After a week of vacation, there’s nothing better than stopping by Bullard’s Country Store in Hurricane for lawn mower gas to get your feet “back on the ground.” When the American Airlines pilot announced that we are cruising at 26,000 feet, I almost had a case of the infamous “family tizzies” due to the height involved and occasionally this rule can be applied to the depth as well as in submarines or caves(family lore insists that one does not get higher than the hams strung on a wire in the smokehouse or any lower than digging potatoes in the garden). A good rule of thumb for those in an earlier century perhaps, but not in our society of world-wide access due to a 737 or a 747 jet airplane. As a recent article in a summer issue of Southern Living magazine suggested that we are losing those expressions that our grandparents used to say in the Deep South, well, they haven’t interviewed Pappy Bullard recently is all that I will admit as he hollered “Hollywood’s home!” I counteracted with that I saw you featured in a flashy photo in the Hill Country(special summer edition fishing magazine)with a big, catfish that he had hand-fished or grabbled to the bank. An amazing, athletic feat for someone “knocking on 90’s door!” A sly, smile and a nod of the head as he admitted that it was a good picture of the fish as well as the fisherman. The “wrecking crew” or the regulars at the store added to his fishing tale. Andy, Ted, and Roger nodded their heads to attest to the authenticity of his successful catch. Pappy, I have personally seen that fish were bought before and were brought to Hurricane’s lone, country store when the heyday of two stores located downtown and two stores located by the old cotton gin made for interesting topics of discussion among the locals. Once there was a country store in every hamlet like Buchanan, Shady Grove, Lone Star, Hortontown, Esperanza, Smoke Top, and Lafayette Springs as hunting and fishing trophies were brought there to be admired by the locals. That era of Americana at its best is over as the old stores listed are gone as well as the colloquial sayings unless they are preserved in writing in the Hill Country of North Mississippi. Get out a No. 2 pencil and write down your family’s best expressions!
The summer revival will feature Bro. Jimbo Seaton of Burnsville, NC as the guest evangelist at Hurricane Baptist Church on July 22-25, nightly. Bro. Philip Brock is the host pastor at 7975 Hwy. 346, Pontotoc, MS 38863.
The men of Hurricane Baptist Church will have a fellowship with Bro. Ronnie Owen as the guest speaker and a steak cookout following the message. A cordial invitation is extended from the men‘s fellowship as this is a yearly event on Friday night, August 19, before the summer revival week.
Emily Faith Conlee, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Conlee, was married in a beautiful, wedding ceremony at 9:30 A.M. on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Hurricane Baptist Church to Nicholas Devin Wynn, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Mike Wynn. A reception was held for the morning brunch following the ceremony in a tent on the church grounds. The couple will be at their home in Louisiana this week.
A cordial invitation is extended by Toccopola Baptist Church as the Toccopola Homecoming will be held on August 28, 2022, beginning at 11:00 A.M. A potluck luncheon will be held at noon following in the fellowship hall. The guest speaker for homecoming will be Wanda Luther Dean, a native of the community since 1955 and of her attending grades 1-11 at the school prior to consolidation with Lafayette High. She graduated from Randolph High School in 1966 and was the daughter of the late Ladell Luther, the Agriculture teacher at Toccopola. Currently, Mrs. Dean and her husband, Michael, reside at Lafayette Springs. Wanda has a Bachelor’s and a Master’s degree from MSU, and a PhD from the UM in Education. She has worked in 53 countries and is retired from the Oxford School District. Now she teaches online classes for graduate courses for MSU and works with the International Graduate Program at the State University of New York. Contact Charlotte Rush for additional information or the pastor there.
Get-well wishes are to Patsy Graham, Chipper Hicks, Bob Gardner, and Mike Bain.
Good neighbor awards are to Tim and Teresa Hicks, who supplied air for my car tire on the parking lot of Hurricane Baptist Church, on August 7 in 100 degrees plus heat on black pavement. I abandoned the car and came back later following lunch to drive my car home. Kathy Montgomery persevered to find the air tank; so a special thanks to her also.
It was great to talk to Barb Ross and her granddaughter, Remi Mooneyham, of Saltillo at the new Dollar General on Hwy. 346. I’m not sure if it is located at Mud Creek as the GPS identifies the location as the Flatwood. We need a name.
The Hurricane Community Center grounds are kept well-mown by Ted and Lynn. He showed me the old fountain that was recently moved to the grounds, and it is a relic probably of the 1930’s during FDR’s New Deal as the Home Economics building was a result of this program . I have a photo of the late Coach Mitchell Stone and his wife, Anne, from 1941, and then they moved to and retired at Potts Camp. The background has the outdoor basketball court and goal post for one backboard plus the couple at the water fountain. Hats off to the community center committee for preserving this bit of school history! Betty, Denise, Jo Lane and Carolyn are still working on the restoration.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.