The congregation of Hurricane Baptist Church will be celebrating the 60th anniversary of the Bible Conference(1962-2022) as “Still Asking for the Old Paths” will be the theme. Guest preachers will include the following beginning on Sunday-Wednesday, December 11-14: Bro. Ricky Gravley, Georgia; Bro. Brian McBride, Indiana; Bro. James Jones, Jr., Tennessee; and Bro. Randy Sutherland, Georgia. The special music will include the guests as follows : Bro. Brady Rochester and Family and Bro. Brian McBride and Family. Sunday services will begin at 9:45 a.m. and will be followed by a fellowship meal at noon. The evening services will begin at 5:00 p.m. and will be followed by an evening meal to adjourn the sessions of sermons on Sunday night. Monday’s services will begin at 2:00 p.m.-5:15 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday will feature morning services from 9:00 a.m. to noon with a fellowship meal following. Services from Monday-Wednesday will begin at 6:45 p.m. For additional information, contact Pastor Philip Brock at 662-489-1481. The church address is 7975 Hwy. 346, Pontotoc, MS 38863.

