden celebrated her 17 th birthday on July 31 with her family and friends and will be a senior at New Site High. Sophie will be a freshman at Ole Miss for the fall semester.
Asher Browning Brents celebrated his third birthday on August 3 with a Spider-Man themed party. Grandparents attending the party at the home of his parents, Stephen and Caroline, were Larry and Linda Brents of Cairo and Freida Browning of the Cane Creek neighborhood. By the time the cookout was over, Asher had donned a Hulk mask and had forgotten about Spider-Man.
I enjoyed a package from Frances Graham Sneed of Tupelo, a nonagenarian now and the eldest sibling of the family of the late Charlie and Ozella Graham of Hurricane, that included a magazine, a gift, newspaper clippings, and a nice letter that reminded me so of my late parents as she described a particularly, vivid scene from days gone by in Hurricane. We lived next door to the two country grocery stores, the gym, the church, and the school was just across the highway; so if there was a family feud at the Norwoods, it often spilled over to the other areas mentioned and everyone in several other families would have their input too(all relatives). Her husband, the late Walter Sneed, a prankster, did not help the situation that day and added fuel to the fire. By the time the fracas was over, several of the participants went sheepishly home as they had changed sides during the fracas, and all were forgiven. I called Marsha Carnes in Pontotoc and shared that the letter was akin to receiving mail from my late mom.
The parking lot is being repaved at Hurricane Baptist this week; so take care in driving in that part of the community as Hwy. 346 intersects with Esperanza Road.
The local schools will be in session during the coming week; so take care on Hurricane Road or Hwy. 346 as this is a busy highway.
Freida Browning enjoyed talking to Rodney and Nancy Flowers in Pontotoc as they were once faculty at NPAC. Rodney served as the elementary principal, and Nancy was an elementary teacher in Ecru. Mr. Flowers will work part-time at South Panola during the fall semester.