August is the month that folks in North Mississippi just “tie a knot in it and hold on” to survive as the heat seems relentless. We are always hoping that September will bring a break from the high temperatures. On Saturday morning, the first of August, a fog and cooler temps prevailed as storms in the Gulf of Mexico sent rain showers our way. So count the fogs during this month as an old wives tale relates that each fog in August is the prediction of the snows that will happen during the coming, winter months. The thought of a light snow helps one to envision the cooler weather that will soon be on the way!
Birthday wishes are to the following in August: Asher Brents, Wilkes Bradham, Ella Kate Hooker, Jeff Warren, Ruthie Warren, Jerry Conlee, Jerri Conlee, Nita Robbins, Jeannette Cook, Perri Brock, Bro. Jake Hudson, Randle Waldron, Regina Tutor, Cindy Waldron, Nicky Walker, Michelle Walker, Justin Britt, Kayla Sneed, Lonnie Hale, Clay Wade, Kristin Spears, Virginia Spears, Tera Merritt, Natalie Akers, Stephenie Warren, Greta Moody, Brent Montgomery, Betty Grisham, Bro. David Barnett, Jenny Oglesby, Ty Montgomery, Molly Montgomery, Mason Montgomery, Faye Williams, June Harkness, and Charlotte Thompson.
Get-well wishes are to the following: Faye Dillard, Mike Spears, Shelia Owen, James ‘Jamup’ Hale, and Clay Warren.
June Harkness enjoyed a weekend visit from her sister, Becky Swords, of Columbus. The sisters enjoy going to antique shops as well as redoing the furniture that they shop for. They are the daughters of the late L.C. and Hazel Horton Swords of Shady Grove. A special hello from their Ohio cousins, Betty and Jim Pierce, was sent their way by the couple.
Jordan and Cari Ann Montgomery of Hernando hosted a birthday party for their son, Otto Jordan Montgomery, who was one on July 25. Grandparents attending from Cherry Creek were Shane and Suzanne Montgomery.
Anniversary milestones are to the following for August: Jack and June Ezell, 53; Chipper and Debra Hicks, 51, Graden and Susan Hooker, 49; and Steve and Debbie Graham, 41.
It was good to talk to Glenn and Patsy Williams of Lafayette Springs at Coffey’s Fish and Steak. I had not talked to Patsy since the passing of her brother, Don Jordan of Lafayette Springs. Another sibling, Brenda Gann, resides in Hurricane. Patsy attended school at Hurricane High during the 1960’s-71. She is the daughter of the late Albert and Alice Jordan of Lafayette Springs that were once residents of the Cane Creek neighborhood in Hurricane.
Aden Hooker of New Site enjoyed a vacation to Orange Beach for the week of her 16th birthday on July 31 with her maternal family, the Cartwrights.
A photo of Lottie Urea Robbins Wise and her birthday cake was a reminder of the “Jazz Age” that began in 1920 as a saying from that American era that was very flamboyant and becoming more modern was that she was “still the bees knees” at 100. Another term that I have heard from that era was ‘’the cats pajamas” as I once had an English class research these as we were reading The Great Gatsby. So our teens think that they have the market on slang, but each generation in the U.S. had their own vernacular.
Rob Montgomery and Ruth Montgomery of New Albany were graduates of the Class of 2020 of W.P. Daniels High School and are the twins of Ty and Carolyn Montgomery. Proud paternal grandmother is Frankie Robison Montgomery(the late Bro. Sammy)of Pinedale.
Asher Browning Brents celebrated his second birthday on August 3 at the home of his parents, Stephen and Caroline Brents, with his sister, Autumn Jewel, 4, and other relatives attending. Grandparents are Freida Browning(the late Don) of the Cane Creek neighborhood and Linda and Larry Brents of Cairo. During a recent drive-by visit with Autumn, she asked me why I didn’t attend her birthday party. I tried to explain the Covid 19 pandemic reasons. She still was not satisfied with my multiple answers and was giving me a serious eye. To break the stalemate of our discusion, I handed her a red velvet cake from Sugaree’s as an extra present. The last that I saw of her with the boxed cake was her running and hollering as she headed inside the house that “I Love sugar”! Yes, I am forgiven for not attending. It may take a few more presents to get on her good side again.
Emily Walker was a graduate of the Pontotoc High School Class of 2020. She is the daughter of Tina W. Browning and of Chad Walker. Proud grandparents in Hurricane are Kenneth and Gloria Faye Warren of Haletown Lane.
Featured as a model in the New Albany summer magazine was Anna Grace Warren, the daughter of Phil and Stephenie Warren of Hurricane.
Sophie Hooker was a model for the Antique Rose Boutique in New Albany in the New Albany summer magazine and is the daughter of Cade Hooker of Hurricane and of Megan Hooker of New Albany.
Enjoying a weekend ski trip to Smith Lake in Alabama were Cade, Maggie and Ella Hooker, Lisa Bradham, and Braxton Hooker. It is such a clear lake as it has a rock bottom. I like to be able to see my toes in the water while I’m wading instead of mud. I am constantly telling the ‘grandarlins’ to be on the lookout for alligators in these southern lakes. They think that I am foolish, but I have clipped an article from Brandon as an alligator surprised a man there and scratched his legs. The man got away thankfully. Yes, we have alligators in Mississippi.
The relatives from West Texas are still battling the wild hogs in the Colorado City to San Angelo, Texas, ranches. The newest hunting craze is to hire a helicopter and to shoot the monster pigs that often have to be loaded after a kill with a front-end loader on a tractor. A nearby farm is the 96 Ranch that features a high fence(thankfully)and exotic animals. The Spade Ranch has a boundary with them, and it is the largest ranch in Texas. Now, a new golf course and club house have been added to the area, and they are hunting the wild hogs also due to the damage to the greens. Several of the Noel and Graham families go out to the Colorado River area farm for R & R, but they don’t need to forget about the rattlesnakes and coyotes as well. Sightings of large deer are a fall preview, and a bumper crop of spring turkeys were jakes. Braxton Hooker has already oiled his guns as he has added a pistol to the shotgun as the big hogs sometimes get up for a second round as he found out in May with Pop covering the situation. By the way, a helicopter hunt was too close to a quarry last week as the workers were surprised with a close encounter of gunfire. You would think that our Hill Country hunters are tough to beat, but they don’t even come close with the firepower of these Texans!
Of course, I kept thinking that something was missing in Hurricane like an uneasy feeling. Then I remembered due to the pandemic that we were not having a Warren-Graham Reunion at the community center. A look back at the formal function that begin in 1956 in Texas as John Warren and Carl Graham, cousins, brought those cousins from Mississippi to Texas for an event that began in Houston and proceeded to DeLeon, Gorman, Loraine, Lubbock, and Lamesa, Texas, with the turn around at Hobbs, New Mexico, near the Carlsbad Caverns. It was like the “Pied Piper” as we traveled we picked up other car loads of relatives following us out West and some even got in our car that was already maxed out with four adults and two kids. It was a great time that was observed until August 1970, and the committee decided that Mississippians needed to host the event. The rest is history as it had been rotated until this year’s pandemic. I hope that the future gets everyone back on the reunion track as the teenagers of 1970 from Texas were planning to be here this year.
Sympathy is extended to the family of Danny Clay Warren, Sr., 75, who was the husband of Lee Warren of Hurricane, his first wife,(per Dan’s words). Survivors include his son, Clay Warren, and his daughter, Amanda Warren, and her children, Amelia, Ava, Austin, and Tera Merritt, siblings, Kenneth Warren(Ann); Dorothy Nichols(H.L.);Johnny Ruth Sanders; and Hallie Allen(Donald). He was preceded in death by his parents Winston ‘Pete’ and Hallie Montgomery Warren of Thaxton and a sister, Linda Navarette. His paternal grandparents were the late Lonnie and Lenora Farrar Warren of Cane Creek in Hurricane. Dan worked for many years in the cable business and in trucking as well as he was a dedicated mule man that enjoyed the competitions with his fun-loving and mischievous attitude. He will be missed by family and friends.