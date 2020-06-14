A spring tradition in Hurricane and other surrounding neighborhoods in the Mud Creek Bottom is that of ‘grabblin’ or ‘noodlin’ for the big catfish that inhabit the creeks, the rivers and the lakes of North Mississippi. For as long as I can remember(seven decades), the old Graham, Hale, Burchfield, and Montgomery Stores were the stomping grounds for the men to stop by and show their giant fish. Now we are down to one store and that is Bullard’s Grocery in Hurricane. As in days gone by, the locals stop with their trophy fish that will become the centerpiece of a Southern fish fry with hushpuppies, cole slaw, and French fries rounding out the menu plus a freezer of homemade ice cream. Some six generations in our family have hosted the cookouts from Sand Springs in the Hill Country to Rocky Ford on the Tallahatchie River. Life is good!
Get-well wishes are to Randle Waldron, Bro. Philip Logan, Jean Logan, Faith Tate, Dewitt Stepp, Verline Stepp, Faye Dillard, Larue Hill, Shelia Owen, and Mike Spears.
Renee Stepp of Pontotoc visited her uncle Dewitt Stepp and her aunt Verline on June 4 for his birthday as she brought food and gifts for the occasion.
Gunner Cates, Tucker Cates, and Fisher Adams caught some big catfish in Florence, Alabama, as they were ‘grabblin’ there. They are the grandsons of Lanny and Deb S. Adams and the great-grandsons of Linda Swords Stepp and of the late Pete Stepp, all of Mantachie. The Stepps were former residents of Cairo in Pontotoc County. Our family enjoyed the photos of the big catfish as our grandson Braxton Hooker is an avid fisherman also and about the ages of the three youngsters mentioned.
June birthday wishes are to the following: Linda Stepp, Kent Montgomery, and Jonathan Gregory.
Danny and Debbie B. Murrah of New Albany celebrated their 44th wedding anniversary on May 28. Debbie is the daughter of the late Johnny and Bivivian Russell Buchanan of Hurricane.
A special thanks to those emergency personnel that responded to a work accident near our home on Hwy. 346 as longtime Hooker Construction employee Randal Waldron was injured during a fall last week. Randal is recuperating at his home in Hurricane following surgeries at NMMC-Tupelo.
Enjoying a trip to Weiss Lake in Alabama for his 12th birthday on June 6 was Braxton Hooker. Several TV personalities participated as Jeff and Hannah Barron and ‘Yawt Yawt’ as well as locals were there for the hand ‘grabbin’ for the big catfish in that state. Braxton caught a big blue catfish that made a good photo shoot for the day’s fishing experiences. Those attending also were the following: Colt, Brooke, and Harper Hooker and Sophie Hooker. On Friday the group fished in Birdsong, Tennessee.
By the way, to all the gardeners that call about the big watermelons and the tomatoes, the first watermelon crop planted bit the dust and was plowed under as they were indeed pumpkin seeds. A special thanks to James Hall of the Wise Farms, who identified the vines. When two out of three in a straw poll say that they look like pumpkins seeds, always go with the majority vote to determine the correct seeds. It will save the gardener the time and the money in the long run.
It was good to see other local churches in attendance on the way to Hurricane Baptist this past weekend as a variety of services were offered following the Covid-19 guidelines. Some are still using online and radio services for those that need to have social distancing for varied health reasons. Continue to think of others as common courtesy with masks as these are the order of the times due to the pandemic. I read that it is especially hard for those in the South to distance themselves due to family ties. That’s ok, and you just continue to be careful and to be respectful of your neighbors and family.
Faye G. Dillard enjoyed talking to Dr. John Mitchell of Pontotoc, who was on duty at the State Capitol in Jackson during last week’s legislative session. Dr. John is the son of the late John and Mable Graham Mitchell of Lafayette Springs.
It was good to talk to Patsy K. Sullivan of Cherry Creek as she is a cousin to Dr. Phil Hooker of West Point through the Gray family, and she shared that his birthday was June 6 as is Braxton Oakley Hooker’s birthday. She sent a photo of him and his youngest grandson, Gray Hooker, to our family as they were in Cherry Creek during the weekend. I enjoy viewing photos via text messages of her daughter, Pam K. Stephens, and her daughter, Riley Keron, as all three share the middle name from her grandmother, the late Keron Gray, the wife of the late Gus Gray, both pioneer settlers of Pontotoc County. Of course, the Hooker family is the same from Thaxton. Patsy worked in the NPAC office for many years; so we enjoy catching up with the school news also.
Sympathy is extended to the family of Loyce Wise McCarver, 90, the widow of Britt McCarver of Ecru. Mrs. Loyce attended Bethany Primitive Baptist Church on Hwy. 346 and was a beautician for many years in Ecru. Survivors include the following: Don McCarver(Gail) of Houston and Lesa Kidd(Jimmy) of Shady Grove and their families. Interment was in Ecru Cemetery. She will be missed by her family and her friends.
Sympathy is extended to the family of Charlie Jumper, who was the husband of Mary Jumper of New Albany. Charlie worked at J & W Furniture in Hurricane for many years. Thanks to his kind heart and to his employers, he would come to my grandmother’s home to help assist the caregiver to get her back into the bed after falling as this happened numerous times a week during her later years. His concern for the elderly was admirable.