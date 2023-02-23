When you live in “tornado alley,” you must pay attention to the threats, watches, and warnings as any Hurricane resident can tell you. A visitor to our community last week decided that he should take cover near Hurricane Baptist, and I agreed.
He was in the area of “ground zero” as every year during this month, the residents always recall that big storm that reduced the old school to a pile of rubble on Sunday night, February 21, 1971. Composite photos of graduates of the high school were blown away, and some were located to the north. Other composites were never found; so they probably landed in Tennessee as it did damage there too. Many of the classes have had prints made now for the community center of the photos that were lost.
This tornado began in Louisiana, and it just hopped up and down and skipped through parts of the Delta and made a path of destruction in our hamlet in the hill country of North Mississippi. As the years have passed, it is hard to describe that old, brick building as a metal structure erected at the site became temporary classrooms and was left to be used for the community center. By the way, when a weather report on Channel 9 TV in Tupelo advises for people in an area to find your safe room, I do. Now our community has one shelter behind the fire department, and Hurricane Baptist Church has built a storm shelter too. Take care during this month’s transitional weather conditions.
Get-well wishes are to the following: Jean Logan, Bill Martin, Jimmie S. Warren, and Glenda Coker.
Braxton, Harper and I enjoyed a visit with Danny Owen and his grandchildren, Baker and Millie, and his daughter-in-law, Jordan. Baker will be seven on February 22, and we enjoyed talking to the grandson as he enjoys the countryside to play and explore in near the old Baker’s Store on Hwy. 346. He is his dad Dan’s mini-me at that same age. It won’t be long until he is on the golf course too.
Anna Brooke Sullivan will celebrate her 18th birthday on February 24. She was chosen as an All-Star for volleyball at SPAC recently and will
play in the All-Star game this summer. Currently she’s playing basketball for the school and is the daughter of Brad and Becky Sullivan. Her games as a senior have kept her paternal grandparents, Glenn and Cheryl Montgomery Sullivan, traveling as well as maternal grandparents, Danny and Demetria Caples Robbins. By the way, Demetria is one of those Hurricane All-Stars in basketball from 1966-7.
Enjoying dining in Tupelo on Saturday night were the following four granddaughters of the late Troy and Polly Brandon Montgomery of Hurricane: Selena McGregor, Trudie Thompson, Crystal McBrayer, and Greta Moody.
Cade and Lisa Hooker and Wilkes and Anna Reese Bradham enjoyed a trip to Biloxi during the weekend of Mardi Gras festivities. While there, they saw Tina Willard and her daughter, Lily of West Union, as she was in a cheer competition.
The weather was cool on the Gulf Coast also.
I would like to correct my error in the January 30 paper. WWII ended in Europe in 1945. My own dad, Warren Norwood, was counted as a WWII veteran as he was with the Occupation Forces in Japan and that ended in 1946; so he served his country from 1946-8. He was drafted as a student at Delta State College and had a basketball scholarship there and after six weeks of basic training, he had his Christmas Day dinner in Tokyo. I would say that he served admirably as they cleaned up the devastation in Nagasaki and Hiroshima. Another credit is due him as he had only one eye due to the loss of that eye as a six-year old on a farm gate fence in Rocky Ford or Etta. He passed his marksmanship with a 20-20 vision test for the U.S. Army and played basketball for his division in Japan as they were flown to the games on the weekends around islands located in the Pacific Ocean. Read “Killing of the Rising Sun” by Bill O’Reilly to get a glimpse of these soldiers’ service from that era.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.