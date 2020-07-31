The last week of July has the neighborhood gardeners in Hurricane in overdrive as abundant corn, tomato, okra, squash, and varied pea and butterbean crops are bearing. Several inquiries have been about the watermelon field at Shady Oaks. It’s looking like a bumper crop unless the coyotes or some other creatures beat us to the picking rights. Get a No. 2 washtub and fill with crushed ice and put in freshly washed watermelons for a delightful watermelon cutting on a hot, July day. It will make you forget the dog days of summer as those large slices or yellow or red fruit will delight even the grumpiest of your neighbors. Also have a little fun with the ‘grandarlins’ and carve some false teeth from the rinds for a photo session that you will enjoy as these youngsters will cringe at 16 or 17 when they review the ones made in the giant watermelons from days gone by. Life is good!
As July proceeds on the calendar, the “dog days of summer” are biting Hurricane as heat indexes have been in the triple digits last week. The humidity also makes for a steam bath if you are working outside. Be sure to keep that water jug nearby or the Gatorade bottle handy if you prefer that. Area farmers are also fighting the grass in their fields due to the wet conditions following that gully washer of over seven inches at the beginning of July. Just skip those wet places on your lawn as I am sure that the August temperatures will balance the rain logged areas.
Family and friends of Euree Robbins Wise, the widow of Stanley Wise Sr., drove by her home for a parade on Shady Grove Road on July 22, 2020 for her 100th birthday celebration hosted by her children and their families as follows: Glenda Coker, Peggy Hall, Melba Beaman, Stan Wise, Jr., Jimmy Wise, and Philip Wise. The birthday lady wore a pink feather boa for the occasion and waved and talked to those who passed by. It was a merry crowd of well-wishers that participated in this parade. We love you Mrs. Euree!
Enjoying a vacation to Gatlinburg as they rented a cabin in the Smoky Mountains recently were Chris, Alissa, and Hayden Hale.
Lyndie G. Alewine and her daughter, Catherine, of Greensboro, North Carolina, were guests of her mom, Ruby Jeaul Goggins and her brother, Robby, at their Wells Road home last week. The ladies enjoyed shopping at Antique Main and Antique Station, both businesses in Pontotoc. Catherine will be a senior at her high school this fall, and her brother, Sean, will be a junior at North Carolina State.
Clarenda Parrish and Trudie Thompson and her daughters, Elizabeth and Emme, hosted a pantry shower for Bailey McBrayer of Friendship and his bride-elect, Katie Henry of Ecru, at the home of Kurt and Trudie Thompson on Smoke Top Road. The grounds were immaculately mown, trimmed, and decorated with hanging baskets of ferns, and bouquets of zinnias, white, oak-leaf hydrangeas, and ornamental grasses designed by the groom’s grandmother, Beverly Cummings of Friendship, and from her flower garden there, and were the decorations for the tables as it was an open air gathering or a drive-by shower due to the pandemic. Special guests for the bride for the shower are as follows: the bride’s mother, Patti Turk of Ecru; her grandmother, Donna Willard; and Darlene Montgomery, Pontotoc; and for the special guests for the groom were his mother, Crystal McBrayer; his sister, Brooke McBrayer; and his grandmother, Beverly Cummings; all of Friendship. Others from out of town attending are as follows: Carolyn and Ruth Montgomery and Jo Hale, all of New Albany; and Sandy Williams, Memphis.
Over in the Keel Creek neighborhood of Esperanza, a group of men planted a community corn field. Those participating in the crop to give away to neighbors were the following: Tranny Montgomery, Phil Robbins, Phil Warren, and Bradley Montgomery. What a special task for these area farmers to contribute to Hurricane residents as well as those from other communities that enjoyed the bounty of their labor!
Caroline and Stephen Brents and Chad and Sarah Holcomb, all of Hurricane; and Jamie Foster of Ecru enjoyed a trip to Ft. Walton Beach, Florida, with the Holcomb and Brent children as well as this group had 5 children from ages 2-13 making the trip very lively. High seas were due to a storm in the Gulf and made for extra cautious days of play on the beach and in the water.
Cade treated his three daughters, Sophie, Ella, and Maggie, and his nephew, Braxton Hooker, to a week in Destin, Florida, last week. The high waves were enjoyed as the group rented surfboards for a new water experience. Joining the group on vacation were as follows: Brad, Tina, Braden, and Lily Willard of West Union and Lisa, Wilkes, and Anna Reese Bradham of Oxford, and Riley Bright, New Albany.
Sympathy is extended to the family of Faye Graham Britt of Oxford, 97, who was preceded in death by her first husband, Ivan Yancy, and by her second husband, Hugh Britt. Faye was the daughter of the late Jink and Lily Cooper Graham, whose residence was on Smoke Top Road near Sand Springs. She was also the last surviving first cousin of the late Jim and Sallie Warren Graham family, also of Sand Springs, and pioneer settlers of Pontotoc County. Survivors include the following: A son, Tim Yancy(Rose) Clinton; and a daughter, Deborah Y. Snider, Oxford. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers, Hanon, Lamon, Guy, and Cye Graham; a sister, Ferrell G. Cole; and her only granddaughter, Grahame Brooke Snider. A graveside service was held at Sand Springs Cemetery, Pontotoc County, Mississippi, on July 7, 2020.
Sophie Hooker enjoyed a day at Pickwick Lake in Tennessee with Mitchell Shettles of New Albany and his family as the group enjoyed a BBQ dinner.
Jaden Ezell, a graduate of NPHS 2020 and the son of Brian and Kim Ezell of Esperanza Road, is the grandson of Jack and June Ezell of Hurricane. Congratulations to those who graduated on Friday night at NP.
Selena and Phil McGregor of Turnpike hosted a bonfire on Friday night at their home for the 2020 graduates of NPHS as their son James Clay McGregor was in the senior class there.
It was nice to talk to Robby and Luke Graham in New Albany recently. Luke is one of those youngsters that enjoys the hand grabbling for fishing.
Neighbors to the east near Horton that have neat lawns on my daily radar as I travel by are the following: Nancy Kidd, Shelia and Danny Owen, Pat and Sherry Todd, Bonnie and David Heatherly, the Ojeda family, and the Dena Wise family compound, the widow and the descendants of the late Toy Wise. Also the Horton Memorial Baptist Church grounds are beautiful as well.
Rounding out the birthdays for July are the following: Jean Logan, Aric Graham, Bro. Tommy Miller, Chris Hale, Warren Hendrix, Red Richardson, and Beth Conlee.
Anniversary milestones in July are to the following: Chris and Alissa Hale, 21, John and Joyce Grisham, 61, Shelia and Danny Owen, 43, and to Phil and Nita Robbins, 38, Josh and Lindsey Barnett, 3, and Brent and Ashley Heatherly, 3.
Get-well wishes are to the following: Dewitt Stepp, Robby Graham, Virginia Spears, Glenda Hale, Bobby Gardner, and Bro. Philip Logan.
We enjoyed a trip to Pickwick, Tennessee, to the Outpost Restaurant as Aden Hooker was honored with a 16th birthday party at the popular lake center. Her maternal grandparents, Nick and Diane Cartwright attended as well as her mom, Bridget Barron(Marty), and her siblings, Cartland and Johnna Kate Lindley, all of New Site. Several families were represented from her hometown and were the following: Eaton, Stephens, Crowe, Cunningham, and Maness.
The Vexus-Guin traveling softball team was the 2020 USSSA 12U National Softball runners-up to the Champions last week in play in Alabama. Girls that have ties to Hurricane that were on the team are as follows: Lacie Kay Simmons, Hurricane; Kelsey May Spears, Pontotoc; and Lillianna Cates, Mantachie.
Hand grabbling for catfish season is over; so check out the North Mississippi Outdoor magazine’s lineup of good fishermen as a host of these participants were from Hurricane with photos as well to prove their talent.
Sympathy is extended to the family of Delores Kelley Swords, 75, of Southaven, who was the widow of Herbert Swords as they were married 56 years at his passing. ‘Doe’ and ‘Hub’ were popular classmates and athletes in the Class of 1961 at Hurricane High. Survivors include two sons, Neal Swords, and Jeff Swords, and their families. Delores was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Burma Kelley, as their family resided on Haletown Lane during the 1960’s and by her three brothers, Robert Kelley, Brooks Kelley, and Donald Kelley. She was a descendant of the late Joe and Clarenda Hardin Warren family of Sand Springs as her grandmother was Lizzie Warren Kelley. A graveside service was held on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Twin Oaks Memorial Gardens due to the pandemic as she was a faithful member of Olive Branch Primitive Baptist Church.