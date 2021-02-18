With a winter storm warning on the way for North Mississippi, the division tournaments for the basketball playoffs that are for the local schools are adjusting their schedules for the possibility of icy or snow conditions on February 12. An early deadline for the paper caught me in transition as I am headed for a game at a school so far north that it is almost in Tennessee. With two granddaughters, a senior and a junior playing, we have rotated games for three years now.
We know the West Union fans, and we know the New Site fans. Both schools promote good sportsmanship plus a desire for the players to compete academically as well. Our younger grandchildren are at North Pontotoc, so we keep up with their teams as well as two elementary students at Oxford. We are in the catbird seat as the old folks would say as there is always a season starting when one ends. Let the games begin for the road to State. I wish that WSEL, WNAU or 95.3thebee.com in Booneville could play “Jackson” one more time for the girls!
On January 19, I visited with Autumn Jewel Brents,4, on Gram’s lawn at Cane Creek. I took by a birthday cake for her to share with her younger brother, Asher Browning Brents, 2, as it would have been their late grandfather’s birthday (Don Browning). I told them a fun story about Don and how that he had been a big part of the Browning-Graham families for almost forty years at his passing. As they ran to the house, I said don’t forget a candle and a photo for the memorial tribute.
Our Ohio snowbirds , Jim and Betty Pierce, are sitting tight in their neighborhood that gets lots of snow from Lake Erie and destinations northward into Canada. She sent a nice birthday message on the tenth with instructions to stop by Sugaree’s Bakery for a pound cake for me and a rainbow cake for the ‘grandarlins’ Valentine’s gift. Our Sunday dinner will be richer with these desserts for sure. The grandchildren think that it is a holiday when Betty visits in our neighborhood near Shady Grove.
Penny Hale Falkner was treated to Marshall’s Steak House in Holly Springs for her birthday on February 11 by her husband Michael with guests Mike NcGregor and Tammy Hanna attending. The Falkners have a new home on Wells Road near the big hill area as well as her mom, Barbara.
The recent storms tossed memorial tributes into the woods, the roads, and other areas near the local cemeteries. So take time to secure your flowers as the March winds will even be worse than February’s.
Recent diners at Costa in Friendship for Sunday lunch were the following: Brian and Michelle Sutton of Ecru, Bro. Don and Margaret Sparks of Pleasant Dale, and our family. It was good to get caught up with these neighbors.
Don’t forget that we still have the radio services at Hurricane Baptist; so put the dial on 90.1 FM. A funny thing happened to me back in the winter as I arrived late one Sunday and turned on my radio. The preacher preceded to pinpoint my being late. As he continued, I thought, how does he know that I am late because I was taking a beating with his words. I looked at the radio dial closely as I was ready with an excuse. Sorry, Brother Philip, I was on the wrong radio station! All is forgiven. So see how easy it is to be mistaken and get all in a dither as I forgave that other preacher too!
Sympathy is extended to the family of Andrew Vancil as his daughter Teresa Logan (Wayne) resides in Hurricane.
Sympathy is extended to the family of Dickey Ross, 68, who was the husband of Doris McKnight Ross of Shady Grove. Survivors include the following children: Jennifer Horton, Dana Hitt, and Jason Ross and their spouses and their families; two sisters, Patsy Nolley and Missy Russell. Dickey was a good neighbor, a leader in his Shady Grove Baptist Church, and a beloved member of the Ross-Dowdy families of Hurricane. He was preceded in death by his parents Collins and Allison Dowdy Ross and a brother, Tim Ross. Interment was in Warren Cemetery at Sand Springs.