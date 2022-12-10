The congregation of Hurricane Baptist Church will be celebrating the 60th anniversary of the Bible Conference(1962-2022) as “Still Asking for the Old Paths” will be the theme. Guest preachers will include the following beginning on Sunday-Wednesday, December 11-14: Bro. Ricky Gravley, Georgia; Bro. Brian McBride, Indiana; Bro. James Jones, Jr., Tennessee; and Bro. Randy Sutherland, Georgia. The special music will include the guests as follows : Bro. Brady Rochester and Family and Bro. Brian McBride and Family. Sunday services will begin at 9:45 a.m. and will be followed by a fellowship meal at noon. The evening services will begin at 5:00 p.m. and will be followed by an evening meal to adjourn the sessions of sermons on Sunday night. Monday’s services will begin at 2:00 p.m.-5:15 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday will feature morning services from 9:00 a.m. to noon with a fellowship meal following. Services from Monday-Wednesday will begin at 6:45 p.m. For additional information, contact Pastor Philip Brock at 662-489-1481. The church address is 7975 Hwy. 346, Pontotoc, MS 38863.
“A walk down memory lane” from December 1962 had the first Bible Conference held in the auditorium of Hurricane High School as it was a very bitter, cold spell that greeted the guests to our community. I was 9 that December, and it was a first for the church to host a gathering of that magnitude with preachers attending from all over the South plus a New York City attendee. Bro. Gerald Jones, a young preacher transplanted from Arkansas that had community relatives, was the new pastor. A series of revivals had swept our community and had extended into the Bethel and Shady Grove Baptist Church communities as well during his tenure, and the first sermon on the school stage was from a young preacher, Bro. Doug Jones. He was to become the pastor of the church from 1965-1971, and he will be the featured guest preacher on Sunday, December 11.
Recently, he celebrated his 89th birthday; so he is beloved by our community and Pontotoc county also. So come on out for this heritage of good Baptist preachers to grace our congregation in the Yuletide season. By the way, families hosted the preachers in their homes during the early years of the conference. Today, the church has a nice Prophet’s Chamber to accommodate the guests.
The Class of 1956 of Hurricane High enjoyed a reunion at the community center and a catered meal by Nevada Russell Hollingsworth of Tupelo.
Those attending were the following: Bro. J. W. Owen and wife, Linda; Charlie Ruth Montgomery and husband, Bill; Bobby Clay Russell and guest, Brenda McCharen; Bro. James Huey Rutledge and guest, Peggy Todd; Shirley Hale; and Dewey Robbins. There were 6 of 11 classmates present.
During the recent storms an advisory was issued by the National Weather Service in Memphis as Esperanza was on the tornado alert. It needs to be updated as the community is now known as Hurricane. The younger people or those that have moved into the community need this information. Our voting precinct is officially Hurricane.
Get-well wishes are to the following: Frances Sneed, Betty Colston, Verline Stepp, and Larue Hill.
Birthday wishes are to the following for the month of December: Cailey Conlee, Colin Hogue, Annie Self, Elizabeth Steele, Emme Thompson, Ted Graham, David Heatherly, Rita Treadaway, Miriam Staten, Noah Conlee, Lisa Crouch, Lisa R. Crouch, Brandy Stubblefield, Karen Todd, Mike Williams, Dick Caron, LaRhonda Shumpert, Chet Hicks, Chad Crouch, Spencer Herring, Jimmie G. Warren, Bobbie Hale, Shandra Graham, Ellie Moore, Jennifer Chestney, Spook Todd, Delores Hicks, Chris Sneed, Chris Ross, Olivia Mink, Jamie Foster, Scotty McLaughlin, Perry Heatherly, Donny Jumper, Peggy Cain, Jerry Douell, Emily Oglesby, Tim Hudson, Amanda Mooneyhan, and Bro. Tracy Mooneyhan.
Anniversary milestones are to the following for December: Bro. David and Lea Barnett, 32; and Colt and Brooke Hooker, 15.
Congratulations are to Bro. Easton and Suanna Smith, whose daughter, Darden Jade Smith, was born on November 22, 2022. Proud grandparents from Hurricane are Roger and Terri Smith, and great-grandparents from the community are Coach Zane and Glenda Hale.
Enjoying a holiday trip to Branson for the sights and sounds of Christmas were the following: Bill and Charlie Montgomery, Pontotoc; Jeannette Jones, Belden; and Faye Dillard, Hurricane. All are cousins at some point in varied Hurricane families. The “keenagers” are enjoying their retirements as they travel frequently.
