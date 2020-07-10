The first of July brought torrential rains to Hurricane community as over 7 inches were recorded in the neighborhood. Roads were flooded as well. Some of the crops were completely covered by the floodwaters too. We were traveling; so we kept abreast of the news via text messages. Old timers reported that they had been told that if it rained the first day of July, you could expect a rain every day for the next fifteen. It sure has been cloudy and has been raining daily. The muggy factor is also a part of the heat. So keep hydrated as you complete lawn, garden, field, and pasture work in the hayfields. After a week in Branson, we arrived home to an overgrown lawn, softball-size tomatoes to pick, and other chores to get caught up with on the farm. We had enjoyed a great Fourth of July celebration at Stormy Point Village on Table Rock Lake in Missouri as fireworks and music were part of the festivities to wish America a happy birthday!
Birthday wishes are to the following for July: Reba Graham, Celia Caron, Ruthie Garrison, Stephen Brents, Jennifer Chestney, Glenda Hale, Terri Smith, Kay Britt, Donna Barefield, Bro. Phillip Logan, Margie Warren, Mattielee Bryant, Annette Benjamin, Graden Hooker, Bella Hayse, Bro. Easton Smith, Bro. Clifton Waldron, Lorye Logan, Aden Hooker, Marty McLaughlin, Barry McLaughlin, Jayme Spillers, Pat Mounce, Steve Stubblefield, Pat Russell, Elly Beth Stewart, Karen McLaughlin, Karlie Wade, Randle Waldron, Cindy Waldron, Beth Conlee, Kim Mercer, Andrew Montgomery, Debra Hicks, and Casey Kidd.
Anniversary milestones are to the following: Coach Zane and Glenda Hale, 57, and Dan and Jordan Owen, 7.
Get-well wishes are to the following: Dexter Garrett, Annette Smith, Charles White, Mike Spears, Larue Hill, and Virginia Spears.
Montgomery sisters, Clarenda and Beverly, were sitting at daylight for the Sugaree’s Bakery sale to open in New Albany on July 3 as there is a full moon sale offering the sweets monthly. They always attend the fireworks extravaganza in Cherry Creek at the home of Shane and Suzanne Montgomery; so the family enjoyed the treats.
Cade Hooker and his daughters, Sophie, Ella Kate, and Maggie, and his nephew, Braxton Hooker, traveled to Branson, Missouri, for three days as they joined Graden and Susan at Stormy Point Village Resort. Some of the activities enjoyed by the group were the following: fishing on Table Rock Lake, the amusement park and rides on Hwy. 76, the water park and the pools at the resort, shopping at the malls and Bass Pro, and restaurants in downtown Branson. When they left Missouri, they went to Smith Lake, Alabama, for the Fourth of July holiday and joined Lisa, Wilkes, and Anna Reese Bradham there for a weekend of water skiing. Others from Hurricane enjoying their lake homes were as follows: Adam, Brandy, Cohen, Willa Kate, and Myla Stubblefield and Brad, Becky, and Anna Brooke Sullivan.
A patriotic program was presented at Hurricane Baptist Church and via our radio broadcast with the American flag and the Christian flag presented at arms and a pledge to the Holy Bible as well. Some of those veterans that were acknowledged were as follows: Mississippi Army National Guard, Larry Parrish, Chipper Hicks, and Mike Spears, U.S. Army, Dewitt Stepp; and U.S. Marines, Dick Caron. Thank you for your service to our country.
Rita Hill of Pontotoc enjoyed a visit with her mom, Jimmie G. Warren, at her Warren Lane home. It is a beautiful stone and brick entry to the lawn at the end of the lane that features a circle drive, an immaculate kept lawn and shrubbery, and an oak shade-tree lined patio on back and a koi pond and water feature with lily pads. Jimmie has a green thumb with her plants also.
Sympathy is extended to the family of Gary Leach, who was the husband of Mary Alice Sewell Leach of Thaxton. Gary served as song leader at Sand Springs Community Church on Hwy. 346. His graveside service was at Warren Cemetery on Sunday afternoon, July 5. He will be missed by his friends and his family in our neighborhood.