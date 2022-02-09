What was a February birthday gift list like from my childhood in the 1950’s and in the 1960’s in Hurricane? A Mickey Mouse doll. A key with roller skates. A hula hoop. A slinky. A basketball and goal. Directions on how to do the “Twist”. A bicycle with book holder. A swing set. A Dr. Seuss book. A Barbie. A piano. A princess ring. An engraved over and under shotgun/rifle. An ancient MG convertible with no top. A formal evening gown and long-length gloves. High-top Converse sneakers. Red patent go-go boots and raincoat set. A mod watch with interchangeable bands. A set of hot rollers. Yes, I have definitely lived through some exciting fad and fashion times in America. Also this “stroll down memory lane” had me thinking that I had great parents and other relatives that made sure that my day was special each year. As I approach the last of the 60’s on the tenth, it is with a happy and a grateful heart that I know that I have also made my own sons and their spouses and their children feel special too in our family’s traditional birthday bashes. So bring on the cake with sparklers!
Birthday wishes are to the following in February: Chloe Graham, Mary Graham, John Ross Turner, Steve Berryhill, Trevor Garrett, Tara Garrett, Dan Owen, Ronnie Stepp, Mike Chestney, Lynn McLaughlin, Harold Jumper, Miranda McLaughlin, Rhonda Hale Russell, and Jessica Hill.
Get-well wishes are to the following: Jean Logan, Carolyn Carnes, Larue Hill, Bro. Ronnie Barefield, Freida Browning, Lynn Spears, Cindy Gregory and Renee Barefield.
If you haven’t tried “A Slice of Slice” that is located on Hurricane Bend, it is new to the community and features “Southern Take Home“ cooking. You may call Pam S. Thrasher at 662-296-8118 as the menu changes each week and according to favorites often cooked during the holidays or to the season. Catering a large group is also an option. I enjoyed talking to Pam and also to her husband, Tate, while there as he delivered the food to my car. A nice sign at the road entrance also let’s you know that you have arrived as it’s located behind the Hurricane Fire Department.
Phil Robbins hosted a cookout for the guys on Saturday that featured deer and turkey meats as the local season is over for deer, and the local turkey season looms on the horizon. Those enjoying the meal were the following: Phillip and Jack Robbins, Graden and Braxton Hooker, Danny Anderson, Larry Parrish, and Phil Warren.
Our West Texas Warren-Graham cousins called that they have endured a sleet and ice storm plus four inches of snow on top of that in their Sweetwater and Colorado City, Texas, towns. You know that it was bad as I-20 was closed from Abilene to Colorado City as some 20 big rigs were jackknifed, and their local fire departments were helping with the traffic. Single digit temps also hampered the travel related delays. Over 60,000 people were without power; so I could sympathize as I remembered how it was here in 1994. Roger Graham keeps in touch with relatives in Hurricane as well as his brothers, Steve and Jerry. The biggest news there was that in Abilene there were several thousands of citizens infected with Omicron.
Division basketball tournaments are on tap in North Mississippi as the local schools are playing. Varied Hooker-Norwood family members from ages ten to 89 will be supporting Aden Hooker, a senior at New Site, as we will travel to Belmont on Thursday.
If you like wedding photos, check out the January/February issue of Mississippi magazine as the wedding of Madison Carnes and Chase Hale, now residing in Hurricane, are featured. A Van-Atkins ad in the issue also featured the newly weds. Shelly Spears Carnes, the mother-of-the bride, and I took some time to reminisce about the wedding in Oxford as we enjoyed the yearly publication featuring Mississippi weddings of 2021.
There will be the annual winter revival from February 15-17, 2022 with evangelist Bro. Joe Arthur at Hurricane Baptist Church nightly. Contact Bro. Phillip Brock for additional information at 662-489-1481 who is the host pastor.
Community news editor's note: We wish the dear writer of this column a happy birthday too. In case you didn't catch it, she will be 69 on February 10. She has been a valuable asset to this newspaper for many many years! Regina L. Butler